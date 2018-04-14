Macro Lessons For Investors

In dramatic circumstances like the immediate wake of the financial crisis, choosing the right economic model can make a dramatic difference to investor returns.

However, there are wildly different views about how the economy works, and the debate is tainted by politics.

Macro forces are impacting financial markets continuously; investors do well getting to grips with the basics.

For investors, especially those who have a macro background and view and use that in order to make investment decisions, it is important to have an understanding of how the world works, economically, as there are wildly divergent views about the same issues and policies.

One way to deal with these is to let policies loose in formal economic models. However, we never really saw much use in most of the complex mathematical models which get academics ahead in their professional careers.

We see very little use especially for the type of complex models that start off with a host of unrealistic assumptions, like perfect competition, rational actors and instantly clearing markets (yes, those are these DSGE macro models based on micro-foundations).

These models might have bridged the epistemological chasm between micro and macro economics, but we have yet to come across even a single example where they have deepened our understanding of macro phenomena.

Instead, we look at the world as a giant experiment. There are always policies tried somewhere, and partial (contrary to general equilibrium) analysis, or simply an assessment of the data can usually reap some useful albeit tentative conclusion from these experiments, especially when there are similar experiments elsewhere.

It is not so easy to write about these experiments, as much of the public discourse of economics and public policy is tainted by politics, which is very unfortunate even if it understandable, the outcome of policy experiments can buttress or undermine one's world view.

We have come across this many times before ourselves, after having written something only to get blow-back in the comment section from a political perspective.

But despite this tainting by a more heated political discourse, we still see value in a dispassionate look at policy experiments, and think that investors can draw useful lessons from these, especially because in the political nature, many of these policy experiments are elevated as either a cure all or a recipe for disaster. The reality is often much more muted.

Here are a number of these policy experiments which have yielded useful lessons for investors. Our recipe is usually to distill some stylized facts from a situation, stuff that is corroborated by most of the available data, especially when confronted with alternative explanations.

The financial crisis

For reasons of space, we're not going into the causes or history of the crisis, but simply give you two stylized facts that contain much of the economic essence of the crisis:

The financial system froze up.

There was a giant crash in asset prices (in housing alone, $9T was wiped off), creating balance sheet problems everywhere as many of these assets served as collateral or were highly leveraged.

These two are related, as the financial system froze mostly because financial institutions were rather unsure of the strength of the balance sheet of counter-parties, thereby much less willing to do business. Two policy reactions were crucial:

Immediate stabilization of financial markets and institutions.

Some kind of large fiscal stimulus package.

While it has been criticized on a political level, and one can argue about the details, but grosso modo the big Fed and Federal interventions to stabilize financial markets (TARP and the like) were absolutely crucial.

Yes, this was "socialism for the rich," and people and institutions responsible for the crash could have been made to pay a price, but economically it was absolutely necessary. How do we know?

One has to re-read Irving Fisher's article about the possibility of debt deflationary spirals. Simply put, the asset price crash leads to forced liquidations, which lead to further asset price declines, tipping more households, companies and financial institutions over the edge, etc. Much better to stop this right away.

We have a counter-example, which is simply 1929-1933. Needless to say, the outcome wasn't pretty.

The fiscal stimulus was also necessary, and there is a very simple reason for that, which is actually similar in kind to Fisher's debt-deflationary spiral:

Asset prices fell, but debts remained, causing great harm to balance sheets. Households and firms reacted by saving more, spending less in order to repair their balance sheets. Less spending means less income elsewhere, creating a self-reinforcing ripple effect as these households and firms will also curtail spending or laying people off. This is why it was called a balance sheet recession .

. When the private sector leverages down in order to repair balance sheets, some party in the economy has to leverage up, making up for the lost spending and stopping the negative ripple effects in its track.

Monetary policy becomes ineffective as the private sector is leveraging down to repair balance sheets and cannot be induced to leverage up even with zero interest rates, so authorities have to use other levers (we will look at unconventional monetary policy in another post).

Fiscal policy in effect becomes much more powerful because the ample savings, zero interest rates and large output gap ensure there is no crowding out of private expenditures (indeed, Summers and DeLong have argued crowding in and the possibility that public spending would improve, rather than worsen public finances under the conditions of severely depressed economies, see for a review here). There is ample evidence for instance from the IMF that fiscal multipliers are much bigger under these circumstances.

Debt overhang and hysteresis mechanisms (prolonged underutilization of resources degrades their quality and declines investment) are also liable to keep economies depressed for longer.

If the contrast with the US's experience between 1929 and 1933 isn't enough, Japan post 1989 offers another powerful example. In that year, an asset bubble 3x the relative size compared to both the US in 1929 and 2008 imploded. Japanese monetary authorities were slow to react and the ensuing crisis was mostly dealt with by fiscal means, with large public spending programs for years on end. Despite the magnitude of the crash, this managed to keep the Japanese economy afloat, which never experienced anything close to double-digit unemployment nor any severe economic downturn. The experience could have been better if banks would have been forced clearing up their bad debts much sooner, given the importance of banks in Japanese credit provision (which goes mostly via banks while in the US debt markets are much more important).

More corroborating evidence on fiscal policy comes from the euro area, where the periphery was forced on an internal devaluation path which meant substantial austerity policies. This proved so damaging to the economy that even their debt dynamics worsened, often dramatically so.

The wrong underlying model

We believe the key difference which got so many observers and investors on the wrong track is applying the "markets always clear" full employment economics (or neo-classical economics) to this situation.

Austrian economics is another school (for curious reasons, it's very popular in the financial world while having virtually no academic representation) that strongly believes in the self-restoring nature of markets.

Keynes' key insight was that the equilibrium level of output which equates saving to investment is not necessarily the level of income which produces full employment.

Hence, Keynes only regarded a full employment outcome as one possible outcome (hence his main work was called The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money).

According to Keynes, changes in demand can deviate output from its potential for prolonged periods of time. The facts have proven that proposition right on numerous occasions. Investors forget that key insight at their peril.

Neo-classical economics assumes strong self-stabilizing market forces through the price mechanism. This tends to work in many situations, but not in a balance sheet crisis:

In a more or less full-employment situation, fiscal stimulus will be much less effective as some of it will leak into price rises (when scarce resources are bid up) and some in a rise in interest rates.

Those that have a strong belief in the self-stabilizing nature of markets tend to have a blind spot for the types of self-reinforcing mechanisms like Fisher's debt-deflationary spiral, hysteresis effects or strong fiscal multipliers described above.

Investor lessons

As a result, when investors apply the wrong economic model, they can crucially misjudge situations. In cases like the above, this can be especially harmful as these are conditions under which asset prices tend to show enormous variations.

Those who invested on neo-classical or (more likely) Austrian beliefs in the post-financial crisis years, with the belief in the self-restoring power of markets and strong objections to any government intervention, those beliefs would have likely led them astray on the markets.

After the crash, when the policy reaction became clear, it was the right time to step into the market. Indeed, when Congress voted TARP down the first time, the market crashed further. March 2009 was the trough.

But investors with a dim view of these interventions would have been less inclined to jump back in and would have been more likely to miss out the strong recovery in stocks.

They would also have been more likely to get the bond market wrong. A balance sheet recession creates an enormous amount of savings which can easily finance even very large public sector deficits, without leading to a selloff on the bond market.

Conclusion

In the wake of the financial crisis, a lot of money could be made, but this crucially depended on one's view about how the economy works. More specifically, whether the public policies that were put in place would be able to stabilize the financial sector and economy.

Investors working on neo-classical or Austrian economic insights had a much dimmer view of these public policy interventions, which would have predisposed them relatively more to selling stocks and bonds whilst investors with a different underlying view would have been expecting more positive results of these public policy interventions, which would have predisposed them relatively more to buying stocks and/or bonds.

And this isn't the only case where using an economic model that gets the situation wrong has led to investor trouble.

