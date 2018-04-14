3 Things In Biotech, April 13: Roche Pipes Up, Cara Updates, Bellicum Marches On

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about!

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Roche's checkpoint not to be ignored in lung cancer

Company: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF)

Therapy: Atezolizumab

Disease: Non-small cell lung cancer

News: RHHBF updated the findings of its POPLAR study at this year's European Lung Cancer Congress in Geneva, Switzerland. This randomized phase 2 study, which led to the initial approval of atezolizumab in this setting, randomized patients with previously treated disease to receive the PD-L1 antibody or docetaxel. The three-year follow-up makes atezolizumab the longest followed PD-L1 antibody, and 18.7% of patients remained alive at three years in the treatment arm compared with 10.0% in the docetaxel arm.

Looking forward: These findings place atezolizumab in basically the same company as nivolumab and pembrolizumab. At ESMO 2017, three-year overall survival for patients receiving nivolumab was shown to be 18% in CheckMate-057. This provides further suggestion that PD-L1 antibodies provide comparable activity to the PD-1 antibodies, which are regarded by some shareholders as superior. So this is important for establishing efficacy as RHHBF looks to introduce atezolizumab as part of frontline combinations as soon as late 2018.

Interesting, encouraging news for RHHBF, as it demonstrates that pembro and nivo are not the only game in town.

Cara Therapeutics comes through with an important update

Company: Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Therapy: CR845

Disease: Uremic pruritus

News: CARA announced that it would present updated findings from its phase 2/3 study supporting the treatment for uremic pruritus, CR845, in patients undergoing hemodialysis. Each dose was shown to reduce itch intensity, with an average reduction in NRS scores. Two doses were shown to yield a significant improvement over placebo, and patient perception of improvement in itch was substantially improved, as well.

Looking forward: Every bit of validation that CARA can get as it rolls faster toward approval is needed in order to get this potential product launched as quickly as possible, particularly in the space of supportive care. With these findings, it is becoming more and more clear that CR845 is delivering a meaningful effect for patients, leading to improvement in quality of life.

Cara Therapeutics is definitely a company that should be on your watch list, if it isn't already.

Bellicum allowed to relaunch its key study

Company: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM)

Therapy: BPX-501

Disease: Post-transplantation complications

News: After 2.5 months, BLCM is now able to begin enrolling more patients in its trial investigating BPX-501, a cell therapy designed to help subvert graft-versus-host disease in patients who have undergone an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, often for a blood disorder or cancer. The FDA has forced BLCM to agree to undisclosed amendments to the study protocol to more carefully monitor and manage the neurologic adverse events that led to patient deaths earlier this year.

Looking forward: Fantastic news for BLCM, absolutely. As I indicated back in February around the time the hold was announced, it presented a pretty fantastic buying opportunity, although I preached caution with respect to jumping in. Unfortunately, this kind of safety finding can cast a pall over a program, and toxicity could still be very difficult to overcome. Patient deaths have a way of creating a black cloud over the proceedings, and there is still no guarantee that BLCM will be able to move past it. Still, this is excellent news, as lifting of the hold was by no means a guarantee in itself. So now I look forward to more data in the near term.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

As I mentioned above, I am now collaborating with Avisol Capital Partners on their Marketplace service known as the Total Pharma Tracker (TPT). Some of my work will be available to TPT subscribers either exclusively, or in advance. I will also collaborate in developing watchlists and other investment essentials. Please subscribe to TPT by clicking on this link - Total Pharma Tracker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.