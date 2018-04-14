8point3 Merger Arbitrage Just Got Risky

This is significant compared to the purchase price ($12.35). If it eliminates the value Capital Dynamics sees in the deal, the merger will be off.

A Material Adverse Event for 8point3 Energy Partners?



Most merger agreements, including the proposed purchase of 8point3 Energy Partners (CAFD) by Capital Dynamics, have a "material adverse effect" clause. In CAFD's proxy materials, it states:



The parties’ obligations are also separately subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the following conditions... since the date of the Merger Agreement, there shall not have occurred and be continuing any event, change, effect, occurrence or state of facts that would, individually or in the aggregate, be reasonably likely to have, a Partnership material adverse effect.



On April 5th, CAFD filed a report with the SEC stating that it determined that a Maryland Solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was likely to be canceled due to the bankruptcy of the off taker, First Energy. As a result, it estimated the value of the Maryland Solar Project impairment to be "in the range of $40 million to $48 million." With 79.1 million class A and B shares outstanding, this amounts to an impairment of between $0.51 and $0.61 per share.



While the report clearly stated that the likely termination of the PAA would result in "no change to the merger consideration." That is, if the merger agreement is consummated, Capital Dynamics will still pay $12.35 per share, adjusted for dividends and expected cash flows, as described in the merger agreement.



This price looks likely to produce very attractive gains from merger arbitrage if the deal goes through. However, while there is no provision for changing the merger consideration, a $0.51 per share impairment is clearly material to a stock valued at $12.35 per share. This gives Capital Dynamics a clear option to terminate the purchase agreement, should it so choose.



Will Capital Dynamics terminate the proposed merger over a $0.51 to $0.61 charge that it may have anticipated when it made its initial offer? Most likely not. The merger has progressed significantly, and there are significant costs for both parties in canceling such a merger. But it clearly has the option to terminate the merger, and it may choose to use this option as leverage to negotiate a better price.



The previously very attractive merger arbitrage just became significantly more risky. As a result, I have been taking the opportunity to greatly reduce my holdings, having already taken a profit from the $0.2802 dividend which will be paid to holders who sold on April 2nd or later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a short position in CAFD $12.50 and $15 calls.