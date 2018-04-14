Bed Bath & Beyond Earnings Summary: Management Still In Denial, But Some Metrics Improve

Better sales-to-inventory looks to have helped cash flow.

Calendar '18's consensus EPS estimate fell from $2.77 to $2.36 as of this morning, all of it gross and operating margin-related.

Still, the margin pressure is unrelenting with little signs of change.

Bed Bath is trading right in line with tangible book value at $17.50 per share.

Volume was 10x higher than average on Thursday, April 12, 2018, after Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) reported their fiscal Q4 '17 earnings Wednesday night and guided down materially for calendar 2018 EPS, resulting in a drop in the calendar 2018 consensus estimate from the mid $2.70 range of $2.75 to $2.77 to the newest consensus estimate of $2.36 as of this morning. (My guess is over the next weeks and months that calendar '18 consensus estimate will continue to fall to probably close to $2.25, all of it on continued margin pressure.)

Here is the margin issue at Bed Bath that management seems to be in denial about:

2/18 q4 2/17 q4 2/16 q4 2/15 q4 2/14 q4 Gross mgn 35.9% 38.0% 38.6% 39.7% 40.5% -213 bp's -0.61 bp's -112 bp's -0.77 bp's -0.51 bp's Operating Mgn 9.1% 12.2% 14.6% 15.9% 16.5% -309 bp's -242 bp's -136 bp's -134 bp's -113 bp's Net margin 5.5% 7.6% 8.9% 9.6% 10.4%

That's ugly, no matter how many ways you try and rationalize it.

BBBY's 4th fiscal quarter of every year, the holiday quarter from December to February, should be the best quarter with the logic being that more foot traffic, higher sales, better inventory turnover should all lead to better asset utilization, etc. and better returns.

Here are a couple of important metrics that did improve with the Feb '18 Q4:

Y/Y rev growth Y/Y inventory growth 2/18 q4 5% -6% 2/17 q4 3% 2% 2/16 q4 2% 4% 2/15 q4 4% 6% 2/14 q4 -6% 5%

When analyzing retailers, analysts like to see revenue growth exceed inventory growth since again it demonstrates better asset utilization, and also helps working capital for a retailer the size of Bed, Bath.

Bed, Bath put up a strong sales-to-inventory number in the February, '18 quarter.

The last two holiday quarters have shown better utilization and better inventory turnover.

Cash flow from operations improved y/y for the holiday quarter for the first time in 5 years and that could be a function of the better sales-to-inventory utilization:

CFFO y/y growth 2/18 q4 $367.8 ml 23% 2/17 q4 $299 ml -43% 2/16 q4 $522 ml -34% 2/15 q4 $781 ml 33% 2/14 q4 $585 ml

The February '18 quarter saw the first y/y cash flow from operations growth for Bed Bath since February '15.

The trend is grim, but if readers would study the cash flow statement, they would find that "working capital changes" are included in cash flow from operations, and that is a function of inventory turnover and inventory utilization relative to sales growth.

Conclusion:

Looking through several Street research reports the criticism was harsh mainly around the continued margin erosion, but the fact is there are some sings that a few metrics are improving.

Updating the coming year's (calendar '18, fiscal '19) consensus, the consensus estimate fell from $2.75-$2.77 for this coming year to $2.36, and I'm surprised it wasn't lower given how the CEO couched the EPS guidance.

The dividend increase was lifted from $0.15 to $0.16 per quarter.

Finally here are two cash flow metrics that are paid close attention:

Cash Flow to net inc Free cash to net inc 2/18 197% 110% 11/17 158% 87% 8/17 166% 74% 5/17 163% 83% 2/17 152% 68% 11/16 176% 104% 8/16 139% 80% 5/16 162% 83%

Calculation: 4-quarter trailing cash from ops divided by 4-qtr trailing net income and 4-qtr free cash flow divided by 4-qtr trailing net income

The free cash flow to net income over 1x is a good sign, but the retail giant needs to maintain this coverage and do so consistently.

Bed, Bath's numbers will be updated near the end of the quarter. I certainly haven't given up on the specialty retailer, and there are signs of improvement, but it may be too far gone to be a reasonable investment for clients.

The stock is trading below tangible book-value, and at $17.5 per share is trading at 2x cash flow and 4x free cash flow.

Rather than screamingly compelling valuation metrics, these cheap metrics more closely resemble Sears or JC Penney shares (and I've followed both).

In my opinion, Bed Bath needs sharp SG&A reductions. It does look like inventory is being managed better. However, more metrics need to be run and the margin declines are frightening.

