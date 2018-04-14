Video: The Global Risk Radar

On the markets front, it's about squeezing the last bit out of the cycle and staying on top of the key indicators and hidden risks.

Overall, on the economic front, it looks late cycle but certainly not end cycle, consistent with higher inflation, tighter policy.

We provide an overview of the global risk radar from a macro and market perspective, and talk through our research process and how to think about investment risk.

In this video, we talk through the global risk radar. Specifically, we talk through the investment process here at Topdown Charts and how it ties in with the way we think about risk. The point of this is to help establish a framework for thinking and analyzing risk across the macro backdrop and within specific asset classes.

We then look at the risks on the economic front, examining the stage of the business cycle and monetary policy in developed economies and emerging economies.

Finally we get into the risks and opportunities across the major asset classes, taking a close look at unexpected risks within traditional risk-hedges, the valuation picture across the major assets, how to think about cash allocations, and where we are at in the stockmarket cycle.

Aside from being great input into risk management, it's an interesting presentation on the overall state of play in markets.

