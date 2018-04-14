Closed-End Fund HYT: Junk Yielding ~8%

The BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) is a closed-end fund offered by BlackRock (BLK), the world's largest asset manager, with $6.32 trillion in assets under management. BlackRock also just announced pretty stunning earnings on 4/12/2018 easily beating estimates. HYT has net assets of $1,516 million and managed assets of $2,181 million when the 30.79% of leverage is added to the fund. The primary objective of HYT is to provide shareholders with current income and a secondary objective to provide shareholders with capital appreciation.

HYT utilizes a strategy to achieve its stated objectives of investing at least 80% of its assets in domestic and foreign high-yield securities, which include high-yield bonds (also known as junk bonds), corporate loans, convertible debt securities, and preferred securities which are below investment grade quality. Junk bonds are alluring securities because of their higher yields, but carry the added risk of higher likelihood of defaults. Investing in funds that hold many high-yielding junk bonds can add diversity and help spread the risks out to many holdings. Junk bonds have shown correlation with equities rather than other bonds of investment grade in the past. Pimco has an article showing that over the long-term the return potential is aligned with equities.

Source - Pimco

Holdings

Source - HYT Fund Website

Its top holdings are most current from the fund's website; however, this doesn't tell much, and there is no way of gathering much details about these holdings from this screen, so I chose to pull the holdings from CEFconnect. These holdings are from November 30, 2017, but give more insight into what the holdings actually are (pulled from HYT's annual report).

Source - CEFconnect

From this list, we can easily see what the yields and maturity dates are for the holdings. Overall the top holdings are roughly 12% of the portfolio, and from there the positions become an even smaller percentage; when looking at the annual report, it has 1,200+ holdings. I think that no one holding has any significant impact on the fund, and HYT should correlate with the broader market moves.

Performance

Source - HYT Fund Website

When looking at the past performance, this fund has a stellar 10-year annualized return of 9.84% for NAV. When calculating the S&P 500 annualized returns for this same period of time, the 10-year annualized return shows 9.79% performance, putting it in line with equities' return like stated above. While past performance is no indication of future results, I believe we will see similar performance if the bull market remains intact.

HYT is currently sitting at a $10.65 market price with a NAV price of $12.06, giving it a discount of 11.69%. This is definitely enticing when looking at the one-year z-score of -1.20. This z-score is indicating that HYT has become oversold relative to its discount of last year.

Source - CEFconnect

HYT does show a history of trading at a discount, but I believe now is an opportune time for purchasing as this chart shows that the fund does not normally trade at this steep of a discount. If you believe the market may tank in the next year or two, or have a short holding period, this fund I don't believe is for you; conversely, if you have a longer period of time that you can and are willing to hold HYT, then now I believe would be a good time to get into this fund.

Distribution

HYT currently has a market yield of 7.89% with a NAV yield of 6.97%, thanks to its wide discount at this time. The fund has paid out monthly since its inception of May 30, 2003. It has maintained its current $0.07 monthly payout since 3/2/2015 and seems to routinely pay out special year-end distributions; however, it did not pay one out for 2017.

Source - CEFconnect

Decreasing distributions over time is not usually a welcoming sight, but a fund that can keep up with the S&P 500's long-term total returns is generally favorable, which this fund has been able to do even with decreasing distributions.

When looking at BlackRock's latest UNII Report as of February 28, 2018, it shows HYT has a three-month average UNII balance of $0.040078, however, the average for the past three months of earnings is at $0.069754, showing a shortfall in the current distribution of $0.07, giving a coverage ratio of 99.6%. It would be more promising and ideal to be over 100% coverage to guarantee against a distribution cut. If a distribution cut is announced, the likely result would be an even wider discount. I would need to see the next UNII report to be able to draw a more concrete conclusion if the fund is able to maintain the current distribution. The other fact is that a ~7% NAV yield is not necessarily unheard of with a high-yield leveraged fund, and I, myself, am not too worried about an imminent distribution cut.

Other Interesting High-Yield CEFs

The Neuberger Berman High-Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) is a fund sitting at a 13.93% discount. The 10-year performance for NHS is at 9.50% and NAV return is 9.32%. NHS did just have a recent distribution cut for April from $0.0725 to $0.0658 monthly but still yields 7.10% on the market price and 6.11%, making this still an attractive yield. NHS does utilize 32.19% leverage and is overall a smaller fund at just $377.320 million in assets.

The AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) is currently trading at a 12.47% discount and yielding 7.07% on market price and a NAV yield of 6.19%. AWF pays out $0.0699 monthly and that distribution was cut starting February 17, 2017, which had a prior monthly payout of $0.081. The 10-year is also sitting at 9.14% annualized return with a NAV return sitting at 9.33% for the 10-year period.

HYT, NHS, and AWF are interesting high-yield CEFs right now in my opinion. I had ended up taking a closer look at HYT for the fact that it is showing positive UNII and I believe is "safer" from a distribution cut than NHS and AWF. Although, with NHS cutting just this month, the UNII would not have time to recover as this is the first month of the cut.

Conclusion

HYT is an interesting fund if you are interested in high-yield or junk bond exposure, with its impressive ~8% yield and such a wide discount as the fund has seemed to be oversold. This is likely due to the volatility within the broader market lately and not necessarily directed at something HYT is doing itself. This is a fund for someone who has a long-term holding period and is not too concerned with any short-term fluctuations.

Please feel free to leave any questions or comments below in the comments section! If you like this article, please consider clicking the "Follow" button above to stay up-to-date on future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HYT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.