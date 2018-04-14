Is The U.S. Leading A New Market Regime?

The synchronized global economic expansion rolls on, but with material changes from last year. Impending fiscal stimulus has boosted an already strong U.S. economy, and markets seem to be waking up to the return of U.S. inflation. All of this begs the question: Is the U.S. leaping ahead, or is the rest of the world falling behind?

In this episode of The Bid, Chief Investment Strategist Richard Turnill joins us to discuss the shift in momentum from global to domestic, and what this might mean for markets.

Liz Koehler: The synchronized global economic expansion rolls on, but with material changes from last year. Impending fiscal stimulus has boosted an already strong U.S. economy and markets seem to be waking up to the return of U.S. inflation. All of this begs the question: Is the U.S. leaping ahead, or is the rest of the world falling behind? On this episode of The Bid, our Chief Investment Strategist, Richard Turnill, joins us to discuss the shift in momentum from global to domestic and what this might mean for markets. I'm your host, Liz Koehler, we hope you enjoy.

Richard, thank you so much for joining us, it's great to have you.

Richard Turnill: It's great to be here. Thank you for inviting me back.

Liz Koehler: So Richard, the BlackRock Investment Institute recently updated their view on U.S. equities from neutral to overweight. Can you tell us a little more about the reasoning behind this? Is the U.S. now leading the global economy?

Richard Turnill: Thanks Liz. So you're right, we've become more positive on the outlook for U.S. equities, and the context for that is we think we're in a market environment where returns are going to be driven much less by valuations going forward, and much more by earnings growth. And as we look forward, we believe we're in an environment where the U.S. is going to play a greater role in driving global growth, both around GDP but importantly around earnings. We're starting to see some signs of China slowing, and we expect that to continue as the Chinese authorities focus more on supply side reform. We think that will be a gradual slowdown, but we're seeing signs of that gradual slowdown unfolding. We're seeing some evidence that the European growth rate is stabilizing after a big acceleration. Last year in fact, probably the biggest single global growth surprise last year was around the outcome for European growth. That looks like it's coming to an end or at least stabilizing. Whereas in the U.S., we're seeing strong growth today but importantly on the back of the very large fiscal package announced, which we see boosting U.S. GDP growth by over one percent this year and boosting earnings significantly more. We see the U.S. being a key driver of global growth and in this market environment, we think that is going to be the most important factor driving returns.

Liz Koehler: So Richard, when we think about some recent stock swoons like the one we had in early February, it rattled markets and investors alike. Yet we have seen that stocks have already retraced a large part of their losses. Do you think that these short-term swings might just prove to be blips when we look back at year end?

Richard Turnill: For those of us who have seen a few market cycles, Liz, then the environment we've seen over the last few months actually feels really like a return to a much more normal market environment. I think it's worth reminding ourselves that 2017 in particular was really an extraordinary year: it was a year in which we saw double digit returns, actually close to 20% returns from many equity markets around the world, record low levels of volatility and broad-based, very strong returns for any risk assets. This year already by contrast, we're seeing lower returns, we're seeing economic growth no longer surprising consistently to the upside, particularly outside the U.S. We're seeing some signs of inflation coming back, albeit gradually, and we're seeing some return to political risk, which we haven't seen for some time in terms of driving markets. And as a result of that, volatility has increased and market returns have gone down. I think these periods of temporary market drawdowns are going to be more common, as they have frequently been in the past. But that doesn't mean investors shouldn't be invested in risk assets. Actually, quite to the contrary, I think now what these periods of short term volatility provide are opportunities for investors who have been underexposed to risk assets to put money to work. We know that many investors are still sitting on high levels of cash, and actually more frequently sitting on high levels of fixed income safe haven assets. We still believe that fundamentally we're in an environment of sustained global economic growth. We still think that's ultimately going to lead to an environment where risk assets will do well, and we still think we're broadly in a low volatility regime.

Liz Koehler: So in my mind it certainly makes the case why clients need to think about staying invested through some of these blips to see the bigger picture?

Richard Turnill: That's exactly right, and you think about clients who sold out in February, they're already significantly behind the market. There's been a repeated period of short-term volatility, you can go back to some very short-term volatility with the U.S. election, back to the Brexit result back in 2016. All of these periods created short-term volatility in periods of market anxiety-justified periods of market anxiety. But the key message in each of these cases is if you sold out of equities, it is very hard to get back in, and it's very hard to make that decision. And our recommendation to clients is to take the longer-term view, focus on fundamentals, the sustained positive economic environment, the same positive earnings environment, which suggests you should remain in the market.

Liz Koehler: That's great, thank you. So emerging markets also had a stellar year. Do you think that this outperformance in emerging markets can continue?

Richard Turnill: So Liz, you know we've been very bullish on emerging markets for some time. I think a lot of investors have missed the rally, and are worrying about is it time to get in now? Have we seen emerging markets perform so well over the last year or two, is there still an opportunity there? And our message is yes. Going forward, we still see very significant opportunities in emerging markets, particularly on the equity side. We also see debt being attractive, but we see particularly attractive opportunities on the equity side going forward. So why do we like emerging markets from here? Well, a few reasons; I'll start with earnings growth. Similar to the point we made earlier on the U.S., in an environment where returns are more likely to be driven by earnings growth rather than valuation appreciation, then you want to focus on those markets which are going to deliver sustained high earnings growth around the world. We see double digit earnings growth across many emerging markets, again, in 2018 and beyond. And it's worth saying that if you look at the earnings cycle, we've only just returned to levels of earnings that we saw five or six years ago in emerging markets. Whereas in many developed markets, we're hitting record highs, so we see lots of scope that earnings growth can continue as many emerging markets are in an earlier phase of their cycle. On top of that though, from a valuation perspective, we still see valuations in EM being relatively attractive. Actually, most of the recovery you've seen in emerging markets in the last year has actually been about earnings growth, and emerging markets is one of the few asset classes today where valuations do not look high compared to history at all. In fact, you really are right in the middle of the normal range. And part of the reason for that is investor flows have only started coming back into emerging markets in the last year or two, with many investors having been scarred by their experience of emerging market investing during, particularly, the taper tantrum, which led to those sharp negative returns. And actually, I'd even just cite the recent market experience. We saw volatility in February and March in global markets, it's really noticeable how emerging markets have held up in that context. Often in these periods of higher volatility, emerging markets are the hardest hit. Actually, that has not been the case at all this time; emerging markets have been resilient. I'd emphasize that there is an increasing number of what I think are restructuring stories within emerging markets. Emerging markets are not simply a geared play on the global cycle. Actually, what you're seeing is evidence of restructuring, driving sustained growth and returns. So we've written recently around some of the very encouraging long-term signs we're seeing in India. Actually in China, following the National Party Congress, you're seeing more emphasis on implementing structural reform. I've seen many Latin American countries, we've been positively surprised by structural reform in the last few years. So we add all that up, we still think this is a great time to be invested in EM.

Liz Koehler: On the topic of EM, we recently spoke with Gerardo Rodriguez, who is a portfolio manager for our emerging markets business, about global protectionism and the potential risk of a trade war. So obviously trade is one of the focus risks that you and our BlackRock Investment Institute are following quite closely. How fearful are you of a trade war taking hold?

Richard Turnill: So one of the biggest risks we've seen to markets this year is the risk of trade tensions. Over the last few years, you've seen increasing interlinkages around the world, not just in terms of direct exchange of goods and services, but also in terms of the confidence effect. So a significant trade war has the potential not only to directly impact growth around the world, but also to hit confidence in a synchronized way. But, what we're seeing so far we view as actually relatively encouraging in that the proposed measures out of the U.S. administration as yet have been relatively small and actually less severe than many commentators had expected. So for example, the recent tariffs proposal announced by the U.S. administration account for significantly less than not 0.1% of U.S. GDP and only around not 0.1% of Chinese GDP. On top of that, the Chinese response to these measures has so far been contained, and actually measured in proportion in response to that. And I think there is hope that China will look to avoid a trade war and the U.S. approach appears to be open to negotiation. So when I think about the risks around a trade war, I think it's worth highlighting that those risks are two-way. I think people tend to always focus on the downside risks, that we get significant negative growth. And we have to be very vigilant to those risks at any sign that those trade tensions are increasing, which I think do have the potential to disrupt markets. But there's a positive outcome here as well worth focusing on, and that positive outcome is actually that trade tensions diminish, and they diminish as a result of the imbalance in tariffs globally being addressed not through an increase in U.S. tariffs but actually a reduction in trade barriers in other parts of the world, particularly China. And that continues to be our base case. So we are hopeful that we will see a benign outcome here, but we have to recognize there are significant risks.

Liz Koehler: That's a great point. I think people have been focused on the concern over a rise in global protectionism and what that could mean, but it's important to look at both sides of this coin. There are some potential positives as well to be considering.

Richard Turnill: That's right.

Liz Koehler: So let's turn to the fixed income market. We've seen a rapid rise in bond yields year-to-date, and it seems like fixed income investors are bearing the brunt of the accelerating economy and inflation. Is this is a trend we expect to continue?

Richard Turnill: So it's been a tough year for fixed income investors. And our view is that when we look forward, returns to many fixed income assets are likely to be very low compared to history. So we had 35 years of getting coupon plus returns across fixed income as bond yields fell around the world. And we think that era ended back in 2016. And we're now adjusting to an era where you're likely to get coupon minus returns across large parts of fixed income. But I think it's important to recognize two things. So the first is that fixed income continues to play a very important role in client portfolios. Even though we see lower returns going forward, actually fixed income, and duration in particular, are very important from a diversification perspective. And actually in the very recent period of volatility, it's notable that fixed income again did its job, actually that duration really helped mitigate some of those risks. When we look forward though, we see rates rising, but rising gradually. And that word "gradually" is very important. What we've seen in the past is markets struggle much more in a rapidly rising rate environment, particularly one where those rising rates are not associated with strong growth; they're associated with bond vigilantes, they're associated with a buyer strike. So what are we seeing today? Well the first thing is that we've seen a significant adjustment in rate expectations already. So this gives us encouragement. So the market is now priced for two further rate hikes here in the U.S. for the rest of this year, so that brings it now fully into line with the Fed dots. Secondly, though, is what we're seeing in terms of flows. We've seen continued positive flows into fixed income mutual funds and ETFs since the beginning of the year. And that's consistent with this huge excess of global savings we've seen around the world, $22 trillion dollars of new global savings this year alone. So we still see many investors around the world, particularly international investors, very focused on matching liabilities and generating income. As a result of that, when you see yields move higher, what you see is flows coming into fixed income yet attracted by those high yields, those higher interest rates which are now available and able to generate positive real return, investing in paper as short duration of two years in the U.S. It gives us confidence that the path of bond yields from here is one of gradual increases, rather than rapid increases. So I'll put some numbers on that: In five years' time, we see 10-year Treasury yields somewhere around 3.5%, so not dramatically higher than we are today. That means it's a low return environment for fixed income investors, but it's an environment where duration still plays a role in client portfolios and one in which we think that other asset classes can continue to do well.

Liz Koehler: Richard, as always, thank you so much for your time and for joining us here today.

Richard Turnill: Thank you so much.

This post originally appeared on BlackRock.