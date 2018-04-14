S&P 500 Snapshot: Down 2% From Last Week, 1.5% YTD

By Jill Mislinski

The S&P 500 seemingly climbed back up this week, but closed 2% lower than last Friday. The index is down 1.5% YTD and is 7.5% below its record close.

The U.S. Treasury puts the closing yield on the 10-year note at 2.82%.

Here is a daily chart of the S&P 500. Today's selling puts the volume 25% below its 50-day moving average.

Here's a snapshot of the index going back to December 2008.

A Perspective on Drawdowns

Here's a snapshot of record highs and selloffs since the 2009 trough:

Here's a table with the number of days of a 1% or more change in either direction going back to 2013:

Here is a more conventional log-scale chart with drawdowns highlighted:

Here is a linear scale version of the same chart with the 50- and 200-day moving averages:

A Perspective on Volatility

For a sense of the correlation between the closing price and intraday volatility, the chart below overlays the S&P 500 since 2007 with the intraday price range. We've also included a 20-day moving average to help identify trends in volatility.