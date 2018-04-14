SA Stock To Watch: Netflix To The Rescue?

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is set to report earnings after the bell on Monday. Analysts have pushed up expectations on the streamer to revenue of $3.69B during the quarter and total subscriber net additions of 1.45M in the U.S. and 5.0M internationally. Options trading on Netflix implies a move of 10% up or down on the stock following the report, which is the first of the season from a tech heavyweight. GBH Insights' Daniel Ives thinks Netflix will be a "positive" sector for the tech sector as a whole, and for some beat-up FANG names in particular. On the economic front this week, the March Retail Sales report is due out. Economists expects a 0.3% month-over-month gain after stripping out the auto and gas categories. While investors continue to adjust to Trump headline risk, this week's sitdown between Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Trump at Mar-a-Lago could be a productive development.

Notable earnings reports: Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Netflix on April 16; Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), CSX (NYSE:CSX), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on April 17; Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on April 18; Blackstone (NYSE:BX), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) on April 19, General Electric (NYSE:GE), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) on April 20. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list.

IPOs expected to price: GrafTech (EAF), Surface Oncology (SURF), Vrio (VRI), Mereo Biopharma (MREO) and MorphoSys (OTCPK:MPSYF) on April 18; Pivotal Software (PVTL) and FirstCaribbean International Bank (FCI) on April 19.

IPO lockup expirations: Qudian (NYSE:QD) on April 16; RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) on April 17; Sea (NYSE:SE), Dragon Victory (NASDAQ:LYL), Rise Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) on April 18.

Analyst quiet period expirations: Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) on April 16; Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) on April 17.

Analyst/investor day meetings: Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) on April 16, PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) on April 17; ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM), (RVNV) and Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) on April 19.

Expected M&A closings: General Mills' (NYSE:GIS) acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) could close as early as April 19. Arvest Bank's pickup of Bear State Financial (NASDAQ:BSF) is due to close on April 20.

Extraordinary shareholder meeting: Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) on April 16; Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) on April 17; Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) on April 18.

General Motors: GM (NYSE:GM) is playing hardball in South Korea by setting a firm deadline of April 20 for discussions to start on the planned restructuring of GM Korea.

SpaceX: A SpaceX (SPACE) Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on April 16. In case you missed it, a recent funding round valued SpaceX at about $24B.

Credit card charge-off/delinquency reports: American Express (NYSE:AXP), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Capital One (NYSE:COF), Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are due to post their monthly report on April 16.

Box office preview: The top five films for the weekend are expected to be Warner Bros' (NYSE:TWX) Rampage, Paramount's (NYSE:VIA) A Quiet Place, Universal's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Truth or Dare, Warner's Ready Player One and Universal's Blockers.

Paper prices: Pulp & Paper Week is expected to post containerboard and boxboard data on April 20. Companies that could see some swings before and after the pricing update include WestRock (NYSE:WRK), Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG), Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK), International Paper (NYSE:IP) and Domtar (NYSE:UFS).

FDA watch: A FDA Advisory Committee meeting will discuss GW Pharmaceutical's (NASDAQ:GWPH) NDA of cannabinoid product candidate Epidiolex for the adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome or Dravet syndrome.

Barron's mentions: The energy sector is singled out by the publication after the rally in crude oil prices. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are mentioned as two names to watch. Cummins (NYSE:CMI) and U.S. Bancorp are two stocks called out as potentially oversold. Tiernan Ray explains how blockchain could one day displace Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

