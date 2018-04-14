Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

"President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price to pay," President Trump tweeted after a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria. Reports suggested at least 70 people had died, while over 500 people were brought to medical centers. Russia's RTS stock index fell almost 7% on the news, as well as from the recent round of U.S. sanctions.

Tuesday:

President Xi Jinping took the stage overnight at the Boao Forum for Asia, an annual summit that's been dubbed the "Asian Davos," where he discussed plans to further open up the Chinese economy. He promised to "significantly lower" import tariffs on products including cars, as well as improve the investment environment for foreign companies, in a speech seen as conciliatory amid rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

Wednesday:

Fed officials appeared to lean hawkish at their most recent policy meeting, with "all participants" expecting the economy to strengthen and inflation to rise "in coming months." The Labor Department's inflation report was also in focus. Core inflation rose above 2% for the first time in decade, clawing its way back above the Fed's landmark level.

Thursday:

Earnings season kicked off with reports from big financial institutions like BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC). Tax cuts should help Corporate America post its biggest quarterly profit growth in seven years, with S&P 500 profits expected to rise 18.4%, but any disappointments could further upset investor sentiment.

Friday:

"Political uncertainty in the Middle East has returned to the fore," the IEA said in its closely watched monthly report. "It remains to be seen if recently elevated prices are sustained and if so what are the implications for the market demand and supply dynamics." With crude futures at highs not seen since December 2014, the IEA also called OPEC's goal to shrink oil stocks a "mission accomplished."