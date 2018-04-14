Time To Load Up On Facebook?

Can we improve on it through a long/short trade?

On a relative basis it looks pretty good but the absolute return doesn't look that great.

Inspired by his logic I checked it out.

One new long happens to be Facebook.

Bill Nygren recently appeared on CNBC (watch video below) and he inspired me to take a look at Facebook (FB). Of course Facebook sold off because of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Nygren bought before and after the news hit the wires.

FB data by YCharts

It recovered a bit after Zuckerberg's testimony but year-to-date it is underperforming the S&P 500 by 6%+.

The company has always been valued at a high multiple but deservedly so because it has been growing revenues at a torrential pace.

FB data by YCharts

The high multiple begged the question is Facebook that much above average it deserves that high multiple?

As Facebook fell sharply according to Nygren the question is now:

Is Facebook at least an average company?

After the retrenchment Facebook trades at 22.4x forward earnings.

FB PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The graph below shows the forward estimates for the S&P 500:

S&P 500 Earnings Yield Forward Estimate data by YCharts

That translates into something like a ~20x forward multiple.

It is very hard to argue Facebook does not have a major competitive advantage. It has about the textbook example of a network effect. As the recent scandal demonstrates - who do you know that quit Facebook? - there is quite a bit of customer captivity. It is actually hard to come up with companies with stronger competitive advantages...

Similarly very few companies sport Facebook like growth estimates or growth rate history:

FB EPS LT Growth Estimates data by YCharts

I have to say Facebook looks really attractive on such a relative basis.

But there are a few caveats.

First of all the S&P 500 looks pretty rich to me on an absolute basis. A forward earnings yield estimate of 5% is not something I like with equity like risk.

However, the forward estimates for Facebook likely don't fully incorporate the company will have to adjust adload downwards and may be slapped with adverse regulation by the government. At a minimum the probability for earnings to get revised downwards has increased post-Cambridge.

At the same time that opens up the possibility to short the S&P 500 or NASDAQ (QQQ) or NASDAQ 100 (QQQQ) vs a Facebook long. That would take care of the absolute valuation problem.

Given the increased probability of tech getting slapped by regulation either in the U.S. or Europe perhaps the best short would be a NASDAQ short or NASDAQ100 short vs the Facebook long. It looks to me like Facebook did take the brunt of the damage while regulation would likely blanket the space.

You can watch Bill Nygren here: Oakmark fund manager talks his Q1 buys

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.