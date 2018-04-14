Veni Vidi, But What About Vici? Does The New Caesars REIT Pass The Valuation Test?

“Veni, Vidi, Vici”…I came, I saw, I conquered..” Julius Caesar 47BC

The very aptly named REIT formed out of the rubble of the Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) 2015 bankruptcy is if anything creative, implying a robust, aggressive, victorious conquest of a new territory. And this early in its life, it would be premature to weigh in on this REIT’s longer term prospects for investors. The corporate operative theory here evolved from many actors in the CZR bankruptcy drama, (Apollo Global (NYSE: APO) and TPG (NYSE: TSLX) private equity owners, the first and angry second lien note holders, and CZR’s board and management).

Their decision to spilt the company into an operating unit and a REIT, evolved from almost day one, hard on the heels of what was then, a perception that it was a strategy that made sense all around. It would presumably unlock shareholder value in casino realty. It would remove a financial burden from the operating company and provide it with a simple, one size fits all, triple new lease rent payment. And equally, it would transform a massive chunk of CZR debt by converting it into equity in the Vici REIT. Others in the sector had done it and more were contemplating the strategy going forward in the sector.

But like any REIT, the ultimate judgment as to valuation comes down to the quality of its portfolio properties and the ability of the lease payers, or operating entities, to meet rent payments in a timely and sustainable manner. It is to be remembered, that casinos are single use realty. They can’t be converted to other uses easily if the casinos encounter headwinds that impair their capacity to meet rents in timely manner over a long time span. Just as casino operators press regulators for various types of tax relief on realty or gaming win to preserve jobs, it is conceivable that also under economic stress, that REIT rent payers could likewise seek relief from landlords by asking for reductions in annual rent.

Or alternatively, given declining revenue trends due to saturation, new competition REIT casino tenants, can be legally straight-jacketed from petitioning for relief. They could also be forced to cut operating expenses in marketing, body counts and postponement of much needed property renovations. This is not to infer that Vici’s rent flow from CZR would be threatened at all. But it does raise a question that investors need to understand as a caveat before buying into what appears to be an attractive, dividend flow through guarantee asset class. And has it been made less attractive by the new tax law entirely?

Clearly, VICI numbers crunchers had stress tested the capacity of the CZR properties to meet rent obligations under many market condition scenarios and post bankruptcy with numbers that fit comfortably into the narrative they wished to project to equity buyers. Before getting to that, let’s take a quick look at the basics:

Vici Properties, Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Price at writing: $18.11

Market Cap: $6.703bn.

I year consensus PT: $21.83

Dividend: $0.16 per quarter (est: 3.5%)

Our PT: $14.50 to $19

Business: VICI is a real estate investment trust specializing in casino or resort related properties primarily created out of assets held by Caesars Entertainment Corporation’s various entities structured or merged during a bankruptcy proceeding that began in 2015 and exited early this year. It is one of the largest net lease REITs in the US with an estimated $648.9m in revenues. It is comprised of 20 CZR casino properties in 9 states and includes 34 acres of undeveloped land in Las Vegas for future expansion. It also owns 4 golf courses.

Finance: The company was financed by a sale of 34 million shares of common at $18.50 a share in a private placement that yielded $963.8m. On February 5 th, the company issued an IPO for an additional 6,975,000 m shares at $20 with a value of $1.3bn.

Proceeds were used to pay down $300m in debt, redemption of $268m in notes to second lien note holders, and repayment of $100 million of a term loan, plus other transaction related expenses. As of 12/17 the company had $4.8bn in debt against $1.83bn in cash.

As most REITs, its management costs are low.

Our concerns about the theory of the investment

The VICI portfolio in our view echoes some of the characteristics of the subprime mortgage bond created by banks during the heady years prior to the 2008 crash. Bankers repackaged mortgage loans by bunching solid performing ones with middling and downright questionable ones into a single security. Ratings houses gave their blessings again, massaging narratives to prove the level of safety. In reality, many of these securities had a disproportionate percentages of cat and dog litter papered between the pristine obligations of solid payers where the potential for default was essentially nil.

We are not suggesting anything like near a perfect analogy here. Caesars properties are not the Joneses next door who took out multiple mortgages to finance a whoopie, free money lifestyle that ultimately took its toll and threw the Joneses home into foreclosure. But the mixture of the VICI portfolio does bear a resemblance to that theory in the sense that it does indeed contain pristine flagship fortresses like Caesars Palace, as well as properties like the Horseshoe in downtown Baltimore, under siege at the moment due to the killer success of MGM’s (NYSE:MGM) National Harbor property in Maryland. As of last month, the Horseshoe had suffered a revenue decline of 28% y/y almost entirely due to the MGM competitive thrust.

And that’s not the only one. We’ve looked at market prospects for all 20 casino properties in the VICI portfolio. We believe that 10 can be honestly characterized as facing tough macro headwinds in mature markets, or ones challenged by new competition with better properties. They lie in states like Mississippi, Louisiana, Illinois, Iowa and New Jersey—all highly mature gaming markets.

As an example, two of the properties in the VICI portfolio are the once highly productive Ballys Park Place and Caesars Atlantic City, both which have been vastly expanded and invested in since they opened between 1979/80. Both face macro headwinds from the still declining AC market, battered since 2008 both by competition from Pennsylvania and New York. Both will face even more competitive pressure as Hard Rock International has bought the Taj Mahal and is investing $375m in removing the Trump brand and substituting a Hard Rock theme across the entire property. Time will tell if the property can overcome the shrinking market with a superior thematic amenity fix. Meanwhile both VICI properties there operated by CZR will face mounting challenges in a market already under siege.

Above; Caesars Atlantic City, and neighboring Ballys to the left Both sit in the VICI portfolio awaiting competition from the new Hard Rock

CZR’s Illinois properties for example, face headwinds coming from that state’s continuing expansion of over 24,000 tavern slots, the equivalent of 20 casinos that generate nearly $4b in revenue. Naturally a row of video slots in back of a bar is a world away from a first class Harrah’s branded integrated casino in terms of experience. So we don’t see the property defeated as much as challenged by the convenience gambling option growing. And we question whether the valuation of the CZR properties in that state and others, facing entirely different types of headwinds can justify the valuations that the VICI IPO placed on the entire portfolio.

Our takeaway: If you unpack the VICi portfolio and separate the assets into fortresses like Caesars Palace, and market competitive, but somewhat dated mature properties and outright challenged ones, do you get a valuation that justifies the VICI share price going forward? Nor do we find the present 3.4% dividend yield particularly attractive. We like the MGM REIT, MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) a lot better as well as Gaming & Lesiure Properties,Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) because their portfolios in our view offer a better balance between fortresses, borderline market competitive and out and out challenged.

We fully understand the thinking behind the decision to split CZR into an Opco and a PropCo under duress. And clearly the idea of putting Caesars Palace into the mix as the main dish enhanced the salability of the equity. But extending the logic of portfolio construction that would give us a higher degree of confidence in the valuation and future upside of the stock is entirely another matter. Our last post guided a pass on the CZR at $13.

VICI’s fate is inextricably tied to CZR performance, which given the last quarter’s flat y/y revenue, some weakness of RevPar in Las Vegas, zero exposure to the vibrancy of Asia, and other regional issues as those noted here, the stock experienced an 11% drop in March and now sits just above $11. At the same time a raft of its institutional holders do not appear inclined to jump on the dip and accumulate. As we have noted we think CZR’s current management have proven themselves responsible stewards of the company during a turbulent 3 years. They’ve cut costs, rationalized body counts and invested heavily in room renovations. All this is to the good. But we’ve seen the veni, vini, so where is the “Vici” and how will it be reached under the current strategy?

But with VICI still sitting on a big LTD and questionable prospects for acquiring more properties to better balance its portfolio away from too many legacy properties, we’ll call it at best a pass at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.