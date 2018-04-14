JD.Com - Fears Overblown, Significant Upside Left

JD.Com (JD) has posted a 20% decline in the past two months due to a combination of company-specific “weakness” and macroeconomic concerns. When I say “company-specific” weakness, I am referring to the recent earnings miss posted in Q4, which led to a mid-single-digit decline the day after the announcement. When I say “macroeconomic concerns”, I am referring to the increasing tensions between the United States and China, and the fears that such tensions could escalate and result in a more intense trade war, which would have a devastating effect on global economic growth.

I am going to share a few thoughts on these topics and update my view about JD’s attractiveness at the current levels.

Recent Weakness

First of all, it’s worth keeping in mind that a slight earnings and revenue miss shouldn’t be enough to scare serious long-term investors, especially considering that Q1 guidance of revenue in the $15.4B to $15.8B range was basically in line with the consensus of $15.7B.

Revenue growth is the key goal for the Chinese giant at the moment and the management has always been clear about it, re-investing almost all the profits made so far back into the business. Revenue grew 38.7% over Q4 2016 and the slight gross margin decline (a 70 bps reduction to 13%) was mainly due to the impact of new businesses, such as the JD Logistics third-party business, technology services and overseas operations, which translated into higher logistics, marketing and technologies investments. The management said that excluding new businesses, JD Mall gross margin was slightly higher than Q4 2016 or Q3 2017. While these costs were incurred to fuel growth, general & administrative expense as a percentage of sales declined 20 basis points, confirming a positive operating leverage in the business. As a result, non-GAAP operating margin was a negative 0.5% in Q4. Nonetheless, even excluding the new businesses, the non-GAAP operating margin for JD Mall was a positive 0.6%, which translates into a 32 bps decline from Q4 2016, mainly due to “accelerated logistics capacity expansion and R&D investments”. I think this is what scared many investors, who were probably betting on a more consistent uptrend for margins with those levels of revenue growth. Despite the high investments, free cash flow improved to a negative RMB 1.2 billion compared to a negative RMB 2.2 billion in the same quarter last year.

Results were obviously mixed, but focusing on the performance of one quarter is usually not a good idea, and it’s probably even worse if we are dealing with a high-growth company like JD, especially when the moderate weakness arrived only on the front of profitability, which has never been the main goal per management’s own admission.

It makes more sense to look at yearly results and the consistent positive trend the business has shown in terms of revenue and customers growth which was confirmed once again last year with a 40.3% and 29.1% increase, respectively, for revenue and active customers.

Future Prospects

In Q4's earnings call, the management mentioned a commitment to improve margins, but the guidance of a net income margin in the 1% - 2% area, which translates into a very slight (if any) operating or income margin leverage, somehow confirms that margin expansion is not really a key priority at the moment. The management’s words during the earnings call seem to confirm that the company expects some margin leverage but doesn’t seek improvements in profitability at the expense of future growth, and wants to maintain flexibility for future investments:

Source: Q4 earnings call

During the rest of the earnings call, the management confirmed the business’ scale is at a level that should make profitability improvements somehow natural over the next few years, but confirmed the intention to invest at least part of the additional profits back into the business.

Besides the doubts about the future magnitude and speed of margin expansion, JD’s prospects remain absolutely solid. While the recent growth trends show the underlying trends quite clearly, we should not forget that the company operates in an extremely favorable market in terms of potential growth. As I have highlighted a few times when I discussed other Chinese internet stocks such as Alibaba (BABA) and Baidu (BIDU), the Chinese internet industry is still relatively underpenetrated, as just 52% of the population currently uses the internet, compared to 88% in the United States. The huge growth potential of eCommerce in China and JD’s moat based on a combination of brand power, scale advantage and logistic network should give a clear idea of JD’s future growth prospects.

The fundamental prospects of the business are solid and, as I mentioned before, the recent weakness can be considered a result of macroeconomic concerns and the effects that a trade war may have on global economic growth. I don’t even think the market is so concerned about the specific deterioration of trade between the US and China, as the direct effects of less cross-border trade on JD’s business are insignificant. Moreover, even the plans to expand internationally haven’t involved the United States much so far, and the management itself confirmed that no clear expansion plan has been set up yet:

Source: Q4 earnings call

It’s difficult to believe that the market is discounting lower growth prospects in the United States when the growth plan hasn’t become definite and the growth prospects are absolutely unclear.

Nonetheless, international growth could be seen as a growth option in the current conditions, which would be more valuable if the current tensions between the US and China started to soften.

Why I Remain Positive About JD’s Margin Expansion

As the management said, it should be relatively easy to improve profitability as the business keeps growing, and I can see several sources of margin expansion that can act in the next years:

Increasing scale. JD’s business is exposed to positive secular trends in the eCommerce industry. As it continues to grow, its bargaining power with suppliers will grow, fixed costs will be diluted, and the recent investments will slowly move towards profitability.

Advertising is another potentially powerful source of income that the company hasn’t fully exploited yet. We know that other companies in the Chinese Internet industry derive a significant portion of their profits from advertising. One example is Alibaba, which produces a big portion of its operating income from ads on its platforms. JD can count on a similar advertising power to exploit if it wants to develop a higher-margin source of revenue. In Q4's earnings call, the management mentioned an acceleration in advertising revenue, driven by the implementation of better technology and AI-powered algorithms that are improving conversion rates for many merchants and, therefore, attracting higher spending.

The growth of third-party sales on JD’s marketplace platform can help margin expansion due to the much larger profitability of the segment compared to first-party sales. I expect JD to build more partnerships with reputable brands and reliable third-party retailers to expand this margin-accretive business.

Relative Valuation And Conclusion

Pricing JD’s stock by looking at comparable companies is not an easy task. It doesn’t make sense to compare the stock to Alibaba due to the very different business models and the consequent margin gap. It may also be a bit difficult to compare it to Amazon (AMZN), due to the different corporate structure and Amazon’s increasing dependence on the Cloud Computing division to generate profits and growth. After all, even if we assumed the two businesses were comparable, we should take into account the higher risk implied in an investment in JD, since we are basically buying a security that falls into a grey area according to Chinese law.

Nonetheless, we can still look at the closest peers in terms of business model and assess what kind of valuation gap exists at the moment. We can look at other pure e-commerce players, such as ASOS or Yoox Net-a-Porter. These stocks trade at around 2.5x EV/Revenue, and report EBIT margins in the 3%-4% area. JD’s stock trades at a multiple below 1 despite the higher revenue growth, mainly due to the different margins.

Source: Sentieo.com

Despite the VIE structure and the intrinsic higher risks, I doubt such a huge gap would be justified if JD’s profitability started to get closer to a 3%-4% EBIT margin area.

In conclusion, I continue to believe that JD has excellent growth prospects and is worth holding at the current levels. Macroeconomic developments may either depress the stock price further (in case of a further escalation of tensions) or soften and send the stock back to the $50 area. In any case, the company’s long-term growth prospects remain solid, and margin expansion shouldn’t be difficult to generate in the long term.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. Kenra Investors uses a unique combination of deep fundamental research and alternative datasets to generate alpha in the stock market. If you want to access Kenra Investors’ best long and short ideas in the consumer and tech sectors, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. A 2-week free trial is currently available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD, BABA, BIDU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.