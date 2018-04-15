Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Energy Stocks Aren't So Hated Anymore

While this week offered a glimpse of hope for tired and worn out energy investors, the journey is just beginning.

Energy stocks have managed to outperform the broader markets by 9.8% since the middle of March, the steepest and fastest outperformance since the oil downturn.

Welcome to the weekly oil markets recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week up 8.59%, the best weekly performance this year.

Market participants attributed the oil rally to:

De-escalating global trade war talks.

Geopolitical.

Or a combination of the two.

But for those that casually ignore the oil market fundamentals, the bullish fundamentals are only going to get louder from here. This is why on Friday, we published our hit piece, "The Oil Bull Thesis Is Just Getting Started." To sum up that article into one sentence, "Oil prices will rise as global oil storages fall into steep deficits by the end of 2018."

So for now, attribute whatever you want the price rally to, whether it's geopolitics, Saudi jawboning, or de-escalating global trade war talks, the fundamentals will speak loud enough soon enough.

But it was energy stocks that took the spotlight this week...

This week saw HFI Portfolio notch the best weekly performance since inception. The combination of a 23.94% rise from California Resources (CRC), and 13.33% rise from Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF) (GXE.TO), our number 2 and number 1 positions, respectively, boosted overall performance higher.

But for readers surprised to see such a steep upward correction, you shouldn't because we've not only written to subscribers that the names were cheap, but we also made these articles public as well.

And even as these names ascent upwards, they are still below their intrinsic value.

For the rest of the energy sector, this week saw another week of higher relative outperformance. We wrote in our last week's weekly recap that energy stocks saw a rare moment of outperformance, and it will be important for energy investors whether this outperformance continues.

On a relative basis, we are starting to see the fund flows return.

Since the middle of March, S&P Energy Sector (XLE) has outperformed S&P 500 (SPY) by 9.8%. On an absolute basis, the steepness of the outperformance is the largest we have seen since the oil downturn started in 2014. Could this be signaling the shift?

As we argued in our article, "The Last Time Energy Stocks Underperformed This Bad, They Went On To A Multi-Year Bull Market."

Following the narrative that today's energy underperformance is similar to that of 2002-2003, we went and analyzed that period and came to this interesting conclusion: 9 months following the rise in oil prices, energy equities start to catch up.

And now with the consensus remotely entertaining the idea that oil prices could stay here in the future, we think price reflexivity will be the next key catalyst to push valuations higher.

Concluding Thoughts

While this week offered a glimpse of hope for tired and worn out energy investors, the journey is just beginning. The bullish oil thesis that has been developing since the downturn started is only in its infancy. Following the price crash in 2014, the steep declines in global upstream capex will manifest itself into a supply shortage. This will increasingly become evident as the non-OPEC conventional projects slated for 2019 drops by 50%, and further by 2020. Conventional production decline rates have also been increasing explaining why the "Rodney Dangerfield barrels" are disappointing month after month.

The low oil price environment over the last 3-years also catapulted global oil demand growth higher. With global oil demand growth on pace to breach 100 million b/d, or some 3-4 years ahead of schedule, the increasing reliance on US shale growth will be tested to its limit by 2020. In our analysis, the call on shale will grow so large by 2019, the market will be begging US shale producers to grow production as fast as possible. But if the paradigm shift is right (and it is), producers will increasingly focus on return versus growth.

So sit tight, grab some popcorn, because the movie is just starting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XES, OIH, GENGF, CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.