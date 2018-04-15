Gold Stocks Will Crush It If The Physical Metal Breaks Out

The miners are stuck in this range while they wait for the green light from gold.

Gold is trying to breakout and a 2-3% move from current levels will mean new multi-year highs for the precious metal.

Gold stocks are quite the volatile bunch. They are capable of generating tremendous returns in the blink of an eye, but can take a white-knuckle ride lower at a moment's notice. Over the last year, the mining stocks haven't done much of anything. The VanEck Vector Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), for example, has been in a tight sideways consolidation pattern. It's not common for GDXJ to be stuck in a 20-25% trading range for this long, but it's the calm before the storm. There will eventually be a resolution to all of this. My opinion, it resolves to the upside and in a significant way.

(Source: StocksCharts.com)

GDXJ is ping-ponging between its 100-week and 200-week movings averages. The MA (200) is providing support, while the MA-100 has turned into resistance. Below 30.51 and there could be one final washout in the gold stocks - where a quick plunge will take place. However, that will be a bear trap and gold miners will experience a hard reversal. Before you know it, GDXJ is at new multi-year highs. I lean towards support holding and the gold miners breaking out from here, but I'm prepared for both outcomes. The point is, the end result is the same for each scenario.

(Source: StocksCharts.com)

Gold is trying to breakout and a 2-3% move from current levels will mean new multi-year highs for the precious metal. Given the strength in gold, this bodes very well for the miners holding support but we need to still see that breach of overhead resistance in physical before the miners will catch that strong bid. Either way, it's only a matter of time before these gold stocks are 2-3x higher compared to where they are trading at currently. It will be swift, it will be brutal (on the shorts), but it will happen.

GLD data by YCharts

In 2015, I kept discussing how gold stock investors just needed to be patient as a bottom was close. That patience paid off in a major way over the next year. My message is the same today.

This is a sector that will go from shunned by the masses to absolutely adored over the next few years. We got a taste of that in 2016, when returns generated by the mining stocks were phenomenal. But then Johnny-come-latelies piled in at the tail end of that run and got cleaned out.

Investors have scattered again as interest and bullishness in the mining stocks are once again extremely low. There is a clear lack of faith in this part of the sector. But frankly, none of that matters because what's important is the interest on the physical side.

The gold stock universe is tiny compared to the physical market. We are talking a couple hundred billion dollars vs. several trillion dollars (not including jewelry and Central Bank holdings). The miners aren't going to be influencing the physical metal's direction.

Many are saying that gold stocks are leading the way lower. I don't believe that is the case. Gold bottomed in December 2015, before the HUI hit its bear market lows. The HUI didn't lead gold off the bottom and I don't expect its current direction will ultimately pressure gold and cause it to collapse either.

These are two separate markets that have different players and levels of risks. The large physical holders aren't concerned about where the HUI is trading, whether Newmont (NEM) just broke down, or whether the HUI held 180.

That doesn't mean gold won't go lower and tank as well, just that if it does, then gold stocks weren't a harbinger. That is giving gold mining investors way too much credit in terms of their sway. Especially on major physical markets in China and India.

The miners are in their own little world right now - stuck in this range while they wait for the green light from gold. While they bide their time, these gold stocks are being influenced by company specific news. Those that are performing inline with guidance or beating expectations, are holding steady but I wouldn't go so far and say they are being rewarded. A lot of flatness in the stocks of those overachievers. Those that are not delivering are getting pummeled as they don't have the luxury of a surging physical metal to offset any bad news.

Soon though, these mining stocks will have that huge catalyst working for them known as G-O-L-D.

There was a news report out the other day that quoted Billionaire bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach saying he sees gold rallying $1,000.

During the 2018 Mauldin Economics Strategic Investment Conference last month, he stated:

We see a massive base building in gold. Massive. It’s a four-year, five-year base in gold. If we break above this resistance line, one can expect gold to go up by, like, a $1,000.

This is the "massive base" he is referring to:

(Source: StocksCharts.com)

Gundlach's bullish thesis is based on a much weaker U.S. dollar, but I don't believe we need to see the USD sell off to have a major surge in the precious metal. Gold more than doubled from 2008-2011, during that time the USD was definitely showing strength as well. Having said that, a weaker USD will give gold an easier route to a $1,000 advance.

(Source: StocksCharts.com)

I also believe that gold will be in the $2,500 range in the not too distant future. If my forecast is correct, then GDXJ will be multiples higher than where it is currently trading.

But we don't need gold to surge $1,000 to get a significant rally in GDXJ and the mining stocks. A move up to $1,500 (or just a 12% gain from current levels) will likely lead to a 50-75% increase in GDXJ. That's the type of leverage these stocks have at the moment. Individual gold miners will generate even stronger returns compared to GDXJ.

Have a solid game plan in place and a list of mining stocks ready because gold is right on the doorstep of a breakout. If it's turned away then I have no concerns, because again, the end result is the same. It will just take a little longer to get there if there is a final washout.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.