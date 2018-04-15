Winning At The Stock Market Table

Sometimes the best companies can be at atrocious valuations.

Making money on the stock market isn’t as easy as picking the best companies.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Ever wonder why some investors seem to win more often than others?

Mastery over a sector is vastly better than mediocrity over the entire market.

When playing professional poker, sometimes you need to lay down QQ pre-flop. Knowing not only your hand, but where it stands based on the environment is required.

Back to investing, knowing the environment and which sectors are best positioned to outperform over the long-term is important. Further, knowing which companies within those sectors have the best forward looking fundamentals is also important.

Sometimes you need to buy or sell. Sometimes investments are better for trading than they are for holding over the next decade.

Here are some examples.

AIMCO

AIMCO (AIV) is a medium sized apartment REIT with an investment grade balance sheet. They carry a risk rating of “2.5” which is the highest among the big 7 apartment REITs. The apartment REIT sector is currently very attractive. A significant decline in the share prices of the apartment REITs created a great opportunity for long-term investors. The sector should witness solid average growth rates over the next few decades.

The dividend coverage for AIV is very solid. They pay out a relatively low percentage of their FFO per share.

Full analysis on AIMCO (Subscription to The REIT Forum required)

AvalonBay (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR) are also great apartment REITS. I’ve taken positions in each of them as well. They have strong balance sheets and excellent management. I expect them to be long-term dividend growers.

Some investors may wish to simply use the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) for their REIT exposure. VNQ is a pretty good ETF. At current valuations, I believe it warrants a buy rating. However, given the choice, I would rather pick several individual REITs as opposed to picking an ETF. The advantage for picking individual REITS comes from cutting out the weaker REITs or sectors and overweighting the stronger companies.

I believe the housing subsector will perform quite well. I want to significantly overweight that area within my REIT allocations. So far, my housing REITs are performing very well.

Source: YCHARTS

Between these 3 stocks, I had 1 purchase in January, 2 purchases in February, and 4 purchases in March. Compared to how VNQ has been doing, that was a great time to be buying.

PREIT

PREIT (PEI) is a solid REIT. I am a bull on both the common stock and the preferred shares.

PEI is the only REIT with a 4 risk rating that I consider viable for B&H (aggressive B&H with smaller positions), though I think it probably fits better for trading here since PEI’s price movements can be a little absurd at times.

Source: Seeking Alpha

PEI has massive redevelopment projects underway. When these projects are finished, PEI should start seeing materially better earnings per share. Again, PEI has a risk rating of 4 which is on the higher end. I’d suggest buy-and-hold investors only allocate a small portion to PEI. For traders, PEI can be very attractive when prices fall.

Other mall REITs may trade at attractive valuations as well. Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) is one such REIT. SKT has a very solid balance sheet and reached their 25th consecutive year of dividend growth. I see both of these REITs as worthy buys.

ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) is overvalued relative to peers. For instance, they trade at a higher valuation than CYS Investments (CYS) even though CYS is a better mortgage REIT.

I’m reiterating the pair trade rating for ARMOUR Residential REIT and CYS Investments (buy CYS and short ARR). Based on their Q4 earnings releases with updated hedge positions, my confidence in this call is even higher now. ARR’s BV took a mighty blow so far in Q1. CYS should also see significant book value damage.

The resulting price to estimated current book value ratios favor CYS dramatically. The market appears focused on the “core earnings”, but that metric has some severe shortcomings. A better mortgage REIT (better management, lower expenses) trading at a much larger discount with a significant overlap in the portfolios (both have a large chunk of agency RMBS) will almost always win. This is the easiest pair trade I see in the market today. The timing on when the values come together is unclear (as usual), but the fundamentals are strongly in favor of it playing out.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is also quite expensive.

The largest of the residential mortgage REITs is NLY. The vast majority of their assets are fixed-rate agency RMBS. They haven’t cut the dividend in the last few years, does that mean it is safe?

No. NLY transitioned their hedging strategy to improve “Normalized Core EPS”.

That is why they were able to keep the dividends steady when so many peers were shrinking them.

While I believe NLY’s common stock deserves a sell rating, the preferred shares are much more attractive. Recently, the F series and the G series have been particularly attractive. I’ve been hammering out buy ratings on those preferred shares during their period of exceptional weakness.

Walmart

Walmart (WMT) is facing the potential of a change in narrative. The run higher in the share price was linked to analysts focusing on their growth in e-commerce. Over the last year, Walmart has been recognized as the number 2 player in e-commerce. They have been second only to Amazon (AMZN) and their rapid growth in online sales was fueled by acquisitions. I believe the acquisition of Jet.com was one of Walmart’s Jet.com. In acquiring Jet.com they also acquired the formidable Mark Lore. He is now running their online platform and deserves credit as a visionary. Each time Walmart acquires a smaller online retailer, they are able to improve the company. Walmart brings their expertise in logistics and distribution into the mix. Consequently, the acquired company can grow much faster as a subsidiary of Walmart than it could before.

Currently, Walmart is still stuck at a hold rating. However, they have moved much closer to an upgrade as the price declined. If the narrative shifts to something less appealing, we could see shares drop down to a lower multiple of earnings and a higher dividend yield. That would be a great time for investing. It might not happen, but if it does Walmart will be very appealing again.

Other dividend stocks

During 2017, Target (TGT) faced a terrible narrative. Their narrative consisted of declining same store sales, declining earnings, and bathroom policies. Each time Brian Cornell, their CEO, got near a microphone the stock price tanked. He was dramatically more bearish than any of the analysts covering Target. Remember that Target’s major plunge in early 2017 followed Brian Cornell giving terrible guidance. He indicated Target’s earnings per share would decline dramatically year over year.

He was wrong.

I argued in early 2017 that Brian Cornell’s political beliefs were causing him to generate a bearish macro-economic forecast. If he was predicting earnings for Walmart or Costco (COST), he would’ve tanked their stocks instead.

Over the summer, Target’s share price fell all the way to $50. I kept buying shares. Target was maintaining weak full year guidance despite empirical evidence that their forecasting was inaccurate. Target rallied dramatically after analysts caught on. Remarkably, it took over 6 months for the Wall Street analysts to look beyond their earnings model where they had simply input management’s forecast as their estimate.

Investors willing to settle for a much lower dividend yield should consider Visa (V), MasterCard (MA), or Discover (DFS). The credit card companies provide a significant benefit to their users. They enable transactions and provide users with additional security. I would be hesitant to trust other companies to protect my financial accounts the way I trust these giants.

Remember that Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOG) have been involved in payment processing. However, neither company needs to cut out the credit card companies. Despite the revenue Visa and MasterCard are earning, even the tech companies believe that Visa and MasterCard are worth those expenses. I agree. Replicating their systems would be extremely difficult.

Investors could use a pair trade on ARR, but ARR is also worthy of a simple sell rating. I don’t expect the other stock to go up. I just expect ARR to go down.

NLY-F & NLY-G have qualified for buy ratings and hold ratings lately. They are both solid long-term securities for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIV, AVB, EQR, NLY-F, SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: See ratings table.