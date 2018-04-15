April 13 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

We currently expect EIA to report a draw of 24 bcf next week, which should be the last draw before an injection season begins.

This report covers the week ending April 13, 2018. Daily data for April 7, to April 12 is estimated. Daily data for April 13 is forecast. To read last week’s report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 580 bcf this week (down 1.0% w-o-w, but up as much as 30.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive and increased from +28.0% to +34.0% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above 9-year norm since February 24, 2017. The winter, it seems, just does not want to end. This week, heating demand was abnormally high in the Central, Midwest and Northeast parts of the country. Concurrently, Southeast, West and Southwest continued to experience sharp and sporadic increases in cooling demand. Total exports jumped by 7% w-o-w, primarily due to stronger pipeline flows into Canada and Mexico. According to Marine Traffic data, no less than five LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 16 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days. Meanwhile, Cove Point export facility officially entered commercial LNG service. In annual terms, total exports were up almost 32%.

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 45 consecutive weeks now. While daily output is up only about 1.5 bcf since last December, annual growth rate is still accelerating on base effects. Currently, we estimate that dry gas production will average 79.7 bcf/d in April, 79.7 bcf/d in May and 79.9 bcf/d in June. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged just around 88.2 bcf per day for the week ending April 13 (up 11.0% y-o-y). Overall, total supply/demand (NYSE:SD) balance should be positive at around 38 bcf. It is the 4th positive SD balance this year. The volume is some 9 bcf larger than a week ago, but as much as 50 bcf below 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bullish for natural gas prices, since it is below last year’s level and also below the historical norm. However, the market is forward-looking and price is in large part a function of a 2-week weather forecast. Furthermore, as the market begins to look for an equilibrium price necessary to fill in the underground storage before next winter, the trends in the Electric Power (coal-to-gas-switching, power burn and other indicators) start playing a key role in determining trading bias. At Bluegold Research, we provide a daily update on the weather forecast as well as an update on 8-week storage outlook and end-of-season storage estimates + a weekly update on the latest trends in the Electric Power sector. Consider signing up, if interested (see the link below).

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported a draw of 19 bcf. Total storage now stands at 1,335 bcf, which is 375 bcf (or 21.93%) below 5-year average for this time of the year.

Currently, we expect EIA to report a draw of 24 bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Wednesday). Our latest projection is in line with the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index. Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +16 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should expand from -21.93% today to -26.27% for the week ending April 27.

