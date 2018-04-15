Baytex Energy: Reviewing The Outlook For 2018

Baytex is seeing relatively low realized prices at the moment from its Canadian operations due to pipeline issues.

Hedges and wider than normal Canadian oil and gas differentials may have around $100 million USD in negative impact during the year.

Baytex may deliver around $51 million USD in positive cash flow during 2018 at $65 WTI oil while keeping production roughly flat.

While oil prices have improved significantly since late 2017, it appears that Baytex Energy (BTE) may need to wait a bit longer to fully benefit. It has a significant amount of 2018 hedges at below current strip prices, while Canadian pipeline issues have resulted in larger than normal oil and gas differentials.

Baytex is still likely to report positive cash flow with WTI oil at $65, but that positive cash flow appears to be closer to $50 million USD rather than the $150 million USD it may have achieved without the hedges and with normal Canadian differentials.

Baytex reports in Canadian dollars, but this report uses US dollars unless otherwise indicated. The exchange rate used is $1.26 CAD = $1.00 USD.

Hedging Positions

Baytex has around nearly 20,000 barrels per day in oil hedges, with an estimated negative $81 million USD in value at $65 WTI. This is partially offset by its WCS differential hedges, which add around $20 million USD in positive value with the WCS differential expected to be around negative $20 per barrel during 2018 on average.

Source: Baytex Energy



Baytex's natural gas hedges are less important as natural gas may only account for 7% of its revenue. However, the natural gas hedges do add around $3 million USD in positive value, especially with the AECO hedges being well above current strip prices.

Source: Baytex Energy

Canadian Operations Suffer From Transportation Issues

Baytex's Canadian operations are likely to achieve relatively low realized prices for oil and gas in 2018 compared to its US operations. This is mainly due to pipeline issues that have resulted in oil and gas inventories building up in Western Canada and thus resulting in wide discounts compared to NYMEX prices.

The WCS differential to WTI averaged $24.28 USD during Q1 2018, which meant that at around $63 WTI oil during the quarter, WCS oil was fetching less than $39 USD per barrel. Baytex may have thus realized around $29 to $30 USD per barrel for its heavy oil during Q1 2017.

The high WCS differential was largely due to a shutdown of the Keystone Pipeline in mid-November due to a leak, which then caused Western Canadian oil inventories to build up. Although the pipeline was reopened after a couple weeks, it has not been allowed to operate at full pressure yet, resulting in reduced volumes.

The WCS differential seems to be narrowing a bit now, so I am assuming that it averages closer to $20 USD over the full year.

Canadian natural gas prices have also been significantly affected by transportation issues, with pipeline maintenance helping to push AECO prices down quite low. AECO prices for 2018 may end up close to $1.30 USD per Mcf based on current strip prices.

2018 Outlook

Baytex is guiding for 70,000 BOEPD in production at its guidance midpoint, including 38% heavy oil, 30% light oil and condensate, 12% NGLs and 20% natural gas.

With NYMEX/WTI oil averaging $65 USD in 2018, Baytex would end up with approximately $973 million USD in oil and gas revenue and $914 million USD in revenue net of hedges.



Baytex nets less than WCS for its heavy oil, so at $65 WTI oil Baytex may receive around $35 USD per barrel. Nearly 60% of Baytex's natural gas production comes from its US operations, so it should average over $2 USD per Mcf despite the low Canadian natural gas prices.

Units $ Per Unit $ Million Heavy Oil 9,709,000 $35.00 $340 Light Oil and Condensate 7,665,000 $65.00 $498 NGLs 3,066,000 $23.00 $71 Natural Gas 30,660,000 $2.10 $64 Hedge Value -$59 Total $914

Baytex's cash expenditures are estimated at $863 million, resulting in around $51 million USD in positive cash flow. Production is expected to be relatively flat compared to 2017, with average production expected to be 1% higher than Q4 2017 production levels.

$ Million Royalties $224 Operating Expenses $221 Transportation $28 Cash General And Admin $35 Cash Interest $77 Capital Expenditures $278 Total Expenses $863

Conclusion

Baytex's 2018 outlook looks to be decent due to strong WTI oil prices. It is expected to deliver around $51 million USD in positive cash flow at $65 WTI oil while keeping production around the same level as Q4 2017. The outlook could have been significantly stronger without the wider than normal Canadian oil and gas differentials and Baytex's negative value hedges. Without those items, Baytex may have been able to deliver $100 million USD more in positive cash flow during the year and/or increase production above 70,000 BOEPD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.