Bottom Fishing The Aristocrats: Sonoco Products Is Poised For A Rally

Sonoco Products (SON) makes packaging and display materials. Compared to 21 other companies in this industry, Sonoco is the 10th largest by market capitalization, fifth most expensive (PE: 40.03) while having the third highest dividend (3.21% yield). They have raised their dividend 37 consecutive years. The packaging and contained business has performed moderately well this year:

Like the rest of the market, it sold-off in late January and has been consolidating losses since.

Their company is divided into four segments.

Paper and industrial converted products accounted for 37% of the companies revenue in 2017. This group makes the raw material used by the other divisions; excess is sold to third parties. Consumer packaging, which is responsible for 42% of the company's sales. Display and packaging, which is responsible for 10% of the company's sales. Protective solutions, which accounted for 11% of the company's sales in 2017.

Let's take a look at their financials by taking a very detailed and in-depth look at their balance sheet.

The top four rows show a standard liquidity analysis. The purpose of this is to determine how the company would handle a potential call from all their creditors. Each successive line uses fewer and fewer current assets relative to current liabilities to see how the company would handle a massive credit call. The current ratio uses all current assets; the quick ratio uses inventory, A/R, and cash; the quick ratio is simply A/R and cash while the cash ratio is simply "cash" to current liabilities (which is the same denominator used in the current, quick, and acid ratio). As you can see, the company is more than adequately supplied with current assets. So, should all of the company's creditors demand payment, the company would be able to pay.

The company's current assets and long-term assets relative to total assets ratio has been constant. One of the benefits of a company that has a larger percentage of longer-term assets is that they usually have larger depreciation deduction which increases cash flow (please see the discussion several paragraphs down on the company's five-year cash flow situation)

The A/R and inventory levels relative to all assets have been constant for the last five years. What we're looking for here is to determine if the company is using increased A/R to boost sales without actually collecting the cash or building inventory and not selling it. But neither problem exists with SON.

Let's next look at the company's income statement data:

They had two down years in 2015 and 2016. But last year they had solid top-line growth. Their gross margin has been very consistent. Their operating number dipped a bit in the last year as did the net margin, but these aren't concerning developments. The company's EBITDA ratio is consistent and their interest coverage number is conservative.

Next, let's take a look at their efficiency in turning sales into cash:

The above numbers show a management team that is very effective. Notice the overall consistency of the inventory, A/R and payables turnover numbers: there is remarkably little deviation over the last four years. This tells us that management has a firm control over internal procedures.

Finally, let's look at the relevant information from their cash flow statement:

By way of review, remember that a cash flow statement has three sub-categories: "flow" from operations -- which includes a large number of non-cash charges to obtain total money from all operations -- cash used in investment activities -- cash outflow for expenses such as capital investment -- and cash from investing activities -- which is third-party financing used by the company. The purpose of the cash flow statement is to provide us with a far more complete financial picture of the company. Also remember that the balance sheet is a "snapshot" -- it only uses data from a single day. A cash flow statement is a far more complete picture, allowing us to see the company's cash sources and expenditures through the entire year.

Sonoco is a mature company, so we expect them to be able to self-fund operations from current sales. That is the case, as demonstrated in the table above. The net cash provided by operations is always larger than the amount of money the company is annually spending on investments such as plant, property, equipment, and purchasing other companies. Because the company is cash flow positive, they have a great deal of latitude with their financing. You'll notice that in several years (2013 2015, and 2016) Sonoco paid down debt (this explains why the total debt issued was negative). This runs counter to the corporate finance narrative used by many companies over the last five years, as the Federal Reserve lowered rates to near 0 to encourage borrowing. This also explains why the company's debt/assets ratio (please see the discussion and analysis about the balance sheet several paragraphs above)-- a key metric used by fixed income investors and banks when they extend credit to the company -- has been consistent over the last five years

Finally, we have their chart, which is very bullish:

Let's take this chart apart.

1.) All the moving averages are exponential, which means the more recent numbers are given a greater weight in the computation of the averages. This means the averages take advantage of the relevancy effect -- the belief that traders will be more responsive to more recent numbers than those from a more distant time. The primary benefit of moving averages is that they smooth out the rough edges from daily price movements. The shorter EMAs (the 10 in blue and the 20 in red) are both moving higher. This means that eh shorter term averages are positive. Because the candles are currently above these two EMA, the shorter EMAs (the 10-day in blue and the 20 in red) will continue to move higher. While the 50-day EMA (in green) is still moving lower, prices are now above it as well. Therefore, the day ema (which represents a far longer trend in then the10-day EMA in blue and the 20-day EMA in red) will start to move higher as well. Finally, prices will now use these shorter EMAs as technical support in the event prices sell-off

2.) The MACD in the top panel is a momentum indicator. Investopedia provides a very good explanation

The MACD is another popular tool many traders use. The calculation behind the MACD is fairly simple. Essentially, it calculates the difference between a currency's 26-day and 12-day exponential moving averages (NYSEMKT:EMA). The 12-day EMA is the faster one, while the 26-day is a slower moving average. The calculation of both EMAs uses the closing prices of whatever period is measured. On the MACD chart, a nine-day EMA of MACD itself is plotted as well, and it acts as a signal for buy and sell decisions. The MACD generates a bullish signal when it moves above its own nine-day EMA, and it sends a sell sign when it moves below its nine-day EMA.

Right now the signal line (top panel in black) is rising, which means the shorter EMA is above the longer EMA -- a bullish configuration. While the reading is still below 0, it will soon cross into positive territory, which is another positive signal. Finally, the signal line in black is above the trend line in blue -- a third bullish confirming signal from this momentum indicator.

To recap all of the bullish information in the chart:

Prices are above the shorter EMAs The shorter EMAs are rising The MACD's signal line is rising The MACD's signal line is about to cross over into to positive territory.

For all of these reasons, this chart signals that this is the time to move into SON.

This post is not an offer to buy or sell this security. It is also not specific investment advice for a recommendation for any specific person. Please see our disclaimer for additional information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.