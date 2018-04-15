Annaly Is A Good Income Investment

Its business has shown good resilience during a rising interest rate environment as the company was able to protect book value.

Annaly is a mortgage agency REIT, but has diversified its business and has now a better profile than peers.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is a very interesting income investment, due to its high dividend yield and resilient dividend during a tough period for mortgage real estate investment trusts. The company has diversified a little bit its business and made some efforts to protect book value, enabling it to maintain its dividend unchanged over the past three years. This is a good achievement and gives investors some confidence that it is capable of maintaining its dividend unchanged in the near future.

Company Description

Annaly Capital Management operates as a capital manager, investing and financing residential and commercial assets. Its goal is to generate a sustainable net income for distributions to its shareholders over the long-term. It operates as a real estate investment trust [REIT] for federal income tax purposes.

The company was founded in 1996 and performed its IPO in the following year. Its current market capitalization is close to $12 billion, being the largest mortgage REIT (mREIT) measured by market cap. Its closest peers include AGNC Investment (AGNC), Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and New Residential Investment (NRZ).

Contrary to other REITs, the company’s focus is not owning real estate. Instead, its core activity is to invest and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). This portfolio is mainly composed of high-quality MBS, issued or guaranteed by Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Ginnie Mae, backed by single-family residential mortgages. At the end of 2017, Annaly’s assets amounted to $113 billion, of which around 95% were agency MBS, with an average AAA credit rating.

Business Model & Strategy

Annaly’s business model is quite simple, as the company aims to generate a profit from the difference between income received from its investment portfolio and the cost of its funding sources.

It usually borrows short-term loans, which carry lower interest rates, and uses that funds to invest in mortgage-backed securities, which are typically longer-term and carry higher interest rates. Reflecting this business model, at the end of 2017, the average yield on assets was 3.02%, while the average cost of funds was 1.83%.

This is not much different from what banks do, the difference is that Annaly’s assets are much more concentrated in a few asset classes and in the liabilities side it does not take deposits. Like banks, it uses a low level of shareholders’ equity compared to total assets, resulting in high asset leverage.

This high balance sheet leverage is what makes possible for Annaly, or all financial companies, to make a significant return on shareholders’ equity. This is basically what explains the big difference between return on assets (usually very low single-digit) and return on equity (usually above double-digit).

Annaly’s strategy has changed over the past few years, from being a pure play mREIT towards a owning a more diversified investment portfolio. Over the past few years, Annaly has invested in credit assets and expanded its commercial real estate platform, through acquisitions of commercial and multi-family properties with stable cash flows and attractive yields.

This has diversified a little bit its investment portfolio, even though these businesses only represent 5% of total assets. Given that these assets have higher credit risk than agency MBS, Annaly allocated more equity capital towards these businesses (around 25% of total equity). This is a significant increase from only 11% of capital dedicated to credit assets in 2014.

Source. Annaly.

Even though credit assets still have a relatively small weight within the company, they have good growth prospects and should continue to increase their size within Annaly’s asset portfolio over the coming years, helping to diversify further Annaly’s investment portfolio.

This is important because due to its business model, Annaly can be highly exposed to interest rate changes. Effectively, a reduction of its interest rate sensitivity was a key motivation to have a more balanced business mix and higher investment options across it four investment groups.

Usually, its liabilities have shorter maturities than its assets and Annaly benefits from a declining interest rate environment. As interest rates started to rise a few years ago, the company adjusted its asset-liability duration using interest rate swaps, swaptions and futures.

By doing this, Annaly reduces its interest rate risk exposure and can protect its book value from a rising interest rate environment, which is which is typically when the company loses value. Nevertheless, Annaly estimates that its book value should decrease by about 10% from a 75 basis points increase in interest rates, still a significant impact.

Going forward, Annaly’s strategy is not expected to change much, continuing to seek growth organically and through acquisitions, increase its allocation to credit and decrease its leverage over the next few years.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Annaly’s has reported mixed figures given that revenues have declined over the past few years, but its earnings were boosted recently by gains on investments (after strong losses in 2014-15 when interest rate swaps turned negative on higher interest rates).

In the past year, its net interest income (NYSEMKT:NII) declined to close to $1.5 billion, a drop of 4.4% from the previous year. This is justified by higher interest expenses, which increased much faster than gains on interest income. This happens because the yield curve is becoming flatter, with short-term interest rates closing the gap to longer-term rates. This led to a lower net interest margin [NIM] of 1.38% in 2017, a decline of 10 basis points in the year.

Regarding costs, Annaly is one of the most efficient companies in the agency sector, given that its operating expenses represent 4.6% of core earnings, while according to the company its peers are closer to 16%.

Its operating expenses amounted to only $224 million in the past year, a drop of 10% from 2016. This is a very low absolute level compared to its revenues, which means that Annaly’s profits are heavily exposed to financial results (NII plus investment gains or losses).

Reflecting this financial profile, Annaly’s net income was higher than NII, which is not an usual result for other companies. This happens because realized gains and other income were higher than operating costs and tax expense. Annaly’s net profit stood at $1.57 billion, up by 9.5% from the previous year.

Its earnings-per-share declined due to a higher number of shares outstanding, to $1.37 per share. Its return on equity (ROE), a key measure of profitability, was 11.73%. This is a good profitability level and remarkably stable from the previous year.

Going forward, looking at current consensus estimates, its business prospects aren’t particularly impressive given that its revenues and profits are expected to remain broadly flat/slightly lower in the next couple of years. This should lead to a lower profitability level, with ROE expected to drop below 10% in 2018-19 due to lower earnings the recent capital increases performed by Annaly.

Leverage & Dividends

Regarding its balance sheet, Annaly has improved its financial position over the past few years, measured by its declining economic leverage ratio. At the end of 2017, the company had a leverage ratio of 6.6x, a lower level than compared to its closest peers (average of 7.7x) and way below its target of no greater than 10x. This gives it higher flexibility to pursue external growth because it can raise debt opportunistically and is also a way to protect better its book value than peers in a period of rising interest rates.

Source. Annaly.

Despite this solid leverage position, Annaly intends to decrease leverage in the coming years, showing that it has a conservative approach to the way it manages its capital structure.

This financial position is also to some extent a supportive factor for the sustainability of its dividend stream in the long-term. As Annaly is a REIT, it must distribute to shareholders dividends equaling at least 90% of its REIT taxable income for each year. This means that Annaly’s dividend is directly reliant on its earnings stream and no minimum payment level is defined.

Its dividend history is mixed, given that Annaly cut its dividends several times between 2012-2013, but since then has been able to maintain its dividend unchanged during a period of rising interest rates. This shows that its business is more resilient than some investors would expect, which gives some confidence in its capacity to deliver a sustainable dividend in the future.

More recently, Annaly has been able to deliver a stable dividend for 17 consecutive quarters, which is quite good. Its current quarterly payment is $0.30 per share, or $1.20 per year, which at its current share price leads to a high-dividend yield of 11.7%. This is an outstanding yield and could be a warning sign that Annaly’s dividend may not be sustainable.

However, this dividend is supported by its earnings given that Annaly’s dividend payout ratio was, on average, 87% in the past couple of years, based on reported EPS. This is within its target payout and seems to be acceptable given its business profile.

A possible threat to its future dividends would be more Fed hikes than currently expected, but the hiking path should be gradual over the medium-term and recent market volatility and political instability make a more aggressive stance from the Fed quite unlikely in the next few months.

Conclusion

Annaly has an interesting business profile and seems to be well managed due to its conservative approach to capital structure and business diversification. Even though rising interest rates aren’t bullish for its book value, the company seems to be attractive from an income perspective.

The company’s very high dividend yield is very unusual and the dividend has been quite resilient during a tough period. Usually, double-digit yields are a sign of questionable dividend sustainability, but Annaly’s dividend is supported by earnings and this is not expected to change in the near future.

Additionally, its valuation is on the cheap side, trading at 9x forward earnings and 0.91x book value, at a slight discount to its peers. Therefore, due to the combination of relatively good business fundamentals, high-dividend yield and attractive valuation, Annaly seems to be a good play to income-oriented investors right now.

