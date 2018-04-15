Rounds Report: Nephros And Protalix Bulls Charged Ahead While Crispr Insiders Built Shares

I am one of the few people in America who constantly prays that Bill Gates achieves more success. I figure we former nerds have to stick together. - Charlie Munger

Trading Analytics

Welcome to another edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for April 13, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s dive into the first notable trade with Nephros Inc (OTC:OTCQB:NEPH), a company focused on the development and commercialization of 501K devices to service the hemodialysis and infection control markets. As follows, the stock exchanged hands $0.06 higher at $0.62 for +10.7% profits.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Morningstar).

In the prior Rounds Report, we stated that Nephros has been experiencing heavy insider purchases. Asides from the aggressive shares accumulation by insiders, there are ongoing fundamentals developments that can catapult the stock much higher than its current level. Notably, the latest earnings report showed significant revenues increased. For a small cap bioscience, the company already broke even in net earnings for the latest quarter. Combining that with the increasing number of patients afflicted by end-stage kidney disease due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, Nephros should enjoy the aforesaid industry’s tailwinds. With its $35.4M market cap, the stock can rally aggressively once the market becomes increasingly aware of its prospects.

Next up is Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSE:PLX), a novel enzyme innovator operating in the orphan disease market. Accordingly, the stock traded $0.03 higher at $0.47 for 6.8% profits. Despite powering multiple enzyme replacement therapies (ERTs) as shown in figure 2, the market seemed pessimistic about the company’s fortunes. One key reason is the subpar sales of the sole approved therapeutic, taliglucerase alfa (Uplyso) for gaucher’s disease. Another concern is the lack of robustness in the early clinical data for the cystic fibrosis franchise. Be that as it may, our research revealed that there are substantial prospects in the Fabry disease segment. And, the stock can trade much higher when the company will release the interim data for the phase 3 (BALANCE) trial studying PRX-102 for Fabry treatment (sometimes this year).

Figure 2: Protalix pipeline (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Looking at the broader market, it seemed that investors were trading with a mixed sentiment for the day. Early in the morning, most stocks lit in the green only to end up in the red in the afternoon. In specific, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) closed the session down by $0.76 (-0.71%) at $105.96. Moreover, the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.87 (-0.96%) lower at $89.58. Regardless of the market’s daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope for patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Insider Transactions

In monitoring insider transactions, one should analyze the data with the grain of salt. That being said, we wish to share with you the quote from the Former Fidelity-Magellan Manager (Peter Lynch): “Insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one they think the price will rise.” As shown in table 1, two interesting transactions made our list for the day came from Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), gene editing innovator focusing on the highly difficult to treat diseases and genetic conditions. On Jan. 30, the 10% owner (Aktiengesellschaft Bayer) accumulated 527K shares for $11.9M to up his stakes to 5.7M counts. Moreover, Director (Kurt Emster) purchased 65.9K shares for $1.4M, which raised his ownership to 1.8M shares.

Table 1: Notable insider transactions. (Source: Openinsider)

As shown in figure 3, Crispr is brewing a highly robust and promising therapeutic pipeline. We are most interesting CTX-001, a gene-editing medicine, indicated for the treatment of the blood disorders: beta-thalassemia and sickle cells disease (“SCD”). Already filed the CTA in Q4 last year for the beta-thalassemia franchise, Crispr is intending to get the initial new drug (“IND”) application for SCD. Notably, we forecasted the future data outcomes of the beta-thalassemia franchise will be robust. That aside, the gene-edited (anti-BCMA and Anti-CD70 allogeneic CAR-T) represents the next-generation CAR-T with an improved specificity than conventional counterparts. Figure 3: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Crispr Therapeutics).

Like most early discoveries, there can be concerns regarding potential toxicities. Interestingly, the scientists who were concerns about the CRISPR/Cas9 (the key gene editing platform of the company) side effects have recently retracted their claims - and stated that the aforesaid mechanism is indeed safe and efficacious.While the Zinc Finger Nuclease has been more thoroughly researched, the CRISPR/Cas9 system has been perfected for hundred millions of years by bacteria. And, now we’re simply borrowing it for our drug innovation. Hence, the efficacy and safety of CRISPR/Cas9 should rival all other systems.

Bioscience Catalysts

Today, the FDA issued a new guidance, stating that dietary supplements containing concentrated or pure caffeine are unlawful. This is in response to the two deaths of otherwise healthy individuals related to the use of the said product. A single teaspoon of pure caffeine contains roughly 3.2K mg, which is equivalent to about 20 to 28 cups of coffee - and is toxic at this level. The risks of misuse are significant when these products are sold in large quantities: an imprecise dosing can lead to lethal effects. Back in 2015 and 2016, the FDA issued warnings letters to seven distributors to protect consumers. Nevertheless, the selling of these products online continues to grow. Commenting on the recent development, Dr. Scott Gottlieb (the FDA Commissioner) stated,

Despite multiple actions against these products in the past, we’ve seen a continued trend of products containing highly concentrated or pure caffeine being marketed directly to consumers as dietary supplements and sold in bulk quantities, with up to thousands of recommended servings per container. We know these products are sometimes being used in potentially dangerous ways. For example, teenagers, for a perceived energy kick, sometimes mix dangerously high amounts of super-concentrated caffeine into workout cocktails. The amounts used can too easily become deceptively high because of the super-concentrated forms and bulk packaging in which the caffeine is being sold. We’re making clear for industry that these highly concentrated forms of caffeine that are being sold in bulk packages are generally illegal under current law. We’ll act to remove these dangerous bulk products from the market.

Final Remarks

In all, most bioscience stocks traded slightly lower for the day due to mixed investors sentiment. Nevertheless, three companies that bucked the trend include Nephros, Protalix, and Crispr. Supporting by robust fundamentals, it’s not far from the truth that Nephros will continue to trade higher going forward. Protalix shareholders have a favorable chance of hitting a big payday when the firm releases the BALANCE trial interim data sometimes this year. In addition, Crispr remains one of the strongest gene-based innovators that we’ve assessed. And, the recent safety and efficacy data along with the huge insider purchased foretell more fortunes to come. Last but not least, the FDA tireless due diligence to foster therapeutic innovations for protection of public health, continues to serve as one of the strongest catalysts for bioscience investing and the delivery of hopes to countless patients.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, and Kite procured over 434%, 150%, 190%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Notably, there is an Integrated BioSci version of this report, a higher-level intelligence, that is much more detailed, in which we published in advanced for our subscribers. Subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I like to inform our readers of Seeking Alpha's recent policy change, in which the company implemented the paywall (not only to my articles but to all articles that are published over 10-day). This is in place, as the company is, after all, a business. And, the revenues from ads are not adequate to support the high-quality research that the company is providing. If you are a REAL TIME FOLLOWER, you will be notified immediately of our new research for you to continue to benefit from our due diligence. You can also gain access to all of my old articles and much more by taking the 2-week FREE trial of my marketplace, Integrated BioSci Investing.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.