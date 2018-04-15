Geron Corporation: How The Improved Industry Tailwinds Can Help Imetelstat

The deeply-entrenched battle-ground stock, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) - a bioscience focusing on the innovation of novel therapeutics to treat resistant cancers - continues to experience mixed trading results. This is due to the improving fundamentals yet tumultuous battles outcomes between market bears and bulls. In the blue corner, the bulls (i.e. long-term investors) charged ahead on April 12, 2018, to rack up over 20% profits. In the red corner, the market (short-sellers) bears fought back today and brought the stock down by $0.14 (to end the trading session at $3.85 for 3.51% losses). The inconvenient truth is where will the share price be going forward in the thick of these battles? In this research, we’ll analyze how the various regulatory developments (at the FDA) will most likely work in favor of Geron.

Figure 1: Geron stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamentals Analysis

First things first, we’ll explicate a brief background on Geron for investors, who are new to the company. As follows, Geron operates out of its headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. Instead of employing the “more shots on goal” growth strategy, the company focuses on one highly promising therapeutic (Imetelstat). As a telomerase inhibitor controlling cellular division, Imetelstat has demonstrated a high efficacy and overall safety profile in treating various blood cancers - essential thrombocytopenia (“ET”), myelofibrosis (“MF”), and myelodysplastic syndrome(“MDS”) - based on early clinical studies. Nevertheless, the concerns about the reversibility of liver toxicities back in 2014 caused Imetelstat to suffer from a clinical hold. As follows, the hold was lifted, and the FDA guided Geron to focus Imetelstat development for more serious conditions (MF and MDS). Accordingly, the firm is conducting the phase 2 (IMbark) trial and the phase 2/3 (IMerge) study for myelofibrosis (“MF”), and myelodysplastic syndrome (“MDS”), respectively.

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline. (Source: Geron)

On April 13, 2018, we noted in the Rounds Report that the FDA issued a new guidance, stating that dietary supplements containing concentrated or pure caffeine is unlawful and the agency is banning such products. The decision was made in response to the two deaths of otherwise healthy individuals related to the use of the said product.

A single teaspoon of pure caffeine contains roughly 3,200mg, which is equivalent to about 20 to 28 cups of coffee - and is toxic at this level. Risks of misused are high when these products are sold in large quantity, because a imprecise dosing can lead to significant adverse effects. Back in 2015 and 2016, the FDA issued warnings letters to seven distributors to protect consumers. Nevertheless, the selling of these products online continue to grow.

What this catalyst entails are two folds. First, the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Gottlieb) is working diligently to protect the best interests of public health. In specific, there are more regulatory focuses on the formerly unregulated supplement industry. Consequently, the increasing scrutiny will shift the $37B sales of the supplement market (estimated by Grandview Research in figure 3) toward biopharmaceuticals. Ultimately, this monetary shift created more industry tailwinds for bioscience stocks like Geron. In other words, more patients will utilize pharmaceuticals in lieu of nutraceuticals.

Figure 3: US dietary supplement market (Source: Grandview Research)

Second, the aforesaid catalyst emphasized the FDA’s approval decision: the weighing of benefits over harms. As alluded, pure caffeine poses the risk of death while seemingly no lifesaving benefits. For Geron, the adverse effects (reversible liver toxicities) of Imetelstat are most likely insignificant versus its life-saving benefits for MF and MDS (life-threatening conditions with limited treatment options). As mentioned, the clinical hold removal reinforced the point that a drug can have significant adverse effects so long as its clinical benefits trump the harms.

That aside, we noticed significant changes within the FDA under the guidance of Dr. Gottlieb. Most Therapeutics approval timeframe has been expedited by approximately a year. As alluded, the Agency is also streamlining the approval process to focus on weighing the decision based on benefits to risks rather than dismissal due to risk alone. A prime example of this is the approval of Luxturna, a gene therapy for a retinal blindness, innovate by Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE). All that mentioned, if Imetelstat can demonstrate positive clinical outcomes for the IMbark trial (to be posted by the end of Q2 this year), it has a very good shot at gaining approval.

Despite that we focused on the prospects of Imetelstat in regards to the MF, it also has a favorable chance of delivering robust data for MDS. And, the latter segment should procure blockbuster sales, as we elucidated in the Part III research. Interestingly, that is not all Imetelstat has to offer! Another promising direction for Imetelstat is in combinations with other cancer therapeutics. Notably, we’ve published numerous research which elucidated that the utilization of combo treatment tends to deliver superior clinical outcomes than monotherapy alone.

Final Remarks

In the midst of enjoying various tailwinds, Imetelstat still has to clear its most important binary event - the outcome of the IMbark trial that will report interim data in less than two months. Thereafter, it can be prudent to study Imetelstat in a vast number of cancer indications along with many stellar molecules. A notable example of combination treatment is the recent $1.85B partnership deal that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) signed with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)for the development of NKTR-214 with Opdivo and Opdivo plus Yervoy. Hence, the market for combination treatments for Imetelstat can easily deliver multi-blockbuster sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

