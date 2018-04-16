Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Intercept's OCA, MediciNova In NASH, Pulse Biosciences Data

Analysis focus: Intercept

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) reported clinical data from a liver biopsy-based substudy from its phase 3 POISE study. The study indicated that long-term OCA treatment in patients with PBC led to reversal or stabilization of fibrosis and cirrhosis.

OCA was approved by the FDA in 2016 for the treatment of PBC. However, the label does not include reversal of fibrosis or cirrhosis in patients with PBC. ICPT reported that after three years of treatment with OCA, majority of the patients improved (46%) or maintained (38%) histological fibrosis stage. Two patients in the study experienced one stage progression. Four patients in the study had cirrhosis at baseline. All four of these patients showed reversal by at least one stage. Three patients improved to fibrosis without cirrhosis.

On the safety front, the most common adverse event was pruritus, which is the most common symptom in patients with PBC. A total of five serious adverse events in five patients were reported. However, all serious adverse events were considered unlikely to be or not related to OCA.

The attention now shifts to the phase 4 COBALT study, which will further evaluate OCA’s effects on fibrosis regression and clinical outcomes in patients with PBC.

Intercept shares are yet to recover from the September 2017 sell-off that was triggered by concerns over Ocaliva’s safety. As we have noted in several articles here, the concerns were overblown. ICPT shares have made a comeback this year though, gaining nearly 22%. However, the stock still remains well-off its 52-week high levels. With a major catalyst in the form of top-line results from NASH study expected in 2019, we believe that this is a good time to enter ICPT.

Stocks in News: Analysis of MNOV, PLSE

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) announced promising preliminary results from a phase 2 proof-of-concept study evaluating MN-001 tipelukast) in NASH and NAFLD patients.

Analysis: The data, which were presented at The International Liver Congress in Paris, showed 93% of patients who completed eight weeks of treatment experienced an average 41% reduction in serum triglycerides from baseline (328.6 mg/dL vs. 192.9 mg/dL; p=0.02). No significant safety signals were observed in the study.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) announced positive results from a study evaluating its Nano-Pulse Simulation (NPS) technology for the treatment of skin growths called seborrheic keratoses.

Analysis: The data, which were presented at the American Society of Laser Medicine and Surgery Annual Conference in Dallas, showed that a single localized treatment with Nano-Pulse produced clear or mostly clear assessments in 83% (n=143/174) of lesions after 106 days in 58 adult patients. The rate of clear/mostly clear dropped to 71% based on an independent blinded photographic review. Patients rated 78% of the lesion outcomes as "satisfied" or "mostly satisfied."

In other news

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) announced the design of its registrational phase 3 study for GLPG1690 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (NYSEARCA:IPF). There will be two identical trials, ISABELA 1 and ISABELA 2. The trials will evaluate GLPG1690 in ~1,500 IPF patients whether or not they have been previously treated with Roche's Esbriet (pirfenidone) or Boehringer Ingelheim's Ofev (nintedanib).

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) announced that it has priced its public offering of 32.5 million shares of common stock at $0.32 per share. Each share will have an accompanying warrant to purchase one share of common at $0.32. Gross proceeds will be $11.25 million.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) announced that it has started discussions with the FDA on details of the Biologics License Application (BLA) submission process for Ampion, a treatment for severe osteoarthritis-of-the-knee.

