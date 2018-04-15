Expectations Vs. Reality: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 04.13.18

By SchiffGold

The SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap podcast combines a succinct summary of the week's precious metals news coupled with thoughtful analysis.

The mainstream keeps talking up the economy and trying to boost expectations. But at some point, expectations are going to crash head-first into economic reality. There are already warning signs. In this episode of the SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap, host Mike Maharrey talks about two of them - a continuing meltdown in the retail sector and signs the subprime auto loan bubble has burst. He also shares the latest news on the silver market.

Tune in to the Friday Gold Wrap each week for a recap of the week's economic and political news as it relates to gold and silver, along with some insightful commentary.

You can also listen on SoundCloud: