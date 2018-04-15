MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Dip Back Below 500

MannKind (MNKD) investors, fresh off of a decent script report to close Q1, saw the beginning of Q2 start off with a bit of a fizzle. Afrezza scripts followed up a record week with a drop in scripts back to the mid-400s. It seems like the company pushes sales in spurts around key dates, but gets winded in that sprint and spends a few subsequent weeks catching its proverbial breath.

For the week ending April 6th, Afrezza sales came in at just 466 scripts. This is well below the pace needed to impress the street, and well below what is needed for MannKind to meet its net revenue guidance from Afrezza sales for 2018. That guidance is for Afrezza net revenue to be between $25 million and $30 million. I estimate that Q1 delivered about $3.2 million in net revenue.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Projections

I have taken the opportunity to extend out my Afrezza sales projections through the end of the year. Before moving forward I should caution readers that the projections I have outlined are aggressive. I have used an assumption of the company being able to deliver at least 25% script growth in each quarter for the remainder of the year. MannKind has never delivered this level of sustained growth in its history. Each month I will assess the progress. It is my personal belief that I will need to be adjusting downward.

If you feel that 25% sales growth would be impressive, you need to consider that MannKind's guidance requires that script sales to increase by at least 50% every quarter. Simply stated, I am already calling for a guidance miss by at least $5,000,000.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (Based in part on Symphony data)

At this stage, we have seen about 27% of the year passed and script sales are at about 17% of what I projected. This demonstrates that my projections have been a bit aggressive thus far. I stepped up the aggressive projections in order to give MannKind some credit for being able to drive sales in the remainder of the year. If I am not seeing that drive over the month of April, I will be adjusting the model downward.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

My revenue projections are also a bit aggressive, though in recent weeks the numbers have become much closer to my model. The number to focus on is net revenue. This is what the bottom line represents, and what MannKind has issued guidance on. A simple way to estimate gross revenue is to take 70% of retail sales. The next step of taking 70% of gross revenue will deliver a decent approximation of net revenue.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

MannKind Guidance

MannKind management is in a tough position. It needs to be able to sell the story that the company will be successful, but also needs to set realistic targets that can be hit. Thus far, management (in my opinion) has placed greater importance of setting sexy goals that will impress the street and potential investors. This means that the goals set sound good now, and it is better to beg forgiveness when they are missed. Simply stated, if management offered realistic guidance, it would have a much more difficult time raising needed funds.

I am on record as stating that the guidance that the company offered in 2017 was a fiasco from the moment it was offered. My assessments related to that guidance proved to be correct. Just 3 months after giving the guidance, MannKind had to adjust to the low end, spend an additional $5 million, and pull accounting shifts out of its proverbial hat to insinuate that it had reached its stated goals. Trust me, there is not a reasonable investor that believes that MannKind hit its target.

The 2018 guidance offered is something that I feel is also unattainable. That being said, I will be assessing the Q2 performance closely and reserve final judgement until then. There is a simple truth here. In order for MannKind to hit its low end of guidance, it needs to deliver more that 50% growth in the remaining 3 quarters.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

In my opinion, the street will give MannKind a bit of a benefit of the doubt over the next 12 weeks. If the company is not on a track that shows a reasonable shot at hitting guidance, the street will begin to put a weight on the stock. Management will likely need to address guidance in its Q2 conference call.

I know that some readers will be very frustrated with what I am outlining here. Rather than be frustrated at me, perhaps you should be frustrated with the position that MannKind management has placed itself in. I have the luxury of being brutally realistic. Management does not have that luxury.

MannKind Cash

Before getting into the cash situation, I want to offer a point of clarity. I am assuming that MannKind finished Q1 with about $27 million in cash. That assumption has resulted in me making a $4.5 million adjustment to the cash line at the end of Q1. It is possible that the company utilized the ATM facility, or cut costs more deeply than I modeled. I will adjust that assumption again when the Q1 report comes out.

By my estimation, MannKind finished the week of April 6th with about $25.2 million in cash. The company did add $26 million in cash with a recent share offering, but that money will not appear until the week of April 13th.

In my opinion, the company can squeak by in Q2 without violation of the $25 million Deerfield covenant, but cannot navigate through Q3 with enough money to remain in compliance. This presents an issue of a need for cash prior to the warrants that were tied to the recent offering being exercised. Essentially, MannKind will likely need some added funds prior to the end of Q3. One possible source is some upfront cash from a term sheet for an international partner. Personally, I do not expect that deal to raise substantial funds, but it could be enough to stave off Deerfield in Q3.

The bottom line is that MannKind is not fully funded for 2018, and is likely to finish the year with only enough cash to start 2019. Even under the best circumstances, MannKind is only in possession of enough cash to operate the way it has been. That means not enough cash for an effective marketing campaign, not enough cash to conduct meaningful research and development, not enough cash to conduct meaningful clinical trials, and not enough cash to expand the sales footprint. If MannKind wants to have a chance at success, it needs a massive cash infusion, not small chunks of cash that are the equivalent of payday loans.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Compounding the cash situation is the current share price. Earlier this year, MannKind negotiated with Deerfield and the Mann Group to reset terms relating to the debt owed to both parties. Those negotiations resulted in both entities agreeing to accept shares instead of cash for debt payments. The problem is that the negotiated prices are higher than what the equity is trading at today. This means that MannKind may be forced to negotiate the use of shares again, or it must tap the ATM facility to handle the debt payments. Either way, it is more dilution than was anticipated by management just 2 months ago.

MannKind has $26 million in principal payments and contracted insulin for the remainder of 2018. It then has $44 million in such payments next year. The company has restructured debt already, but has been unable to raise the cash to truly take debt concerns off of the table.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Summary

MannKind has known that it would be responsible for Afrezza for over 2 years now. In those 2 years, it has managed to take scripts from about 250 per week to 500 per week. Insurance coverage has only seen modest improvements, and two professional companies hired to find partnerships have delivered almost nothing. Management has tried reality television, hip-hop moguls, contract sales reps, direct hire sales reps, television commercials, print ads, and just about anything else you can think of. All of those starts and stops have taken their toll.

The next 12 weeks are critical to MannKind. They will either show that management has credibility or that it is simply offering a lot of lip service. There is a point in time where kicking the can down the road is no longer a viable option. If the company can get through the next 7 quarters, 2020 is a light year in terms of debt. Seven quarters is a tall order when it is clear that the street is running out of patience.

For every potential positive event in the next few months, there is a potential negative event as well. If we assume that these types of events cancel each other out, we are left with the sales figures. MannKind has yet to impress on this front, and there is no evidence that they can suddenly be impressive at selling Afrezza. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.