Hope, Concern And A Compendium Of Risks

Are the worries behind this mood the exclusive domain of "traders" and thus, as one strategist suggests, not germane for "long-term investors"?

If you’re a long-term investor, you’re probably not going to sell for those reasons. If you’re trading or a hedge fund, you would want to be more defensive or potentially short.

That's what JonesTrading’s chief market strategist Michael O’Rourke told Bloomberg on Friday for a feature story about weekend risk for markets.

Fridays are starting to feel a lot like they did when the Greek debt crisis came to a boil in the summer of 2015; that is, no one wants to take a position heading into the weekend for fear of getting caught wrong-footed by political headlines on Saturday and Sunday.

When it comes to geopolitical risk, it's important to remember that it's not just Syria in play here. Everyone is aware that there are a number of potentially market moving stories unfolding right now, but the very fact that each of those stories is so engrossing means that whichever one happens to be on the front burner ends up making everyone temporarily lose sight of the other critical narratives. There's a sense in which shocks lose their ability to destabilize markets the more frequent they become. That's a phenomenon I've talked a lot about over the past year and it's most clearly expressed by Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic as the "noisy status quo."

But as I mentioned on Monday, equities seem to be cracking under pressure even as volatility in other assets (FX and rates, for example) remains subdued. Here's what I wrote in the linked Monday post:

It would appear that market participants are beginning to question whether ongoing political tension both domestically and abroad can ultimately be reconciled with stretched valuations and with continued optimism about the outlook for the global economy and, by extension, about the outlook for "Goldilocks," market parlance for the combination of synchronous global growth and still-subdued inflation.

Quite a few of these geopolitical stories are directly (as opposed to tangentially) related to markets. Clearly, the threat of a trade war threatens to undermine "Goldilocks". I've been over that more times than I care to recount. A tit-for-tat trade escalation would undercut growth across economies and likely drive up prices, imperiling both pillars of the Goldilocks narrative. Of course, inflation is still below target in the U.S., the Eurozone and Japan, and the latest PPI and CPI readings out of China combined with a relatively benign outlook (at least initially) for food inflation from any tariffs imposed on U.S. soybeans mean prices aren't going to just rapidly accelerate in the event tariffs are actually implemented. But the point is simply that to the extent a sudden resurgence of inflation is a concern (and investors go back and forth on that literally depending on the month), a trade war doesn't do anything to allay those fears.

It's a testament to just how fraught the backdrop truly is that "global trade war" was effectively relegated to also-ran status this week when it comes to what's at the forefront of traders' minds. The Syria issue and the FBI raid on Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen stole the show, while Xi Jinping's keynote address at the Boao Forum in Asia on Tuesday seemed to forestall an escalation on the trade front.

I talked at length about the Syria situation in a post called "In Times Of War". You can refer to it for a discussion of what the strikes on the Assad regime mean for oil and what the read-through is for Russian assets as well as for equity volatility in the U.S.

The Michael Cohen raid is bad news all the way around for markets. As you're probably aware, the risk that the President fires Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has now increased materially (Rosenstein signed off on the Cohen raid, personally). This comes during a week in which Trump is attempting to cast doubt on a new memoir by fired FBI Director James Comey, whose tell-all account of his interactions with the President raises the stakes even further in the ongoing obstruction of justice probe. Here's Bloomberg summing up the situation in the same article linked here at the outset:

James Comey. Robert Mueller. Michael Cohen. Rod Rosenstein. These are names you’re probably hoping not to hear if you’re holding stocks heading into the weekend.

To be clear, I do not agree with the above-mentioned Michael O’Rourke when he says that long-term investors "are not going to sell" based on any of these concerns. None of these concerns (a potential shakeup in the way the world conducts trade and commerce, an escalation in the Syria conflict that brings the U.S. and its allies closer to a confrontation with Russia than has yet been the case, and a looming constitutional crisis in Washington) are fleeting in nature and each one of them has long-term ramifications for investors. That of course doesn't mean this Friday was the Friday to sell or that next Wednesday is the day (I picked that at random), rather it's just to say that the current menu of geopolitical risk factors is littered with risks which, if they materialize, have the potential to be highly destabilizing for a sustained period.

When you consider that they are playing out this late in the bull market and this late in the economic cycle, it at the very least raises questions about the sustainability of stretched multiples (i.e., it suggests that even if earnings are solid, de-rating is possible).

Meanwhile, regulatory concerns continue to hang over tech, and as I will remind you as many times I feel like it's necessary to drive the point home, that is a big deal. Zuckerberg's testimony on Capitol Hill went well, all things considered, but the fact that he was there in the first place underscores that something of an epochal shift may be afoot in the way lawmakers look at some of these companies. That, in turn, raises questions about whether they can be counted on to sustain a rally that they have had a big part in facilitating:

(Goldman)

On Friday, Goldman spent a good deal of time talking about the combination of regulatory risk and the sector re-constitution that's set to take effect later this year. Here's a visualization of that latter point:

(Goldman)

I don't want to spend too much time delving into the specifics for the purposes of this post; I just wanted to highlight the fact that as geopolitical concerns are building, there are lingering questions about the sector that lots of folks look to for market leadership. One thing I would note ahead of earnings is that it looks like you could potentially take advantage of an elevated put-call skew in tech if you're inclined to think about "cheap" in relative terms when it comes to options:

(Bloomberg)

Getting back to the geopolitical concerns, one of the other risks here is that between the trade wars jitters and any de-risking that might accompany concerns about a potential spike in equity volatility around another escalation in Syria or a move against Rod Rosenstein by the Trump administration, the benefits of the tax cuts are being priced out. Even generally bullish commentary admits this is a possibility. Take Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey for instance, who, in a note out this week, says that although the market is becoming increasingly desensitized to trade headlines, there's a sense in which the tax cut rally is being undercut by the incessant protectionist banter. Here's Harvey explaining how the shock value is wearing off:

In our view, the same or similar exogenous shock often has a decreasing impact over time as the market prices in the perceived risks. We think this is especially true of the still evolving trade spat. In late Jan’18, we had tariffs on washing machines and solar panels. Shortly thereafter, the market took a tumble. After the initial China tariff, the market fell about half as much and more recently, the market is trading in a back and forth fashion as tariff talk yo-yo’s.

And here he is admitting that the tax cut optimism has been priced out before suggesting that the pessimism is overdone:

The ongoing trade war appears to have eclipsed the positives associated with tax reform. We think it is overdone and has created opportunity for long and short term investors.

Of course, that's all subjective; that is, that's just Harvey telling you what it feels like to him. Over the past several weeks, I've highlighted several examples of analysts running simulations that suggest the fiscal tailwind for S&P EPS from the tax cuts could be negated partially or entirely by a trade war.

Speaking of fiscal "tailwinds", the CBO was out this week with its latest budget projections, and as you undoubtedly heard, the tax cuts have accelerated the time table on the deficit hitting $1 trillion by two full years. Eventually, that kind of fiscal largesse and the increased Treasury supply financing it entails will almost invariably facilitate some manner of yield shock. Whether or not that becomes an issue or escalates into something that is truly destabilizing is an open question and I'm not going to deliver any dire predictions. Rather, it just is what it is (so to speak) and the fact that the Fed is letting the balance sheet rundown only exacerbates the supply/demand imbalance. Obviously, there are political considerations at play there as well. The GOP was essentially cornered into supporting tax cuts they knew would balloon the deficit because Republican lawmakers and the President needed to have something they could point to as a legislative "win" ahead of the 2018 midterms.

Exactly none of the above is comforting for long-term investors. More to the point, it's not clear how any of these issues can be properly couched in terms of being things that only "traders" need concern themselves with.

On the bright side, you can always roll out the old "the fundamentals are sound" argument because, for the time being, the "fundamentals" are still sound; even though the economic data appears to be rolling over a bit and that seems to be a semi-global phenomenon (see here for instance).

Finally, you should keep in mind that the bar for Q1 earnings has been set pretty high, meaning it's entirely possible that a "sell the news" dynamic takes hold.

With all of that in mind, I'll leave you with one final graphic from Goldman, which depicts the extent to which "hope" might have given way to "concern":

(Goldman)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.