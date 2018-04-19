Profit With High Yield Of 9% From The Green Trend

Enviva Partners is in the business of making wood pellets for use as fuel in electric generating plants. Its business is growing steadily, and there is an enormous potential demand.

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) closed recently at $27.75. Its most recent distribution (for the fourth quarter of 2017) was 62 cents per unit, providing an annual yield of 9%. Distributions for 2018 are projected to be $2.53 per unit. EVA has been steadily increasing both its distribution and its distributable cash flow (or DCF). DCF per unit was $2.47 in 2017, and we project it to be roughly $2.83 for 2018 based on management guidance. The 2017 DCF covered distributions because distributions earlier in the year were below the 62 cent level (EVA has been increasing distributions each quarter since going public). Trading at less than 10 times 2018 DCF with steady growth and a reasonable moat, EVA is a bargain for yield-oriented investors looking for a source of reliable income which is not in any way tied to the vagaries of oil & gas prices.

The Business

Those of us who are familiar with commodity industries know that every last piece of material has to be used to maximize profit. EVA pelletizes waste wood and otherwise unusable forest products into pellets which can be burned efficiently in electric generating units. It conducts this activity in the United States and exports the pellets to Europe and, increasingly, to East Asia. Enviva Partners (EVA) literally takes lumber industry scraps and turns them into a profitable feedstock. In the process, it not only lowers the costs of the lumber industry, but also helps reduce net carbon dioxide emissions. The carbon dioxide which is emitted when wood pellets are burned is offset by the carbon dioxide which is captured by trees as they grow.

Enviva processes wood remains into low-pollution wood pellets that can be burned primarily to generate electricity. Enviva focuses on commercial uses, though there is also a growing retail industry for wood pellets. Wood is clearly a renewable energy source and also provides electricity with low or no net carbon dioxide emissions. Some environmental activists are less than enthusiastic about the process, but it is clearly preferable to burning coal. It has an added advantage in that wood pellets can be mixed with coal in coal-fired power plants, leading to a gradual and less capital-intensive transition away from coal and in the direction of renewables.

Oil and natural gas prices are volatile, and in the long term, extraction costs are likely to increase as the less-expensive sources of these fuels are used up first. Enviva appears to provide a solution to that concern in a reasonably cost-competitive way. EVA is already cost-competitive with certain other electric generation sources, and there will likely come a time when wood pellets will cost less than the marginal extraction expense for oil or gas.

(Source: Enviva Partners Investor Presentation, J.P. Morgan Energy Conference, June 2017)

One thing to note is that the company is in a relatively new, though fast-growing, industry. EVA's success may attract competitors. The company's financial performance has been solid since its inception, and cash flow is expanding steadily. Each year brings record results. EVA's sponsor has entered into a partnership with John Hancock, which virtually ensures that cash will be available to develop new projects, which would then be made available to EVA through a dropdown.

Although the bulk of the company's business is in Europe, it has recently focused on the market in Japan and East Asia generally. Japan is desirous of reducing oil and gas imports but is somewhat gun-shy as to nuclear power because of the relatively recent Fukushima incident. Therefore, EVA's products provide a very logical and far less potentially dangerous energy alternative.

(Source: Enviva Partners Investor Presentation, J.P. Morgan Energy Conference, June 2017)

For countries (and states in the United States) seeking to comply with renewable energy targets which grow stricter year by year, wood pellet power generation is probably the least costly solution. Enviva has considerable market power because it is by far the largest operator in this business. Economies of scale as well as a track record of reliability should allow EVA to retain competitive advantages even if competitors attempt to enter this market in the future. The largest and first companies generally have a first-mover advantage that can be hard to overcome.

Financial Performance

EVA has steadily grown profits, EBITDA, volume, distributable cash flow and distributions in its short life as a public company.

(Source: Enviva Partners Investor Presentation, J.P. Morgan Energy Conference, June 2017)

The distributable cash flow coverage fell to a relatively low level (105% for the full year) in the year 2017. Rapid growth may obscure the fact that distributions will grow slower than distributable cash flow growth to restore the proper coverage ratio. Even so, management has guided to a 7% distribution increase above the full-year 2017 rate before mergers & acquisitions. Based on management guidance for a distribution of $2.53 for 2018, and our calculations based on management guidance concerning pre-IDR distributable cash flow and assumptions of a constant unit count and IDRs consistent with 2017 levels, we estimate that DCF per common unit will be roughly $2.83 in 2018, providing a coverage level of 112%. This appears to be consistent with management's projected coverage level of 112-118% for the fiscal year 2018.

(Source: Enviva Partners Investor Presentation, J.P. Morgan Energy Conference, June 2017)

The long-term strategy appears to be organic growth through dropdowns and possibly roll-ups of smaller entities. Investors in the partnership will see steady future dropdowns. The current lack of competition should enable significant continued growth of per unit distributable cash flow as well as income and EBITDA.

The plans shown above were confirmed on the conference call:

"We expect to generate between $118 million and $122 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2018. And we expect to distribute at least $2.53 per limited partner unit for the year before accounting for dropdowns or other acquisitions... That brings me to 2018. This year we projected our net income in the range of $28.5 million to $32.5 million with associated adjusted EBITDA of between $118 million and $122 million. We expect maintenance capital expenditures of $5 million and interest plus amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount to be $33.5 million. As a result, the Partnership expects to distribute to generate distributable cash flow of $79.5 million to $83.5 million for the full year prior to any incentive distributions to our general partner... We expect to distribute at least $2.53 per common and subordinated unit for 2018. The guidance does not include any impact of further drop-downs for acquisitions.”

The quotes above from the conference call point to a continuing practice of modest quarterly increases in distributions. The one thing the market does not like is the coverage of the distribution for the fiscal year 2017. The per unit distribution for the full year was $2.36, and the DCF was $2.47, providing coverage of 1.05%. However, if the distribution for the fourth quarter is annualized, then the coverage is actually slightly less than 100%. Mr. Market is now looking for a higher level of coverage - ideally, in the neighborhood of 110-120%. Therefore, management may find it advantageous to grow the distribution at a slower rate than the appreciation in the distributable cash flow. This appears to be the strategy reflected in the guidance for fiscal year 2018.

"I will note that the full year 2018 coverage is expected to be in the range of 1.12 times to 1.18 times, but some quarters in 2018 maybe below that.”

Distribution History

EVA has increased its distribution for 10 straight quarters and has signaled that it will continue to increase during the year 2018. Below is a table showing the company's dividend history.

What is worth of noting in the table above is that the dividend has increased a whopping 37% over the past 2 years (since Q4 2015).

Valuation

The conference call quote above demonstrates a movement towards improved coverage is in the plan. Trading at less than 10 times 2018 Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF"), the EBITDA growth shown above implies a corresponding DCF growth. This stock is very cheap for a cash flow that will likely grow at a solid rate. It is entirely plausible that - assuming projections are achieved - EVA will trade a year from now at a distribution yield of 8% with having raised its distribution one cent each quarter, and thus with a 4th quarter 2018 distribution of 66 cents (annualized to $2.64). This would imply a price of $33/share, or 20% higher from the current share price.

Leverage

Management reported about $475 million of long-term obligations at the end of the year. That is about 4 times EBITDA guidance. The ratio appears to be conservative. Cash flow from operations from the previous fiscal year of 2017 was $87 million, up from $56 million. Rapidly increasing cash flow is a very good sign for investors hoping for future distribution increases.

Risks

On March 1, 2018, the company reported a fire at its Chesapeake terminal. Further investigation will probably determine if additional procedures and safety measures are needed. EVA is still small enough so that a mishap at one facility can significantly impact results. Management seems to have a strategy to utilize existing facilities to maintain shipments with minimal financial impact, and there appears to be insurance which will cover at least some of the potential loss. But the stock could wobble some until management reports first-quarter results and the full effects of this incident become clear. That could prove to be a buying opportunity for the astute investor.

EVA has come under attack recently, losing about 11% of its price.



Those attacks are not unusual for a stock that the market would consider unseasoned. However, the distribution is growing, and it has definitely reached a very attractive level. One of the ways to value a relatively new issue is the money returned sooner rather than later. For a fast-growing company, a 9% distribution is dirt-cheap. Here the investor receives a lot of money sooner with very tangible hope of more money in the near future.

In summary, the risk situation should be understood by investors, but it does not seem to justify the current, low valuation of the company.

This is a relatively new and, in the market’s view, unseasoned issue. As such, it will trade at a discount until the market is satisfied with the history. That new issue discount should disappear with a 3-5 year operating history as a public company.

The fire represents another business risk that the company must eliminate or mitigate to the possible extent. The last thing any management needs is the headlines that follow from a fire. Costs are expected to be limited to the insurance deductible.

Additional competition in the future is a possibility as the profits increase. Nothing attracts competition like profits. Right now, the industry definitely has room for more competitors. Eventually, there will be a “shake-out”, but this company currently looks like a long-term and very profitable survivor.

Summary

The future of EVA is definitely attractive. The need for various entities to achieve targeted renewable electric generating percentages creates a strong tailwind for growth in this new industry. The distribution is very attractive given that this has been, and is likely to continue to be, a fast-growing company. Sometimes a company like this can trade at substantial discounts for extended periods of time. However, there is every chance the market will recognize this company as an industry leader. More importantly, the profitability - and growth of that profitability - will be recognized by the market. As grouchy as the market is lately, money still talks, and this company generates a lot of cash flow. It will also recognize this industry as a long-term growth industry. EVA's constantly growing distribution should reward patient investors handsomely.

