Citigroup: Riding Higher

The large financial has capital returns equivalent to 10% of the market cap.

Before the open on Friday, Citigroup (C) helped kicked off the Q1 earnings period. The stock dipped following the earnings release, but nothing about the report suggests investors should sell this capital return machine.

Source: Citigroup Q1'18 presentation

Income Machine

The key to the report is that Citigroup generated $4.6 billion in net income for the first quarter of 2018. The large financial benefited from lower taxes and large stock buybacks to drive a 24% increase in EPS to $1.68.

The numbers are hardly perfect. The large financial saw the tangible book value dip 7% from last year to $61.02 and a key capital ratio drop to 12.1%. Even operating expenses and net credit losses rose over the levels from last Q1, yet Citigroup generated the highest EPS in years.

Source: Citigroup Q1'18 presentation

Ultimately, the investment thesis hasn't changed much over the last couple of years. Citigroup hasn't ever really impressed the market, yet the stock has doubled from $35 to $70 in that time period.

The reduction of deferred tax assets due to tax reform is rather meaningless to the investment story with the bigger key being the ongoing earnings stream and the ability to turn those profits into huge capital returns while the stock is cheap.

Over the last 3 years, Citigroup has continued to grow the net payout yield (combination of dividend yield and net stock buyback yield). The yield has actually risen with the stock, highlighting how the story has only improved in that time frame.

C data by YCharts

The yield was at 9.4% before accounting for the $3.1 billion returned to shareholders in Q1. Citigroup only spent $1.8 billion on share buybacks last Q1, so the yield won't be altered much after the last quarter. The large financial has such a strong yield that Citigroup made the April list of top-yielding socks with a market cap in excess of $10 billion.

The large share reduction played a big part in the EPS bump along with the 700 basis point reduction in the effective tax rate to 24%. Citigroup saw shares outstanding dip 7% YoY to 2.56 billion shares. The share count is down substantially over the last 3 years.

C Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The large financial bought 30 million shares in Q1 so the average share count will dip further. The important part though is that analysts forecast Citigroup to earn around $7.40 in 2019. The stock at $70 is a no brainer for the company to keep buying shares, if the market is going to allow this price to remain below 10x forward EPS estimates.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the story hasn't changed much for Citigroup. The stock remains exceptionally cheap and the market tends to ignore the value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.