LendingClub: Tight Credit Markets Threaten Originations Growth

Big banks, which were the first to report Q1 earnings, also showed an uptick in credit card charge-offs, further heightening the consumer credit risk profile.

LendingClub has continued a downward slide in recent months and hasn't been able to stage a meaningful rally above the low $3s.

LendingClub (LC) has continued to have a hard time in regaining favor in investors' eyes. After a huge decline post-Q4 earnings, in which LendingClub broadly missed analysts' estimates, the March and April selloffs of tech stocks have hit LendingClub especially hard. Shares have moved up from the all-time lows they hit in late February, but trading hasn't been too enthusiastic either, with LendingClub down 20% year-to-date and 40% over the last 12 months.

LC data by YCharts

I had initially thought post-Q4 that it couldn't get much worse for LendingClub. Expectations were then (and remain) so muted that the company couldn't possibly disappoint investors any more than it had already been doing - the stock was so heavily pummeled that it seemed due for recovery.

The recent data and market commentary concerning the health of the credit markets and high-yield debt in general, however, give that thesis pause. Can LendingClub continue to achieve growth in originations amid such shaky market conditions? Recall that LendingClub's originations growth and revenue growth (and thus, its bottom line) are very closely linked. When originations fall, as they did in 4Q16 and 1Q17 (as shown in the chart below), so too does revenue and net income. Conversely, revenue spikes when originations grow.

Figure 1. LendingClub Q4 originations data

Source: LendingClub investor relations

There's a minefield of potential risks to originations growth as LendingClub approaches its Q1 reporting data in mid-May. In the face of such bearish data, investors are cautioned to trim their holdings now before the stock takes another post-earnings dive.

S&P Global sounds off warning on leveraged loan market

S&P Global Ratings, the credit ratings agency that's also widely known for its ownership of the S&P 500 index, recently warned investors that the years-long bullish trend in the credit markets is getting long in the tooth. According to S&P, conditions in the leveraged loan markets can "turn sharply, particularly given global trade tensions and rising interest rates." In short, any number of factors this year could upend high-yield debt. Interest rates rising, while a positive for floating-rate loans (which make up the majority of leveraged lending), has the potential to cause a spike in defaults.

What does this have to do with LendingClub, which makes personal loans and not leveraged loans to enterprises?

I've previously argued that LendingClub's growth is a function of the available supply of capital that it attracts. For the past several years, LendingClub's loan growth has essentially been constrained by the willingness of investors to fund its loans, especially in the wake of the 2016 scandal that caused investors to lose trust in LendingClub's credit quality and resulted in the ouster of founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche.

To mitigate this, LendingClub has begun investing some of its own balance sheet into its loan originations. These are minor capital commitments, but they serve to restore investor confidence that LendingClub isn't simply originating as many loans as possible to bump up origination fees, without regard to credit quality. With banks and institutional investors making up more than 50% of LendingClub's funding mix, as per its most recent earnings deck, it's highly critical for the company to continue attracting their capital.

If leveraged loan markets turn south, investors are likely to back off the high-yield asset class as a whole. Unsecured consumer credit, which is LendingClub's domain, is essentially an extension of high-yield debt, no matter how much LendingClub stresses its diversified nature, and arguably, unsecured loans to indebted consumers for credit card consolidation or home improvements are far more risky than leveraged loans to companies.

Bank earnings point to a noticeable uptick in credit card charge-off rates

Adding fuel to the notion that credit markets might be turning south, last week, three of Big Four banks reported earnings. While all three of them beat earnings, the financial sector was the worse-performing sector on their report date (April 13), with Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) dropping 1.5%, 2.5%, and 3%, respectively. While these are large and diversified institutions with dozens of lines of business, there was one startling metric that is particularly relevant to LendingClub: a worsening of net charge-offs (NCOs) in each of these banks' credit card departments.

Wells Fargo posted the strongest performance of the three. Net charge-offs were essentially flat, with the losses rising only 3bps to 3.69%:

Figure 2. Wells Fargo card net charge-offs

Source: Wells Fargo investor relations

Citigroup, on the other hand, saw its charge-off rates rise 15bps to 3.83%, up from 3.68% in 1Q17 and up 33bps from 4Q17. Though 15bps might seem like a small number, this is a 4.1% y/y rise and in an average card loan portfolio of $159.2 billion is actually a fairly large number:

Figure 3. Citigroup card net charge-offs

Source: Citigroup investor relations

Ditto for JPMorgan Chase, where card NCOs rose 38bps (13% y/y) to 3.32%.

Figure 4. JPMorgan Chase card net charge-offs

Source: JPMorgan Chase investor relations

You might again be thinking: what do bank earnings have to do with LendingClub? LendingClub obviously doesn't offer any credit cards or hold card receivables on its balance sheet.

LendingClub's loans, however, are very similar to credit cards in that they are unsecured consumer debts. As card charge-offs rise for banks, it's expected that LendingClub defaults will as well. Growing risks in consumer credit will not only scare away LendingClub's institutional funders, but may also impact the company's balance sheet, which as previously mentioned has begun holding a nominal portion of its Notes.

Competition and rising rates might soften demand for LendingClub loans

Then there's the demand side as well, or LendingClub's potential borrower base. With the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rising all year and currently at 2.825%, at new highs since 2014, borrowers' loan appetite is almost guaranteed to dwindle:

Figure 2. 10-year UST yields

Source: CNBC

Add this to the fact that there's never been more competition in the personal lending space. Prosper, LendingClub's primary online competitor, is still private but reports its results to the SEC as it's a regulated company.

Prosper achieved $2.88 billion in originations in FY17, up 32% y/y. This is still a fraction of the $8.99 billion that LendingClub originated in FY17, but Prosper is catching up at a much faster growth rate - and its reputation, unblemished by the 2016 fallout, is arguably much better than LendingClub's.

Then there's Marcus by Goldman Sachs (GS), which rapidly rolled out a fully functional online banking and loans platform and has earned a 5/5 rating from popular consumer credit site NerdWallet. We don't know how much share Goldman Sachs has taken to date in originations (we might get some clues this week when Goldman reports earnings), but there's no doubt that Marcus puts additional competitive pressure on LendingClub.

Key takeaways

Right now, there's no shortage of issues plaguing LendingClub, and the recent selloffs are fully justified. On top of missing earnings in its most recent quarter and delivering disappointing guidance, tightening conditions in the credit markets and the rapid rise of new online lending players are highly likely to cause negative impact to LendingClub's originations, its largest driver of growth.

Despite the recent correction in LendingClub shares, the company remains appropriately valued against its elevated risk profile. I'd stay on the sidelines for this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.