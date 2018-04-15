JD.com - A Great Business At A Fair Price Wrapped In A Special Situation

Investment Thesis

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is a great business trading at a fair price wrapped in a special situation in way of a spin-off of JD Finance, partial spin-off of JD Logistics and reorganization of the business over the next 2-3 years.

At $39 per share, there is $3 of net cash per share. JD Finance (which will get spun off) was recently valued at $5.6 per share in a private funding round. JD logistics (which will likely get spun off) valued at $7.68 per share in the latest private funding round. These two pieces of information imply a $22.9 valuation per share or 6.4x 2017 EBIT for JD’s core ecommerce business, providing a margin of safety to investors.

Furthermore, JD.com has a long runway for growth, operates in an industry with secular tailwinds, is likely at an inflection point in way of expanding its operating margins, has substantial hidden assets such as JD Finance and JD Logistics which, according to recent private market values is worth over a third of JD’s current enterprise value. It is also managed by an owner operator with a 15.8% stake and majority voting power in the company. Richard Liu earns a 1 RMB salary and no cash bonus. His entire compensation is in stock options that vest over ten years starting in 2015 at 10% per year with a strike price of $33.4 per ADR share.

China’s online retail market size is 6.1 trillion RMB and has grown at a 38% CAGR over the past five years. Assuming a 21% CAGR until 2020, the online retail market size will be 10.8 trillion RMB. JD has 21% market share and 27% market share in China B2C transactions, second to Alibaba’s 57% share. I assume that JD maintains its market share. However, I believe there is upside as JD may gain market share given its superior nationwide logistics network and last mile reach enabling JD to have better speed, lower unit costs and more authentic products given JD’s vertical integration as opposed to Alibaba’s asset light approach.

Part of the reason this opportunity exists is because JD.com does not screen well. On a consolidated basis it has negative but improving operating margins – consolidated operating margins:

2014: -5%

2015: -3.6%

2016: -0.8%

2017: -0.2%

However, I am interested in the core ecommerce business (called JD Mall) which is second in market share compared to Alibaba and has an asset heavy approach (vertically integrated like Amazon) focused on first party sales (buy wholesale sell retail) compared to Alibaba’s asset light approach towards ecommerce which is more similar to Ebay focusing on third party (taking commissions in the marketplace). JD Mall operating margins:

2014: 0.2%

2015: 0.3%

2016: 0.9%

2017: 1.4%

CEO and founder Richard Liu, who owns 15.8% of JD.com and majority control, believes JD.com can earn 3%-5% margins in the long term. I believe management can achieve those margins given:

Product mix shift towards higher margin general merchandise (20% of core GMV mix in 2011 compared to 49% in 2016). Greater mix of third party sellers which have 100% gross margins (34% of GMV in 2014 to 43% of GMV in 2016). Continued economies of scale from continued build out of nationwide warehouse network & last mile reach. This provides JD.com with a strong moat as the only asset heavy viable ecommerce business in China.

If JD.com grows revenue at a 30% CAGR from 2018-2020 compared to a 61% CAGR from 2011-2017 and achieves 4.3% EBIT margins by 2020, an 18.4x EBIT multiple (same as Costco and similar to Walmart) implies 122% upside. Importantly, this assumes JD.com’s other hidden assets – JD Finance and JD Logistics – remain the same value as today which is unlikely thus providing upside risks to my price target.

A margin of safety is achieved because JD.com has a conservative balance sheet with a net cash position, has negative net tangible assets for the ROCE calculation given the sheer size of accounts payables (similar to Amazon) thus generating float from efficient working capital (this is only for the ecommerce division, on a consolidated basis changes in working capital is a use of cash due to drag from JD Finance).

As of March 16, 2018 JD Finance is looking to raise about 12 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) in fresh equity that could see its value double from last year to more than $20 billion. Post reorganization, JD will own 40% of JD Finance. JD Logistics, which became a standalone business last April, is raising the investment capital from a range of backers who include Hillhouse Capital, Sequoia China, China Merchants Group, Tencent, China Life, China Development Bank Capital FOF, China Structural Reform Fund and ICBC International at a $13.5 billion valuation – JD will retain a 81.4% stake. These hidden assets act as a margin of safety and catalyst for unlocking shareholder value via spin-offs.

Subtracting out JD.com’s post spin-off ownership stake in JD Finance and JD Logistics, investors are paying 6.4x 2017 EBIT for JD Mall for a business that has been growing the top line at double digit and operating margins at triple digit growth rates.

In terms of timing, the JD Finance spin-off has already been announced in early 2017 and should materialize within 2-3 years. The materialization of the JD Finance (lots of regulation) business should cause the market to better appreciate JD Mall (ecommerce). Insiders love it and the CEO will acquire a 4.3% interest in JD Finance and majority voting control. I suspect some of the institutions owning JD.com will not want the high growth but loss-making JD Finance spinoff and would recommend keeping track of JD Finance post spin-off.

In conclusion there are multiple ways to win with JD.com:

Hidden assets worth over a third of JD.com have started to be highlighted via announced spin-off of JD Finance and partial spin-off of JD Logistics. JD Mall operating margins at an inflection point. Attractive valuation entry point at 6.4x EBIT for JD Mall. Conservative balance sheet with net cash position. Long runway for growth in the Chinese ecommerce business.

As an interesting side note, Jim Chanos, a highly respected short seller known for his negative views on Chinese stocks and the overall economy recommended a long position in JD.com and a short position in Alibaba, JD.com’s main competitor. While not a guarantee that JD.com is not another Chinese fraud it is another relevant data point.

A precedent transaction illustrating Richard Liu’s integrity towards shareholders: In 2009, JD.com accepted private capital fundraising from Tiger Global at a $250 million TEV even though Richard almost immediately realized he had been lowballed. Another fund offered a $300 million valuation and Richard refused the less dilutive round even though he had only given Tiger a verbal agreement. After Tiger learned about this they proposed an additional investment at a $700 million valuation which Richard refused stating that JD.com did not need additional capital at that point. Similar tales of integrity and wits can be heard from other early investors such as Hillhouse Capital and Capital Today.

Despite the 200x plus returns achieved by pre-IPO investors such as Hillhouse and Tiger, JD.com still represents 34% of Hillhouse’s portfolio and 13% of Tiger Global’s portfolio.

Shares of JD.com are closely held: Tencent, China’s most valuable internet company owns 36% of JD.com and is in a long term strategic relationship where JD.com is distributed amongst Tencent’s 1+ billion users. Walmart also owns 20.2% of JD.com having realized that if they cannot gain dominance in ecommerce in China they may as well partner with the best.

Bulls vs. Bears

Bear case 1: Overstated gross GMV with greater than expected returns/cancellations.

Counterargument: I am modeling based on net GMV assuming 20% for cancellation/return rate in line with 17%-23% historically. Jim Chanos, a highly respected short seller known for his negative views on Chinese stocks and the overall economy recommended a long position in JD.com and a short position in Alibaba, JD.com’s main competitor.

Bear case 2: JD is overly focused on growth at the expense of profits.

Counterargument: While JD has yet to report a positive consolidated EBIT figure JD’s core ecommerce business (JD mall) is profitable and when taking into account stock based compensation for all of JD JD mall has turned profitable with a small (less than 0.5%) EBIT margin in 2016 and 0.7% EBIT margin in 2017. With margins expanding every year the completion of the reorganization and spin-off of JD Finance and JD logistics will better highlight JD Mall’s expanding margins and remove the drag on changes in net working capital. JD Mall has positive operating margins and changes in its working capital represents a source of cash. These attributes are disguised by losses and working capital drag from JD’s other high growth businesses such as Finance and Logistics.

Bear case 3: Not comfortable with JD Finance exposure.

Counterargument: JD has announced plans to reorganize JD Finance after which JD will no longer hold legal ownership nor effective control of JD Finance. JD will retain a 40% stake and Richard Liu will retain majority voting rights in JD Finance and personally have 4.3% equity interest in JD Finance. Upon completion of the reorganization, JD should have a cleaner set of financials highlighting the rapid growth and operating margin expansion of JD mall while removing the drag from uncertainties regarding JD Finance.

Valuation

Once again, JD currently does not screen well given negative consolidated operating margins. I believe that once the overhang from JD Finance is removed JD will trade more in line with peers such as Walmart at 17.1x EBIT, Costco at 18.4x and start to close the valuation gap with Alibaba which trades at 26x.

Catalyst

Spin-offs. JD Finance reorganization has been announced in March 2017. JD Logistics recently had a partial spin-off, helping highlight the hidden assets JD.com possesses.

Operating margin expansion: EBIT margin expansion above consensus for JD Mall should help the stock rerate higher.

Risks

Growth slows down. Mitigated by JD Mall’s low implied valuation somewhere between 6.4x (excluding SBC – SBC should not be excluded this is for illustrative purposes only) to 12.8x 2017 EBIT (SBC is not fully allocated per segment so assuming 100% less JD Finance) compared to peers that trade closer to or above 20x.

Margins don’t expand. JD.com is unable to achieve managements 3%-5% long term goal. Mitigated because even if competition increases, JD’s growing economies of scale due to its vertical integration will lower unit costs as volume ramps up. Furthermore, JD.com, like many of the large tech platform companies can be run with no equity capital. JD.com has negative incremental capital invested in the business due largely to large accounts payable balances effectively generating float as the business continues to grow.

Key man risks: with Richard Liu. Partly mitigated by his youth (44 years old).

Greater than expected investments that may hurt short term results will be mitigated by a long term-oriented shareholder base such as Hillhouse Capital, Tencent and Walmart. JD.com and should be viewed with at least a 2-3 year investment horizon as there is a lot of volatility in the share price especially after quarterly earnings.

RMB devaluation: Can be hedged.

Conclusion

JD.com is a great company trading at a fair price with hidden assets that will be spun-off in the near future. JD.com also has a conservative balance sheet and large net cash position. I would become neutral to bearish if JD.com is not able to grow the top line at at least a 10% CAGR over the next three years, if management is not able to continue expanding operating margins towards the 3%-5% long term goal in the next three years and if the spin-offs/partial spin-offs don’t materialize.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.