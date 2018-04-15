GNC Holdings: Clarification On The FDA White Paper And Caffeine Warnings

Popular pre workout products like GNC's Beyond Raw Lit (250mg per serving) and JYM pre-work out (300mg per serving) have less caffeine than some large Starbucks and Dunkin' coffees.

This is white paper that is non binding and it isn't targeting GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, or Bodybuilding.com sports nutrition products.

Although I have been spending most of my time writing on my SA Marketplace site, Market Adventures, I decided to share this piece on the public site.

On Friday, the Seeking Alpha news team wrote this somewhat misleading piece: FDA Cracks down on caffeine supplements. And although the vast majority of the time the SA News Team does a good job of reporting the news, this time, they weren't very thorough. Moreover, the news could have had a negative impact on retail shareholders who emotionally sold their GNC shares after simply reading a negative headline.

We before we dig in, it is remarkable that every time it appears that GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) is starting to get up off the mat and rally, some ridiculous new piece of news (fake news) comes out of the ether.

Source: Fidelity

After a nice up day on Thursday, on Friday, GNC's stock was been under pressure.

Lo and behold, the latest piece information to embolden the shorts is headlines that the FDA is cracking down on caffeine supplements. However, when I actually read the fine print and white paper on the FDA website, there is no threat and this should have little to no impact on GNC whatsoever!

So for readers long GNC, here is the actual document (see here):

Therefore, I want to walk readers through important nuances. Let's get into the weeds.

On page 3/10, note the following: "Nonbinding Recommendations"!

Next, note these nuances. Toxic effects are observed at 1200mg. They specifically note that some products have 3200mg in one teaspoon or scoop. This has nothing to do with GNC products.

Incidentally, GNC's popular Beyond Raw Lit only has 250mg of caffeine per serving, which is one scoop/ one serving. There are 30 scoops per bottle. Again, the recommendation on the label is one serving per day.

On page 5/10, the FDA writes that some products, per container, have 10,000 times the recommended caffeine.

So if we play out the analysis in the extreme, GNC's Beyond Raw Lit has 30 servings. 30 servings x 250mg equals 7,500mg per bottle. Per the FDA, a lethal dosage is 10,000 to 14,000mg. So in no way shape or form does this apply to GNC. Moreover, this is non-binding so the down 5% day for GNC makes no sense. The intent of the FDA white paper is to alert the public of the dangerous of some "internet concentrated caffeine sellers", as they explicitly say in the white paper, not GNC, bodybuilding.com, or Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (VSI).

Incidentally, since many readers are second level and critical thinkers, and we are on the topic of caffeine, per Wikipedia, Starbucks (SBUX), 20oz, Blonde Roast has 475mg of caffeine and Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) Turbo Shot (20oz) has 398mg.

Next, Pre JYM has 300mg of caffeine per serving and the recommendation is one serving per day. So again, both of these pre-workouts have less caffeine than some of Starbucks and Dunkin' (20oz) coffees.

Takeaway

On Friday, as I traded an email with a friend about the amazing string of negative events (and convenient) for GNC (both real and imaginary), he quipped, "what's next? alien invasions at every strip mall in America specifically targeting GNC stores".

As you can see, the SA headline is misleading. If you actually read the FDA white paper, readers will learn that they aren't target GNC's sport nutrition productions. Moreover, it is non-binding, as these products aren't FDA approved or regulated by the FDA. The paper appears most concerned with shady and dangerous product sold by obscure internet sellers.

Either way, for my Marketplace readers, I have reviewed consensus estimates for GNC's Q1 2018 (see here) and I look forward to meeting the shorts on the battlefield on April 26th, at 8am. Had this story not broken, I wouldn't have written a GNC piece on the free site until after earnings, but I don't want retail investors to mistakenly sell their GNC stock based on a misleading headline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.