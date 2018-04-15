The No BS Report, Week 9: Mostly Holding

Still, not much movement in the plan overall, except for one equity.

Welcome to another report from the No BS plan, a series keeping track of an experiment on equity investing discipline and how this might help you avoid becoming a dreaded bagholder in biotech stocks. Before we dive into week 9's report, let me remind of the rules of the experiment, which were laid out in the original article.

First, 6 biotech stocks were chosen to receive investments of $2,000 each, broken into 4 lots:

Short-term: To be traded at a range of 5% gain and loss. That is, sell this lot when it gains 5%, and buy back in when it falls 5% from the sell price.

Near-term: Same as short-term, but with a 20% gain sell target and a 10% loss buy-in.

Mid-term: Same as near-term, but with a 50% gain and loss range.

Held forever: To never be sold.

Note that Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) was taken out of the plan due to the loss cutting rules, but shares in the "Held forever" lot continue to be held, to see what happens.

Week 9 Report

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) has continued its slow recovery after its rough news of a PDUFA date delay from the FDA. Now we're pressing back toward the levels we saw before that negative. It's tough to say, for sure, where the next week will take the company, but for now it doesn't look like the holding in the No BS plan is going to be changing in the near term, pending some kind of big news.

PGNX targets

Short-term: $5.41 buy-in

Near-term: $5.85 buy-in

Mid-term: $10.98 sell-off

Geron Corp. (GERN), on the other hand, continues its seesawing, which isn't well reflected by the beginning and end prices observed here:

Overall, GERN ranged from $3.27 to $4.62 over the course of the week, and for a time there I thought for sure that it was going to continue its slide. However, it made a significant recovery toward the end of the week, and if that continues, I'll be hitting the sell-off target in basically no time. As such, this continues to be the equity with the most gains in the plan overall. And it's looking increasingly as though those lower targets are left behind us.

GERN targets

Short-term: $2.24 buy-in

Near-term: $2.84 buy-in

Mid-term: $5.33 sell-off

Foundation Medicine (FMI) had a rather strong week, picking up some 10% increase in value. At the end of last week, it was looking like we were going to hit the $70.04 buy-in, but a big rally this week takes that off the table, which I expect is going to continue into week 10.

FMI targets

Short-term: $64.69 buy-in

Near-term: $70.04 buy-in

Mid-term: $97.28 sell-off

NovoCure (NVCR) was the only equity in the plan that had some significant share movement, although it was overall a decent recovery from week 8 for each stock. Briefly on Friday, NVCR finally touched the $21.89 sell-off target for the short-term lot. This did not hold, of course, as that was very near the daily high on Friday, for a stock that has proven remarkably stable over the course of the plan. So now we await the walk down to see if we can buy back in, but in the meantime it's nice to lock in some more cash outflow.

NVCR targets

Short-term: $20.52 buy-in

Near-term: $25.14 sell-off

Mid-term: $31.43 sell-off

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), on the back of recent damaging progress made by its competitors, continued a slide that took it down fairly far this week. There is some hope for this equity, as there are big data presentations coming up for nivolumab which could shake up the sentiment pretty strongly. But for now, we absorb some paper loss, and we keep watching.

BMY targets

Short-term: $65.67 sell-off

Near-term: $75.24 sell-off

Mid-term: $94.05 sell-off

Conclusions

So this week has been interesting overall despite the lack of a huge change in the holdings for the plan. Most of the equities gained in value, and it looks to me like we'll have another opportunity to cycle NVCR and accumulate holdings further. All in all, a clear positive week, and I am optimistic about where week 10 will take us. Thank you for reading!

