2 Large Banks Report Soft Consumer Numbers

Both J.P. Morgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) fell 2.7% and 3.4% respectively after the street was disappointed with their reported earnings and financial metrics.

The expectations for bank earnings and reported figures were admittedly extraordinarily high but both (JPM) and (WFC) had significant weak spots in their reports.

Consumer health has been a frequently covered topic at EPB Macro Research and the deterioration of consumer health has been a slow-moving process that we have documented along the way.

I wrote a research note last quarter on the rising delinquency rates at both Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Discover Financial (DFS) which you can find by clicking here. In that note, titled, "The Consumer Is Maxed Out - A Theme To Watch In 2018", written at the end of December, I cited weak income growth, a low savings rate, and rising delinquencies as evidence for a weakening consumer profile. Below is a small excerpt from that piece, written at over four months ago, at the end of the last year.

As the chart shows, there are clear peaks in each economic cycle and wage growth moves in a cyclical fashion that mirrors the business cycle. Real Personal Income - Government Transfer Payments Growth (5 Year Annualized Rate (%): Source: BEA The peak for this cycle has already been registered, noted by the yellow box. It is always possible for income growth to accelerate materially, but the historical evidence suggests that the peak in income growth is behind us, and we will start to see decelerations in income growth as we are near the end of a 100+ month economic expansion, the second longest on record. The consumer is already completely maxed out in terms of spending. The personal savings rate hit a new low, down to 2.9%. Personal Savings Rate: Source: BEA There is essentially no room for the savings rate to go much lower, so consumption has to go down or credit has to increase in order to maintain consumption growth. Personal Savings Rate: Source: BEA If the savings rate goes up, consumption must fall. Consumers are limited in the amount of credit they can accumulate. If consumers are reaching for credit and are fully maxed out, and that has equated to flat consumption growth of 2.7%, that is a very weak underlying economy. Consumption Growth: Source: BEA Credit card growth has exploded, nearly doubling over the past several months. As the savings rate came down, credit card growth grew. That is how we have maintained smooth consumption growth in 2017. Credit Card Debt Growth: Source: BEA The consumer has no excess income, evident by the savings rate and credit card debt is rising. Personal interest payments are nearly as high as 2007. Personal Interest Payments (Total): Source: BEA This issue is also visible in the financial statements of credit card companies. The charge-off rate for Discover Financial Services (DFS) has risen from 2.5% to 3.1%, a new 52-week high. Discover Financial Services Net Principal Charge-Off Rate: Source: Company Filings Synchrony Financial (SYF) is also experiencing rising charge-off rates. The charge-off rate at Synchrony Financial is quite high at 5.9%. Synchrony Financial Net Principal Charge-Off Rate: Source: Company Filings The deteriorating credit conditions can be seen beyond credit cards. Bloomberg published an article that outlined the dramatic rise in sub-prime auto loan delinquencies. Sub-Prime Auto Delinquency Rate: Source: Bloomberg There are many indicators that are strongly suggesting the consumer is running out of steam and consumption growth will be weaker in 2018 than in 2018. The economy, despite the tax cuts, is likely to slow in 2018, exacerbated by aggressive Federal Reserve policy.



The evidence was quite clear that the consumer was running out of steam at the end of 2017 and the forecast was for a slowdown in economic growth in 2018, despite the tax cut boost. So far, that forecast has been proven accurate as economic growth for the first quarter has been marked notably lower, likely to be reported in the 1% range.

Flipping back to the large banks, both (JPM) and (WFC) increased the evidence of a consumer slowdown in their latest financial report.

J.P. Morgan reported increased consumer charge-offs which have clearly inflected positively, a warning sign of consumer weakness.

JPM Charge-Offs:

Source: Company Filings, ZH

Wells Fargo reported a decline in loan growth in all four major categories of loans.

WFC Loan Trends:

Source: Company Filings

Not only has growth in the loan division dropped, loans have fallen on a nominal basis from Q4 2017.

The trend in consumer health that has been reported in the high-frequency data has started to flow through to company earnings, and the largest companies at that. This is a major development in the consumer health story and one that questions the ability for spending growth to power growth towards 3% in 2018.



Based on the data we have been reporting at EPB Macro Research, and the data reported by the major banks thus far, economic growth has a slim chance to reach 3% on a four-quarter basis in 2018.

Interest rates have noticed this slowdown and have started to decline despite selling pressure from the Federal Reserve and international debt holders, notably Japan.

The trends are necessary to monitor and the expectation, given the data is for continued slowing to occur in the consumer sector, which will flow to corporate earnings with several months lag.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.