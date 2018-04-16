Corporacion America: Capitalizing On Argentina's Aviation Sector Renaissance
Top Idea
|About: Corporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)
by: Free Cash Flow 50
Summary
Argentina remains one of the few “untapped” nations left for low cost carriers to enter.
Large airport infrastructure investments over the next few years will lay the foundation for Argentina.
Continued lifting of archaic policies to bring the industry in line with international standards.
Goal of doubling air traffic over the next four years.
It is a rare inflection point to be able to invest just before the high growth phase.
Investment thesis
What happens when you combine the lifting of archaic policies in an industry at the same time new entrants come to the market and the infrastructure they need to operate is being upgraded/expanded?