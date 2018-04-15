Leading Indicators Foreshadow A Sharp Slowdown Is Coming

A look at the best leading indicators of monetary activity.

*This is a portion of a research note published to members of EPB Macro Research on April 8th.*

Leading Indicators

Below are several leading indicators of economic activity. Each metric taken alone can provide interesting insight into the economy but when taken as a whole, when all indicators are moving in the same direction, they have very predictive capabilities for the US economy.

Taken as a whole, these metrics will provide critical data from the Federal Reserve, the treasury market, the corporate bond market, the banking system, the currency market and consumer health.

First, the spread between long-term Treasury bonds and short-term Treasury bonds has been a long-standing recession indicator. A contraction in the 30-2 spread is a leading indicator of growth slowing and pressure on the banking system. Banks make money by borrowing short and lending long. A tighter spread between short-dated bonds and long-dated bonds by definition makes this portion of the banking business less profitable. Banks must pull other levers or rely on other industries to compensate for declining profitability that will come due to tighter spreads.

30-2 Spread: Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Bank loan growth is another leading indicator of both banks willingness to lend and consumers willingness to borrow. Bank loan growth is increasing at 3.05% annually as of last week compared to 13% in 2014-2015. On the margin, bank lending growth has contracted, a negative leading indicator of economic activity. Fewer loans will translate to less economic projects, jobs, wages etc.

Bank Loan Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Looking on a 5-year annualized pace, bank loan growth has clearly rolled off the cycle peak and the small upward trend in the year over year graph is likely due to the base effect and less likely a true acceleration in underlying loan growth.

Bank Loan Growth 5 Year Annualized Pace:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

The Treasury market is signaling growth slowing as does bank loan growth.

The money supply, a function of the monetary base, controlled by the Federal Reserve, and the money multipler, influenced by many factors, continues to decline at a rapid pace.

Aggregate demand or National Income or GDP is equivalent to Money Supply Growth + Velocity Growth.

Rapid contractions in M2 Growth by definition lead to lower levels of aggregate demand without an offsetting rise in velocity.

Money Supply Growth: Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Velocity is a less understood metrics and many factors can influence velocity. One factor that is well understood is the level of debt and its impact on velocity.

Debt that is used for purposes of generating a stream of cash to repay principal and interest can increase the velocity of money.

Debt that does not generate a stream of cash to repay principal and interest by definition must lower velocity because other streams of cash must be tapped in order to repay principal and interest.

Total Economic debt (Government, State & Local, Corporate & Household), has reached nearly $70 trillion and is roughly 3.5 times nominal GDP.

There is no question that levels of debt in the range of 350% of GDP will stifle the rate of velocity of money in the economy. Debt at these levels takes a tremendous amount of national income just to service interest expense which is a low-velocity use of money.

Looking at the corporate bond market, and the spread between investment grade bond yields and junk bond yields is a highly sensitive indicator of economic activity.

The spread bottomed in February of 2017 and has been rising for the past 14 months.

Baa-CCC Credit Spread:

Source: FRED, EPB Macro Research

The bottom for this economic cycle (since 2010) for credit spreads was in the middle of 2014. Interestingly, the peak in economic growth came in February of 2015, an 8 month lead by the credit spread. Also, the credit spread rose from the middle of 2014 until the bottom of the market crash in 2016 before reversing at the lows, February 12.

Baa-CCC Credit Spread:

Source: FRED, EPB Macro Research

The monetary base, a factor controlled by the Federal Reserve, has been declining. The Federal Reserve is actively contracting the monetary base through Federal Reserve policy and Quantitative tightening. There is no question that a contraction in the monetary base is a deflationary force.

Simply due to the base effect, the monetary base will likely decline from January 2017 through October 2018. The market is highly sensitive to turbulence during this time due to liquidity contractions and pressure to the banking system.

Monetary Base Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Bank asset growth has started to fall. Bank assets growth accelerates during times of economic expansion and typically contract as banks need to sell securities to meet liquidity needs due to contractionary Federal Reserve policy.

Total Commercial Bank Asset Growth:

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

As Federal Reserve policy gets tighter and liquidity in the banking system is reduced, banks are forced to sell assets (and make fewer loans) in order to meet liquidity requirements and a reduction in bank assets is another leading indicator of a sharp contraction in economic activity.

Above are the most reliable leading indicators of economic activity that provide insight into all the primary levers of the economy from the Federal Reserve to different areas of the bond market to the banking sector.

Nearly all the metrics are slowing from a year ago and two years ago and the contractions are starting to intensify.

The contractions in these metrics that can also be seen as accelerating are demonstrative of the contractionary pressures put on the economic system from the tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

Based on these metrics and the intensity of the recent declines, the equity market is at high risk and I anticipate sharp contractions in economic activity over the next 6-8 months.

__________________________

EPB Macro Research is my premium service on Seeking Alpha. EPB Macro Research provides no-spin, unbiased and in-depth macroeconomic analysis that is used to forecast markets and generates a portfolio based on which asset class is likely to outperform over the next 1-2 years. Most economic analysis is biased, unreliable and unaccountable. EPB Macro Research is fully transparent, providing a full track record of all the changes to the model portfolio. Currently, there is a free trial available so there is no risk in trying EPB Macro Research. This free trial window will be closing soon. Join EPB Macro Research for free and see how in-depth, consistent and evidence-based macroeconomic forecasting can be added to your personal investment process. Click Here for more information about EPB Macro Research. Act now before the free trial expires! >>>>> Become A Member Today <<<<<

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, IEF, GLD, SPY, SHV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short JNK, EWI, XLV