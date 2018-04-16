Is There Excess Inventory In The SolarEdge Channel Ahead Of Huawei's Big Competitive Launch?

We see 50-82% downside to SolarEdge Technologies' (SEDG) stock price due to negative earnings revision catalysts. See below for our full 38 page memo.
Table of contents:
- Despite stagnant sales in the United States during the previous six quarters due to a declining solar end market, SEDG reported 70% year-over-year growth rate in 4Q17 even though there was minimal market growth in SEDG’s core US markets during this period. (page 2)
- SEDG’s market share growth among US residential installers does not properly explain the 4Q17 volume surge, in our view. (page 4)
- While the US commercial solar market experienced strong pull-forward demand towards the end of 2017, this phenomenon is not what explains SEDG’s strong 4Q17 results, in our view. (page 9)
- Even excluding the likely imminent new competition from Huawei, SEDG faces a very difficult 2018 fundamental backdrop in its US business that we do not believe is well appreciated by the sellside. (page 14)
- International market strength may be weaker than it appears due to undisclosed foreign exchange gains and potentially high sell-in to distributors in the Netherlands. (page 16)
- SEDG’s international total addressable market appears to be far more penetrated than investors realize. (page 22)
- We believe that SEDG may have understated the nature of the highly disruptive Huawei threat to investors on its fourth quarter earnings call. (page 26)
- With Huawei’s US product launch possible as soon as the beginning of next month, SEDG’s reversion to a substantially lower normalized earnings profile could materialize imminently. (page 30)
- We believe unprecedentedly large insider sales should raise concern. (page 33)
- We see building industry momentum for a new chip-based technological solution that we believe is largely unknown to SEDG investors and has the potential to completely disintermediate both solar optimizer and microinverter manufacturers altogether. (page 34)
Disclosure: I am/we are short SEDG.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: You should assume that as of the publication date of any presentation, report or letter, we (possibly along with or through our members, partners, affiliates, employees, and/or consultants) have a short position in any stock (and/or are long puts/short call options of the stock) covered herein, including without limitation SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (“SEDG”), and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of its stock declines. Following publication of any presentation, report or letter, we intend to continue transacting in the securities covered therein, and we may be long, short, or neutral at any time hereafter regardless of our initial recommendation.
