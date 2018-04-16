Is There Excess Inventory In The SolarEdge Channel Ahead Of Huawei's Big Competitive Launch?

We believe that 2018 earnings expectations for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. are at significant risk due to potentially large 4Q17 US Excess Inventory Sell-in.

In addition, highly disruptive competition from Huawei already commenced internationally last quarter and may launch in the US as soon as early next month.

Elements of SEDG’s financial disclosure indicate that earnings from 2018 may have been pulled forward into 4Q17, portending a weaker fundamental picture than investors likely realize.

We estimate that 4Q17 non-GAAP EPS was potentially 26-33% above normalized earnings due to US Excess Inventory Sell-In and another 10% above normalized earnings due to undisclosed foreign exchange gains.

A consortium of solar and semiconductor leaders, excluding SEDG, have worked together to re-write the US electrical code, paving the road for new technology that is likely to disintermediate SEDG.