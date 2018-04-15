PowerShares Global Water ETF: Still Mediocre?

A look at the fund's performance since our initial article and fund's inception.

A look at the changes in the portfolio since our initial article.

"When the well's dry, we know the worth of water."

- Benjamin Franklin

So far through our water series update we have looked at the three domestically focused ETFs, the Tortoise Water Fund (TBLU), the First Trust Water Fund (FIW) and the PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (NASDAQ:PHO).

The next fund in our series is the PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (PIO) which we first discussed in the article "The PowerShares Global Water Portfolio ETF: The Global Version Of Mediocrity" in February 2017.

If you haven't figure it out yet, overall I am not a fan of the two PowerShares water ETFs for the sole reason that they follow the NASDAQ OMX indexes which focus their methodology on the average trading dollar value, and not market capitalization or anything remotely fundamentally focused. As such, while these funds have been great for liquidity, their long term performance has been less than desirable.

So has anything changed for PIO since our last look? Let's find out.

Fund Updates

At the time of our previous article on 2/14/2017, PIO had $186.09 million in net assets and distributed a 1.38% dividend. Today the ETF manages $186.8 million and distributes 1.01%. The main source of growth has been capital appreciation offset by further net outflows.

The portfolio is now comprised of 42 securities and is quite concentrated as the top 10 holdings make up just over 56% of the fund. While the fund is quite concentrated, it is less concentrated than its domestic sister fund, PHO.

As I mentioned yesterday in PHO's article, it is critical for any PIO or PHO holders to understand the methodology. For full details of this methodology please take a look at my initial article, "PHO: No Wonder Why It Underperformed" and "The PowerShares Global Water Portfolio ETF: The Global Version Of Mediocrity."

Since our article last year the makeup of the top 25 securities is exactly the same although there were some changes in the share class in a number of the cases.

Looking further into the portfolio we can find that unlike PHO, it is a bit more focused on industrials and utilities. Utilities in particular make up 34.6% and why the fund is generating a higher dividend.

The fund, due to its index methodology focuses on the most traded securities. As expected, the fund is predominantly focused on companies higher up in the market capitalization ladder. This is far higher than what we have seen in the ETFs we looked at previously.

True to its name, the fund is globally diversified. Interestingly emerging markets make up only 6.58% of the portfolio and Latin American companies make up a mere 1.35%. We do however have to consider that many of the foreign companies may be domiciled in their home countries but derive the bulk of their business in emerging markets.

Breaking it down by country gives us about 60% exposure to outside of the United States.

Looking next at the risk data does not show anything too encouraging.

Over the previous 5 years the fund has managed to establish a 1.11 beta to the S&P 500. This implies that the fund has been about 11% more volatile than the S&P 500 (SPY).

The fund also has a higher maximum draw-down over its lifetime, nearly 65%. With as big of a draw-down, surely many retail investors either did not immediately cut their losses or forced selling near the lows.

The fund's strategy has managed meager risk adjusted numbers, a mere .231 Sharpe Ratio and a .185 Sortino ratio. These are the lowest we have seen for a water fund so far.

One area of concern for water funds over the previous few years and the two PowerShares in particular was the fund outflows. In this case, the fund is currently at $186 million in assets yet has lost over $100 million due to outflows and liquidations over the previous year.

When we consider that the fund is now competing with the newly acquired Guggenheim Global Water ETF (CGW) with far more assets, it is possible that PIO will get shut down and rolled into CGW. The key here however would be the major difference in the fund methodologies.

Performance Update

Year to date, the fund is down .81% for the year. There have not been any distributions paid out yet.

Over the previous year, the fund is up 15.53% on a total return basis and up 14.31% on its price per share.

If we go back 3 years we can find that much like PHO, PIO has not done as well. It has only achieved a 12.72% total return while the price per share increased 7.97%. The fund lost significant value in 2015.

So how did the fund's unique index strategy perform against its peers?

The PowerShares Global Water ETF has a number of competing products including both ETFs and mutual funds. There are also a number of unit investment trusts but they are not typically a "top of mind" investment to investors with self directed accounts. The only other global water ETF is the Guggenheim Global Water ETF which was recently acquired by PowerShares and named the PowerShares S&P Global Water ETF. The fund also competes with the two mutual funds, the AllianzGI Global Water Fund (AWTAX) (AWTIX) (AWTCX) and Calvert Global Water Index Fund (CFWAX) (CFWIX).

On the domestic side, the fund competes with the PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio and the only two non-PowerShares ETFs, the First Trust Water ETF (FIW) and the Tortoise Water Fund.

As previously stated and confirmed by the sponsor, the Summit Water Infrastructure Multifactor ETF (WTRX) closed down and was liquidated as of April 2nd, 2018.

So far in 2018, all of the funds were down with the exception of the domestic PowerShares Water Resources ETF. The international is right behind it.

Over the previous year, the fund comes in in the middle of the pack, behind the three domestic focused ETFs, but ahead of the 3 competing global products.

The further out we go the worse the numbers look.

Over the previous five years the fund has done okay but still lagged the First Trust Water ETF and the recently acquired PowerShares S&P Global Water ETF.

Looking back over the previous 10 years, the fund has been the worst performer once again with its domestic sister fund coming in just ahead of itself. Both however were severely under-performing against their peers. Why? It's all about the methodology.

Bottom Line

As I have stated in the previous few articles, the two legacy PowerShares water themed ETFs, PHO and PIO have been mediocre investments at best, over the longer term. Much like you are not meant to invest for the long term in the inverse and 2x and 3x ETFs, these ETFs use a methodology which focuses on bringing additional liquidity to the most liquid names. These funds are great for traders, but have been bad for investors.

For investors, and those in PIO in particular, the best strategy may simply be to move into the newly acquired S&P indexed PowerShares/Guggenheim S&P Global Water ETF.

Just as I stated in my previous article,

Bottom line, if you are a trader, this is a great fund to target water. If you are an investor however, you NEED TO understand the pitfalls of this fund's index methodology and read my initial article on it here.

Source: "PowerShares Water Resources ETF: Designed For Traders, NOT Investors - Update"

More information on this ETF is available at the fund's website.

