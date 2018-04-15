Acacia Research: Guarding Against Shareholder Pressure

Acacia's message is clear - give Graziadio the credit if it goes well, but don't blame him when it doesn't.

Maybe it's spring fever. The media is abuzz with opinions on the recent behavior of top executives such as Tesla's (TSLA) founder Elon Musk and Facebook's (FB) founder Mark Zuckerberg. Though far fewer people are impacted and actually care, Acacia Research's (ACTG) management probably deserve to be added to that list.

It's not the first time I've personally questioned the motivation of Acacia's leadership. Since the ousting of Matthew Vella in December 2015, the company has provided ample opportunity for shareholders to feel dazed and confused. Often, more is left unsaid than is explained. That's why the events of March 20th and March 21st were so quizzical. But the action on April 2nd left little question about Acacia's motivation - it will guard against shareholder pressure!

The Confrontation

On March 20, 2018, Sidus Investment Management and BLR Partners announced to Acacia shareholders their intent to nominate two replacement candidates for Acacia's Board at the 2018 annual meeting. The announcement contained 860 words detailing their concerns. On March 21st, the typically-mum Acacia responded with a 2,800 word defense.

According to Sidus and BLR, the two entities own approximately 4% of Acacia's outstanding shares. The companies feel they have tried to work with Acacia, but their concerns have not been adequately addressed. Because of this, they are proceeding with nominations to the Board.

It is obvious Acacia's Board is now at odds with Sidus and BLR.

“The purpose of this letter is to inform Acacia’s stockholders that the Company’s Board of Directors and management team strongly disagree with the views expressed in the Sidus/BLR letter, which not only reveal a lack of strategic vision on their part, but also contain false and misleading statements with respect to material facts and make baseless allegations that impugn the character, integrity and personal reputation of the Company’s leadership, as described in more detail below.”

Communication

The first subject Acacia elects to tackle in its letter concerns communication: “Acacia’s Board of Directors and Management Have Never Declined to Discuss Matters of Concern to Our Stockholders”. So, since Acacia opened the door, let's have a look at false and misleading statements.

Sidus and BLR point to the elimination of the Q&A session during earnings conference calls as an example. But public examples date back even further. In the 2016 second quarter earnings call, interim CEO Marvin Key specifically stated he would not share goals for the remainder of the year regarding the patent portfolio pipeline.

“We have internal targets, certainly, but it's not anything that we want to acknowledge publicly.” (emphasis added)

Before anyone declares the stance of silence as the company's prerogative, it must be noted the company had publicly shared these targets for years prior. Stockholders were accustomed to management sharing the goals and the progress. It certainly hadn't been a taboo subject at all. It was certainly and fairly a “matter of concern”.

As well, in the same call, Mr. Key certainly displayed his displeasure about another matter of concern to Acacia shareholders – buybacks.

“Our position on our cash balance and dividend or buyback hasn't changed. We've addressed that question repeatedly on prior calls. And, our position is as it was. The board is always reviewing it.” (emphasis added)

So, technically, Acacia did not decline to discuss the matter. But they certainly weren't forthcoming about a subject they were well aware stockholders deemed important. Instead of offering the information, they waited to be asked... and waited repeatedly in call after call... adding snarky snippets in answering. It is quite logical, if the Board was indeed “always reviewing” the subject, stockholders and analysts would most likely always anticipate an update.

Another interesting neglected tidbit in that particular earnings call concerned the upcoming changes to the management structure. With Vella's ousting, Acacia constructed an Office of the Chairman for the purpose of searching for a replacement CEO (a task it opted not to do). When second-quarter results were released on Thursday, July 28th, stockholders would not have been prone to ask if the managerial structure would be changing. Yet, the following Monday, on August 1st, Acacia disbanded the Office of the Chairman. With the disbanding, Acacia appointed Mr. Louis Graziadio III as Executive Chairman of the Board. In addition to neglecting to announce the news on the earnings call, Acacia did not issue any type of press release on the decisions.

Back to the subject of the Q&A sessions, they were discontinued effective with 2017 first quarter reporting. Acacia's reasoning is perplexing.

“The Company has discontinued the Q&A portion of its analyst calls because it had proven to have limited utility in communicating with our stockholders.”

How would Acacia purport to measure the communication effectiveness of stockholders listening to or reading the transcripts of the Q&A sessions? Furthermore, how would the company begin to deem past performance as an indicator of future effectiveness? They would have absolutely no way of knowing beforehand what questions might be asked in future earnings calls.

I'd even suggest the company actually revealed the true reason for discontinuation in its response to Sidus and BLR without meaning to do so (revealed below).

Executive Chairman

Acacia also seemed quite sensitive in their defense of the Executive Chairman.

“In their letter, Sidus and BLR personally attack Mr. Graziadio...”

So, just what was this “personal attack”? One could argue Sidus and BLR mention Mr. Graziadio to simply establish a point in time.

“Our concerns with Acacia's governance and strategic direction have coincided with the appointment of Louis Graziadio as Executive Chairman of the Board on August 1, 2016...”

But there were additional concerns detailed. The companies point out Acacia's share price had declined approximately 36% under Mr. Graziadio which was also during a market upswing. They also “demand an accounting as to the costs and expenses actually incurred by Second Southern”.

The dispute exists because Acacia claims Mr. Graziadio does not receive a salary. However, Second Southern is listed as an investment research company and is wholly owned by Mr. Graziadio. Acacia paid Second Southern $250,000 for the first half of 2016 because it “incurred substantial out-of-pocket costs in providing resources (including personnel, facilities and supplies) used by Mr. Graziadio in connection with his duties as a member of the Office of the Chairman”. As well, Acacia paid an additional $125,000 for the second half of 2016 according to the terms of “a consulting agreement between Acacia and Second Southern”. In 2017, Acacia paid Second Southern $250,000. According to Dun and Bradstreet, Second Southern employs just 5 people in total.

So, in the same breath, Acacia acknowledges the Second Southern costs were “substantial”, it labels Sidus and BLR's demand for an accounting of these substantial costs as “unwarranted”. Further, Acacia suggests the demand is “designed to impugn Mr. Graziadio’s integrity and call into question his commitment to the Company”.

Sidus and BLR also point out stock options granted Mr. Graziadio in 2016. Acacia defends the grant as being recommended by an independent compensation consultant. But, in its defense, it reveals a very troubling confession.

“Since Mr. Graziadio’s appointment as Executive Chairman in August 2016, he has devoted virtually all of his time and effort to Acacia and its business, effectively functioning as acting CEO, overseeing, advising and assisting Acacia’s senior management team and playing the leading role in the formulation and implementation of Acacia’s new strategy, including the planning, negotiation and execution of the Veritone and other investments.” (emphasis added)

And, just why would Mr. Graziadio be functioning as CEO? In April 2017, the company announced the son of Acacia founder R. Bruce Stewart, Robert B. Stewart Jr., in his appointment as President, was to function as CEO.

“In his capacity as President, Mr. Stewart will be the Company’s principal executive officer until a Chief Executive Officer is identified and appointed by the Board.”

Shall it be considered coincidental the Q&A sessions of the earnings calls were discontinued with the appointment of Mr. Stewart as functioning CEO? If Mr. Graziadio is “devoting virtually all of his time and effort” and contributing “more than a full time commitment” to Acacia and Mr. Stewart cannot be trusted to conduct a Q&A, why isn't Mr. Graziadio participating in the earnings calls?

Some may be interested to know Acacia's top three executives, Mr. Stewart, Mr. Edward Treska (General Counsel) and Mr. Clayton Haynes (CFO), were compensated just over $3.93 million in 2017 - $2.6 million in cash and $1.3 million in stock options. The three have a cumulative total of 49 years experience with Acacia. But, apparently, neither individually or as a team, are they capable of directing and leading Acacia.

New Strategy

Once again, Acacia opened the door – this time on discussing its “new strategy”. In classic doublespeak, Acacia claims it “has not 'transitioned away' from its patent licensing business”. Yet, if Mr. Graziadio is indeed functioning as CEO and playing the “leading role” regarding the “new strategy”, how can Acacia claim it is not transitioning?

The transition was touted by Mr. Key as early as 2016 when he declared the intent was “to slowly change the direction of this company”.

And, former Acacia employees reinforced the claim.

“Former Acacia executives have said Graziadio is behind a change in strategy and leadership at Acacia, driven by the board’s dissatisfaction with the company’s struggling patent licensing business.”

It's hardly the first time since early 2016 Acacia has danced around its strategy.

Under Mr. Vella's leadership from 2013 to 2015, the company's intent was to acquire only high quality, high revenue-potential patent portfolios. After the startling court loss in December 2015, Acacia unequivocally stated it would purposely revert to a pre-Vella strategy. The company explained it had underestimated how hard it would be to generate $50 million to $100 million from marquee portfolios. It decided it would rather pursue the $2 million to $3 million opportunities.

“It will make more financial sense for them to settle smaller opportunities rather than litigate every single line. And that’s what we expect - modifying the kind of patent we bring in will help smooth out quarterly results.” (emphasis added)

The company even eliminated the dividend and refused to authorize share buybacks to “invest its cash resources in the development of new licensing and enforcement programs”. (emphasis added)

Yet, the company consistently came up empty-handed in its patent portfolio pipeline adding only three portfolios in two years. Granted, the environment is challenging and has changed. Yet, in coming up empty-handed time and again, Acacia consistently blames the Vella strategy rather than its post-Vella strategy.

“This decrease in our patent portfolio intake reflects in part our strategic decision in 2013 to shift the focus of our operating business to serving a smaller number of customers, each having higher quality patent portfolios.”

Its new strategy, spearheaded by Mr. Graziadio, is to partner with “high-growth technology companies”. Sidus and BLR are concerned about Acacia's lack of “demonstrated record of success in technology investing”. Acacia, in turn, believes Sidus and BLR are approaching the new strategy with a “trader's mentality” rather than employing a long-term stockholder's approach. They charge Sidus and BLR with a “lack of strategic vision” and “no meaningful operational experience”.

Slamming the Door

At its annual meeting, Acacia Research will conduct an election for two spots on its Board of Directors, those held by Mr. Graziadio and Mr. Frank Walsh. Sidus and BLR claim they were led to believe the meeting would occur in June. Acacia denies the meeting has been scheduled.

In an attempt to slam the door on Sidus' and BLR's intention to replace Mr. Graziadio and Mr. Walsh, on April 2nd, Acacia announced the appointment of two new additional directors. The company stated it did try to interview the candidates nominated by Sidus and BLR Partners (even if it was after receiving confirmation of interest by their own candidates). Sidus declined the invitation. The Board then determined the two Sidus nominees did not offer “skills or experience” that would add anything to Acacia's Board. The first new Board member, Mr. Joe Davis, will now be up for election in 2019. The second, Mr. Paul Falzone, will be up for election in 2020.

The additional two directors bring Acacia's Board count to eight. The company has thirteen employees. So, Acacia needs an 8-person Board to oversee the business of 13 employees, the top three of which have a cumulative 49 years of experience at Acacia.

Non-employee directors are compensated with stock options and $6,667 per month plus expenses. Thus, the two additional directors will increase SG&A expense by at least $160 thousand and non-cash stock compensation expense by $240 thousand annually.

It may be of interest to note here that Mr. Walsh was granted an additional $89,625 in option awards in 2017 for his “service and efforts” related to the Veritone investment despite Acacia's claim Mr. Graziadio played the lead role in “the planning, negotiation and execution of the Veritone investment”.

It may also be of interest that the median of the total compensation in 2017 for all employees was $269,387. Knowing the top three employees earn $1.43 million, $1.33 million and $1.17 million, the median illuminates that three employees earn between $1.17 million and $269,387 and the remaining six earn less than $269,387. So Acacia will be paying $640,032 minimally per year in cash and $960,000 minimally per year in stock options to an 8-person Board that meets approximately once a month to direct thirteen employees who earn, at the very most, $9.3 million, but more likely, $6.3 million in cash and options. When Second Southern's $250,000 consulting fee is added to the compensation for the Board, Acacia is compensating non-employees $1.85 million - equivalent to nearly 30% of its employee compensation.

Considerations When Voting

Alongside the announcement, Acacia specifically urged shareholders to not vote for the candidates nominated by Sidus and BLR. Quite typical but nevertheless signaling it will guard against shareholder pressure.

Feeling its Chairman of the Board was “personally attacked”, Acacia attacked back. It accused Sidus and BLR of – lacking “strategic vision”, being “nearsighted” as traders would be and lacking “operational experience”. It deemed its nominees for director as unable to make “valuable contributions” to its Board.

Feeling accused of being misleading, Acacia denies any such activity. Yes, it stated two years ago it was searching for a CEO and then admitted it never did. Yes, it stated it would no longer discuss subjects that had previously been freely shared and even touted. Yes, it has waltzed around the lack of production in the patent portfolio pipeline vacillating between blaming Vella's strategy and the legal environment. As well, it has selectively touted a new strategy and denied abandoning its patent protection business model.

It's not extremely difficult to discern - either shareholders feel led or misled. Before casting a vote, shareholders must decide whether they feel they've a clue about what Acacia may do next. Shareholders must determine whether thirteen full-time employees and the part-time effort of twelve others (8 on the Board and 4 at Second Southern) will eventually turn a profit knowing the lofty compensation expenses involved. Even if shareholders are excited about the new strategy at Acacia, they should weigh whether Acacia is truly able to be a top player in the high-growth technology investment business. It certainly is not the sole player in the business nor does it have the resources of top players in the business.

It's clear Acacia is appalled when Mr. Graziadio is given the blame for the condition of the company. Yet, in the same breath, Acacia insists he should be given full credit. Shareholders must decide if they have the same faith in Mr. Graziadio. There's no doubt he's the cornerstone. Is he significant enough to join the ranks of Musk, Gates, Jobs, Zuckerberg, Bezos, Dorsey, Ellison? After all, that is the roster in the league he's trying to join.

