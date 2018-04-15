Thursday's 5-Year TIPS Auction May Be The Most Attractive In Years

The inflation breakeven rate should come in slightly higher than 2.0%, putting this TIPS in the "neutral" range versus on nominal Treasury.

This TIPS will outperform a U.S. Series I Bond over five years and is very competitive with best-in-the-nation bank CDs.

Current trends are pointing at a real yield above 0.65%, the highest for any 4- to 5-year TIPS auction since October 2009.

The U.S. Treasury on April 19 will offer $16 billion in a new 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security, an auction that could be the most attractive in nearly a decade.

This is CUSIP 9128284H0, and the coupon rate and real yield (after inflation) to maturity will be determined at the 1 p.m. close of Thursday's auction. At this point, the auction is definitely one to watch.

The best source of data for auctions of a new TIPS is the Treasury's Real Yields Curve page, which updates Monday to Friday with the Treasury's estimates of after-inflation yields for full-term TIPS. On Friday, the 5-year real yield closed at 0.66% and was as high as 0.73% as recently as March 21. You have to go back to October 2009 to find a 4- to 5-year TIPS auction with a yield that high.

Just a year ago - on April 20, 2017 - a new 5-year TIPS auctioned with a real yield of -0.049%. Yes, it was a negative real yield, a whopping 71 basis points below today's market yield.

The 5-year is now the "sweet spot" of the TIPS yield curve. At 0.66%, its real yield is only 3 basis points lower than the 10-year yield and 22 basis points lower than the 30-year. Two years ago, those spreads were much more "normal" at 42 basis points for the 10-year and 109 basis points for the 30-year.

The 5-year TIPS is the most attractive offering in the TIPS world. It will also easily outperform a U.S. Series I Savings Bond, which currently offers a real return of 0.1% (this could climb after May 1, however). Take a look at the 5-year trend of the 5-year real yield. Every time the real yield dipped below 0.0%, I Bonds were a screaming buy versus TIPS. Now, with the TIPS yield well above zero, the balance has shifted to TIPS. This auction is worth a look.

Inflation breakeven rate. With a nominal 5-year Treasury currently yielding 2.67%, a 5-year TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of 2.01%, very close to the 5-year high of 2.10% reached on April 29, 2013. This means - obviously - that inflation expectations are rising, but also that TIPS is getting more expensive versus nominal Treasurys. I'd place 2.01% in the "neutral" range - not too expensive, not too cheap - and I'd favor a 0.66% real return over a nominal return of 2.67% over the next five years.

Here is the 5-year breakeven trend over the last five years, showing that we've taken a round-trip journey from 2.1% inflation expectations in 2013, down to 0.9% in February 2016 and back up to 2.0% in April 2018:

The other alternative: 5-year bank CDs. I consider insured bank CDs a solid alternative to Treasurys when the rates are at a premium, and that's the case now for a 5-year CD, but not dramatically. Best-in-the-nation rates are centered around 2.75%, only 8 basis points higher than a 5-year Treasury. That pushes the inflation breakeven rate for this new TIPS up to 2.09%, still pretty reasonable. A 5-year CD paying 3.0% - coming soon? - would start getting pretty attractive, though.

Yes or no on this new 5-year TIPS?

I was a buyer at last month's auction of a reopened 10-year TIPS, which generated a real yield of 0.764%, the highest in nearly seven years. At the time, I planned to buy an equal investment in that 10-year and this new 5-year, and I don't see any reason to change my plans.

Investors should keep an eye on the Real Yields Curve page, however, right up the auction morning Thursday (the auction closes at noon EDT for noncompetitive bids). Tensions in Syria or any generalized political upheaval - nearly daily occurrences - could roil the bond market. I'd love to see the yield climb back above 0.70%, but at this point there is no definite trend except the flattening yield curve.

As a side note, this auction is highly likely to generate a coupon rate higher than 0.125% for the first time in 22 4- to 5-year auctions dating back to October 2010. That alone is something to celebrate.

Here is the history of all 4- to 5-year TIPS auctions back to 2007:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.