Focus On The Washington Prime Group Recovery Prospects

Management has evaluated the challenges and budgeted accordingly. Only a severe surprise would hurt the company seriously. That is not likely.

Washington Prime Group could decline 20% if the distribution is cut. However, the CSI Compressco article demonstrates that decline probably will not last long.

Long-term shareholders sometimes get distracted by short-term events that Mr. Market would have one believe are major turning points. In the case of Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG), the turning point is only a disaster in the mind of Mr. Market. The long-term picture appears bright enough that a threatened distribution cut should not dissuade the investor from investing through the threatened distribution cut. The distribution cut is far from certain. Even if that distribution cut does happen, that is far from the end of the story. A look at the long-term picture through some examples of other companies should help focus on the real profit story ahead. Often times a recovery begins to reverse the damage incurred by a distribution cut.

Current Picture

Management released guidance showing the funds from operations above. That funds from operations is more than enough to support the current distribution to unit holders. Mr. Market fears that the renovation and upgrading budget of a maximum of $125 million may prove woefully inadequate. Should that prove to be the case then a distribution cut to properly fund the unexpected increase of the renovation and upgrading budget may be necessary.

Mr. Market appears to embrace the distribution cut fears as the distribution yield on these securities top 14% at the current time despite a recent price rally. There is a legitimate fear that the threatened distribution cut would lead to further price erosion. Many point to the experience of CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) as a reason to avoid the Washington Prime Group units at the current time.

But as will be shown, the entire story has not yet unfolded at CBL. Some examples of companies a little further along the recovery cycle will be shown to demonstrate what happens after the distribution cut and the price collapse. Recoveries to new highs occur far more often than Mr. Market realizes during the depths of despair. Therefore, a logical investor can make some good money investing while Mr. Market is depressed about future conditions.

Long-term investors may still make a decent profit if they have done their due diligence and are properly diversified for the risks involved. Exact market timing is not necessary. Diversification is essential because about one in three of these ideas work out as planned. Investors who have done their due diligence have formed a potential exit plan when the recovery story no longer holds. A proper strategy is essential before investing so that investment discipline minimizes losses and maximizes gains.

Now let us look at how a market cycle may unfold by reviewing some companies both related and unrelated that cycled down and then began to recover. A basket of companies is necessary in case some of the recovery stories derail or come undone.

First Example is CBL Properties & Associates Representing the Market Fear

CBL Properties & Associates represents some of the worst fears of the market because the distribution was cut. This has led to a price decrease along with further market fears of more bad news to come.

Clearly, Mr. Market is expecting another distribution cut when one views the yield shown above. The stock crumbled 20% after cutting the distribution in November. That is enough to send any unprepared investor running for the exits. If that did not scare Mr. Market, then the drop in price even more after the initial reaction should dissuade a lot of investors. At this point, some investors were looking at 50% losses. Of course, there is a threat of even more losses should the distribution be cut again.

Mr. Market may have forgotten that CBL units have fallen this far before during the 2008 crash. Management recovered from that crash for an excellent gain for unit holders. That recovery took a few years last time and the current potential recovery will take a few years this time. But expect management to work hard to "right the ship" in the future. Recoveries are unfortunately a normal part of many businesses because unexpected events happen.

As noted in a previous article, doomsday may be postponed. It may be a few months before management can cancel doomsday permanently. But management appears to be well on its way to improving the partnership prospects. Financing appears adequate and bank lines appear to be normal. Management has reserved for reasonable situations. However, Mr. Market clearly fears the worst and has priced the units as though management will do nothing to meet the challenges ahead. Any experienced investor has been down this road before.

A Beginning Recovery Example - CSI Compressco

As shown above, CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) cut its distribution and the market reacted accordingly. At that point one can imagine all the "I told you so" that accompanied the rush to the exits. Management discussed the distribution cut on the May 9, 2017 conference call. The stock dropped even more as Mr. Market was convinced that more distribution cuts were in order.

Often the market projects the past into the future even when a material change in the business cycle appears imminent. That was clearly the case above. Even though the market projected a dire warning about the distribution during the summer of 2017, the distribution was far safer than was initially projected.

Once the stock bounced off the panic stricken lows, an article was written to forecast the probably coming recovery. Sure enough, the fourth-quarter forecast was loaded with far more good news than the market ever imagined. January orders tripled the plant backlog. Equipment usage and lease rates rose. The market has since reacted by increasing the price of the units considerably. Those shareholders who held on despite the distribution cut are now on their way to breakeven. Distribution increases could be in the future (most likely next year). Significantly positive earnings comparisons to a previously depressed level of activity appear certain. More appreciation of the units in the future is likely also. Most likely, as the next example shows, the business cycle could potentially provide far greater returns.

An Established Recovery Example - Chart Industries

Chart Industries' (GTLS) stock suffered a big crash when the gas customers served by the company stopped ordering. The stock price dropped from more than $125 per share to the teens. The total slide was worth about 90% from top to bottom!

The stocked appeared to be a bargain in the mid-thirty dollar range. Unfortunately, still more bad news followed until the beginning of 2016. Holding on through that downturn proved wise as the stock is now near $60 a share for a nice gain in a little over two years. It would have been nice to invest at the exact bottom. But that timing should not be necessary for outsized gains as the company successfully recovers.

Management has used the downturn to grow the company through some judicious acquisitions. Therefore, the stock could easily pass the previous cyclical high as the current recovery progresses. The potential for a nice return even for an investor that missed the lowest stock price (by investing in the bargain 30s) is extremely good.

Conclusions From The Examples

Washington Prime Group will most likely be able to recover from the current situation. It is just as likely that the market will price the units as though no recovery is possible. That event appears to have happened in all three examples. Washington Prime units appear to have been suitably pummeled by the market. Certainly more declines of the unit price is possible.

Yet, bargain territory will usually provide a decent investment return even if the investor misses the bottom. That last leg down due to some news event or a distribution cut is not that great a decline from the original market top. It may be a significant investment percentage decline.

This is why diversification is so very important when doing contrarian investing. Some of the portfolio needs to be in the recovery stage or the "full steam ahead stage" to offset the inevitable downturn losses. There will always be investments that try the patience of a long-term investor. But endurance of the downturn is usually essential to obtain the benefit of the recovery. For many investors market timing does not work.

Most of my least read articles are the stocks or partnership units of businesses near the bottom of the business cycle. I really do not expect, for example, much attention to the Chart Industries articles until the stock passes $100 per share. But at that point a substantial portion of the recovery benefits are already accomplished.

The current atmosphere is loaded with fear of a distribution cut. But as the examples above show, there is an excellent possibility of a recovery after that distribution cut. Most managements do not just sit still so the company is exposed to an overwhelming (company swallowing) disaster. Mr. Market nearly always is sure that this time it will be different. This time there will be a disaster.

Management Actions And The Future

Source: Washington Prime Group, Inc. Citi Global Property Conference Presentation In March 2018

Management is redeveloping its underperforming properties (click on March presentation). This redevelopment should increase future earnings and relieve the stress on the current distribution. Should more tenants than planned choose non-renewal of their leases, then maybe the redevelopment budget will increase beyond what is anticipated. It is far more likely that the redevelopment efforts will bear fruit by showing increased future cash flow to enable management handling of future problems.

This management has the experience to budget reasonably with some reserves for unexpected surprises. Mr. Market has priced the units for much worse than management expectations. Mr. Market expects a repeat of all the nasty industry bankruptcies last year. Therefore, management meeting budgeted expectations could result in a sharp increase in the units to decrease the yield below 10%. The combination of appreciation and current distribution appear to provide an immediate upside of 50% if things go as planned.

Source: Washington Prime Group, Inc. Citi Global Property Conference Presentation In March 2018

Washington Prime Group management will be in a rough spot if all the Sears and Bon-Ton stores close tomorrow. Bankruptcy has many possible outcomes. Sometimes stores, or even the whole chain, is sold to a competitor. Other times various stores remain open as the company emerges reorganized from bankruptcy. Washington Prime Group management has the experience to budget the most likely outcome along with a reserve for "just in case".

Relying on management in a situation like this is not all that far fetched an idea. The properties shown above have thrived before. The issues above have been identified. Renovation and rehabilitation has begun. There is always a risk of disaster. But that risk can be minimized if the investor properly diversifies.

A basket of Washington Prime Group type investments should treat an investor well over the five-year outlook. A minimum return of 15% should be a rock bottom expectation. Most likely, a recovery of the units will see the investor do far better than that. Washington Prime Group units appear to offer a 50% return within the next one to two years. Inevitably, more capital gains will follow as the partnership recovers.

A distribution cut may cause the unit price to slide 20% or so. But the redevelopment plans in place should ensure a different market outlook for the units within less than a year. Both CSI Compressco and Chart Industries began to recover within six months of the lowest stock (or unit) price.

CBL Associates should begin to see a change in market perception. Already sales per square foot is off to a far better than expected at the start of this year. For some reason, sales per square foot have not collapsed the way Mr. Market expected. Like Washington Prime Group, much of the bad news is priced into the units. At this point, just ordinary news could spark a unit price recovery.

Both CBL and Washington Prime appear to have far lower investment risk at this point than the risk perceived by the market. Both are far safer investments than Mr. Market believes.

