Don't Miss This BDC: 11.1% Dividend Yield, 20%+ Share Price Upside, Higher Rates Upside

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) is a leading Business Development Corporation (BDC) offering debt and equity capital to medium-sized enterprises in a variety of sectors across the US. The company has recently revised its investment strategy, and is in the midst of a portfolio repositioning, with the aim of reducing the portfolio's return volatility, increasing recoveries upon default, and reducing excessive exposure to single borrowers.

The company's current share price offers an attractive entry point, with AINV currently offering an 11.1% dividend yield, and is trading at 8.6x 2017 NII, and only 0.82x book value, well below the peer average.

Company Overview

AINV is a mid-sized BDC, with a total portfolio of $2.4bn (at fair value) across 86 portfolio companies. As of Dec.-2017, the company's portfolio is comprised of senior secured debt (50%), subordinated secured loans (31%), unsecured debt (5%), and equity investments (10%).

AINV offers senior and junior debt solutions to mid-sized enterprises across various industries in the US, with target yields of 8-12%. AINV, through Apollo's origination platform (125+ investment professionals), is focused on direct originations. The company is able to take advantage of opportunities in niche markets, including life sciences, asset backed, lender finance, and aircraft leasing through the Apollo origination platform's expertise.

The company is managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), one of the largest US-listed alternative asset managers with $250bn in assets under management across Credit, Private Equity, and Real Estate strategies.

The company is in the process of repositioning its portfolio and adjusting its investment strategy. AINV designated certain legacy investments as non-core, including the following sectors: oil & gas, renewables, shipping, and structured credit. The non-core and legacy portfolio is being actively reduced, accounting for 22% of AINV's total investment portfolio as of Dec.-2017 (versus 41% as of June-2017).

These non-core investments are gradually being replaced by AINV's core strategies, with an emphasis on first-lien debt (50% of portfolio as of Dec.-2017) and floating-rate debt (92% of the portfolio as of Dec.-2017). This investment strategy shift is expected to reduce the portfolio's return volatility and increase recovery prospects upon default, whilst retaining upside potential from higher interest rates.

AINV is increasingly making co-investments with other Apollo managed funds. Over the last 18 months, 40% of AINV's capital deployment was done through co-investments, equivalent to $511m in investments. Despite AINV's mid-ranged size when compared to other BDCs, it is able to participate as part of a larger consortium with other Apollo funds, resulting in more deals and larger commitments.

Financial Performance & Dividends

AINV has experienced mixed performance in recent years, with its non-core portfolio being a significant drag on its financial performance. This has resulted in reducing net investment income over 2015 and 2016, with a stabilization achieved over the last year.

AINV pays flat quarterly dividends of $0.15 per share, since reducing its quarterly dividend from $0.20 per share in Q3 2016. Since the dividend cut, AINV's quarterly dividend has been well covered by the portfolio's net investment income (NII), which points to a safe dividend. Over the last 12 months, the dividend coverage ratio (NII) has averaged 1.05x.

The book value per share has decreased significantly over the course of 2015 and 2016 due to large realized/unrealized losses on investments and the low dividend coverage. Since the middle of 2016, after the reduction in quarterly dividends, the book value per share has remained fairly stable.

We project AINV's financial performance to improve over the course of 2018, thanks to a combination of higher interest rates (see next section) and the completion of the portfolio repositioning and the resulting decrease in non-core assets, including non-performing loans.

The company operated a share repurchase program, making the most of the trading price's discount to net assets per share. Since the inception of the share repurchase program, AINV has repurchased a total of 20.0m shares (at a discount to net assets per share), equivalent to c.10% of outstanding shares at inception.

Interest Rates Upside

We project AINV to benefit from the projected Federal Reserve's gradual increase in interest rates, and the resulting increase in LIBOR rates. AINV's strategy to increase its floating-rate investments has increased the BDC's upside potential from higher rates. As of Dec-2017, 92% of AINV's debt investments have floating-rate interest, whilst only c. 40% of its borrowing facilities are floating rate (c. 60% are fixed rate), resulting in a positive exposure to higher index rates. Management estimates that a 1.0% increase in LIBOR would result in a $0.03 increase in NII per share, equivalent to 5% of AINV's 2017 NII per share.

Since 31-Dec.-2017, the 3-month LIBOR has increased by 0.65%, following a 0.70% increase over the course of 2017. Based on guidance provided by the Federal Reserve, we expect LIBOR to increase by a further 0.5-1.0% by the end of 2018.

Valuation Considerations & Conclusion

AINV currently offers a very attractive dividend yield of 11.1%, higher than the peer average of 9.5%. The company trades at 8.6x 2017 NII, lower than the peer average of 10.5x, and trades at only 0.82x book value, significantly lower than the peer average of 1.04x.

Based on the above valuation metrics, we view AINV as very cheap, despite its lower quality portfolio, resulting in a very attractive risk/return trade-off. We therefore rate AINV a BUY with an attractive and above-average dividend yield, with the potential for capital appreciation as the non-core portfolio is run-off and replaced by lower risk debt investments from sectors where AINV benefits from Apollo's origination platform and niche expertise.

