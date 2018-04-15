Week 16 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Continuing from last year now makes it 46 out of 55 trading weeks (83.6%) with at least one stock move 10% or greater within a 4 or 5 day trading week.

This past week the Momentum Gauges signaled improved levels of positive momentum (40) and much lower negative momentum (20): Four stocks gained over 10% throughout the week, one topped 40%.

Performance Results for both 1-week and 2-week holding periods are significantly outperforming S&P 500 YTD with 1-week YTD +28.22% and the 2-week holding period +14.55% YTD.

Publishing 2 of the 8 new Week 16 breakout stocks that are available only to subscribers with better than 10% short-term upside potential.

Breakout Forecast Selections for Week 16:

Market conditions continue with extreme volatility. The positive momentum gauge has finally moved into the yellow from a value of 14 to a value of 40. Volatility in the market remains at high levels and we have not been above the midpoint value of 60 on this gauge since January (Week 4). The ongoing correlation study between the Momentum Gauge values and breakout performance remains highly correlated, such that periods of high negative and low positive momentum indicate low probabilities of gains from breakout conditions. The positive inverse conditions are also highly correlated with excellent returns when the Momentum Gauge shows high positive momentum values and low negative values.

Total Return Chart: +69.41%

My momentum gauge is based on the count of the momentum stocks screened as either positive accelerating and negative accelerating stocks based on my research algorithm. The negative momentum indicator has decreased from 57 last week to 20 this week, suggesting much less negative momentum in the market than last week. The all time low for the positive momentum selection gauge is 8 during week 14 and all time high is 120 during August 2017.



Market ETF net inflows rebounded through the past week as measured by FactSet with a total of $13.2 billion returning to the market: ETF Inflows Rebound, Now $71B For Year



This week I have selected 8 breakout stocks from the following sectors: 2 technology, 4 healthcare, 1 industrial goods, and 1 basic materials.

The two new selections of positive momentum stocks for this week include:

American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) - Industrial Goods/Industrial Electrical Equipment Avid Bioservics (CDMO) - Healthcare/Biotechnology

These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. As I continue to observe, strong momentum events usually last from one to three weeks and may encounter some substantial decline before returning again to positive gains.

These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Proposed entry points for each of the selected stocks are as close to the highlighted prices in yellow on the charts at market open. All stocks are selected for high short-term breakout results over one to three weeks.

Breakout Stock Charts for Week 16

Note: all breakout stocks are selected based on my algorithm to increase the frequency of 10% gains within a short period of time. Price targets are estimated through an unrelated technical charting process for those who are looking for estimated exit points, however it is possible the momentum in these selections may move well beyond the initial target.

Pick #1: American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) - Industrial Goods/Industrial Electrical Equipment

Price Target: 8.50

AMSC has strong technical parameters for breakout selection this week with increasing RSI, money flow, and other key indicators. The price is currently breaking above resistance at 6/share as shown on the weekly chart. The price may continue through the previous price channel to the next level of resistance around 8.50/share.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

Pick #2: Avid Bioservics (CDMO) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Price Target: 4.50

CDMO has strong technical parameters for breakout selection this week with increasing RSI, money flow, and other key indicators. The price is currently approaching resistance at 3.50 and moving into a higher price channel to 4.50/share. Current fundamentals, technical and sentiment variables may be strong enough to break above resistance to retest prior highs.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization focusing on the development and cGMP manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, and cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.



2018 YTD Chart: +28.22%

Cumulative return with 1-Week holding period.

Breakout Forecast Performance Results:

Total Breakout portfolio returns by week for the past 5 weeks are listed below through the end of last week to illustrate the rolling returns of prior top performers and total portfolio returns:

Breakout Forecast Portfolio gains past 5 weeks / Top 3 Performing Stocks Week 15 +9.58% / (I) +39.92% (PME) +20.41% (RENN) +10.54% Week 14 -4.00% / (NSTG) +22.88% (OMED) +2.20% (NLS) +0.37% Week 13 +3.81% / (QEP) +16.31% (HBIO) +14.29% (UTI) +7.64% Week 12 -2.10% / (GPRK) +27.33% (VSLR) +17.65% (SBBP) +1.87% Week 11 -7.36% / (KDMN) +3.95% (INSG) -1.83% (AFMD) -2.90%



2-Week Holding Period Returns

The next charts shows the cumulative return for a longer fixed 2-week holding period instead of the 1 week holding period charted above. Because 2-week holding periods overlap with weekly selections, I have separated it into two charts, Odd and Even weeks:

Using 2-week holding periods, the ODD Weekly Breakout portfolios have returned +20.05% compared to 0.63% for the S&P 500 YTD over the same holding periods. The EVEN Weekly Breakout portfolios have returned +14.55% compared to 0.58 % of the S&P 500 in the equivalent 2-week holding period.



Chart 1. Odd 2-Week Holding Chart 2. Even 2-Week Holding

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the page and enjoy free updates on the progress of each of the different portfolios I offer that are outperforming the S&P 500 in each of their respective time periods. For access to many more top selections and a great live-chat community featured in the Value & Momentum Breakout Service click HERE. I think these breakout stocks will serve you well in Week 16 and beyond. I hope you all do well with these stocks and protect your downside while volatile market conditions continue to produce increased risks. All the very best and have a great week of trading!



JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.