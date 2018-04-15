Volatility, The Powell 'Put' And A 'Passive' Problem

And let's take a look at curve dynamics to divine something about the restriking of the Fed "put".

Let's read the volatility tea leaves again in an effort to understand a bit more about why equities are on the front lines when it comes to market angst.

Last weekend, I mentioned the conspicuous lack of volatility spillover from equities into other asset classes.

Specifically, I noted that FX volatility has remained generally subdued in the face of the trade war banter, a notable observation considering FX is where you'd expect trade tensions and tariff jitters to show up. The disparity between volatility in equities and volatility in other asset classes could well signal that investors are more concerned with the seemingly haphazard way in which the shift in America's thinking on trade is being communicated than they are about an existential threat to the future of global trade and commerce.

Here's what the disparity looks like between equities volatility and volatility in other assets:

(Barclays)

You can see the steady grind lower in FX volatility off the February spike in the following chart (second red arrow):

(Bloomberg)

Again, the reason it's notable that FX volatility has moved lower over the past two months is that this is where you'd think people would be expressing their nervousness about trade tensions. Bloomberg explained this as follows in a recent piece that cited HSBC's head of U.S. FX strategy:

One reason why: beyond the ruble and lira, widely traded pairs such as euro-dollar and dollar-yen have yet to break out of established ranges on the heels of escalating geopolitical tensions. The lack of meaningful trading cues amid the headlines is weighing down currency volatility across the board, according to Daragh Maher, head of U.S. foreign-exchange strategy at HSBC Securities. “It’s not like the news flow has prompted some kind of major dollar trend or euro trend,” Maher said in an interview. “There’s not a perception that these headlines are particular game-changers, and that compresses volatility.”

Right. Note that last bit: "there's not a perception that these headlines are game-changers." In other words, no one thinks this is going to devolve into a an actual trade war or, put differently, everyone is convinced that the tariffs and protectionist nods are at least in part a political gambit designed to bolster the GOP ahead of the midterms. That is not mere speculation. China's retaliatory measures (think: the soybean bombshell) were clearly designed to try and negate the political points Trump might have scored with the 301 response. Here's what Goldman wrote earlier this month:

We view the inclusion of soybeans as political in nature [as] soybean tariffs impact US Midwest political swing states and come at a cost that China appears willing to pay.

Personally, I think the potential for the trade spat to spiral out of control is being underestimated. As noted in "Hope, Concern And A Compendium Of Risks," it seems to me that people are mistaking long-term risks for short-term problems. But whatever the case, the fact that volatility has been largely confined to equities seems to reflect the perception among market participants that stocks are what's most vulnerable in an environment where risk-off sentiment is tied to headlines that, if they don't portend anything meaningful for long-term investors, do suggest that in the near- to medium-term, policy (both economic and otherwise) is being conducted and communicated in an increasingly unpredictable fashion.

Something else I mentioned in the very first post linked above is that one thing which could be contributing to equity volatility is the perception that the Fed put has not yet been restruck (so to speak). For that to happen, stocks likely need to sell off enough for financial conditions to tighten meaningfully. At that juncture, markets will reprice the Fed path (i.e. take out some of the hikes).

In that context, recall that JPMorgan recently flagged the first sign of curve inversion in the U.S. I talked about that last week in "Of Trade Wars, Syria, Inversions And Dip Buyers." If you look at the Eurodollar curve, 3y/2y fwds looks like it’s tipping the end of cycle while 1y/2y fwds hasn’t quite made it all the way there. If you're super interested in the mechanics of this, I discussed it at length here, but for the purposes of this post, suffice to say Deutsche Bank believes the collapse (i.e. inversion) of Green/Blue spreads (and that's basically what JPMorgan was talking about last week) relative to Red/Green spreads represents a dislocation of the Eurodollar curve. Here's what that looks like in historical context using a regression:

(Deutsche Bank)

That will likely resolve itself in one of two ways and here's Deutsche Bank explaining how that resolution relates to the Fed "put" discussion:

The inconsistency priced beyond the Green sector can be resolved through two modes: bull steepening or bear steepening. Despite both being steepeners, their causes and implications are quite different. A rally led by Greens would be a bull steepening resolution. Continued turbulence and weakness in equities could propagate through financial conditions and force a softening of the Fed path. The market reprices more dovish Fed and Reds and Greens rally (parallel of steepening), while Blues remain static together with long rates. The policy gap remains unchanged, but now the wider spread between Greens and Blues is consistent with the rest of the curve. This is also bullish for risk. It presents effectively restriking of the Fed put closer to ATM and as such is a convexity supply to equities.

If that were to play out, it would potentially remove some of the angst from stocks, and as I put it on Saturday, what this suggests is that the main positive externality for equities could now come from the Fed.

Ok, having updated you on what's causing volatility to manifest itself in equities and what could potentially remove the overhang, I wanted to show you one other interesting chart, this one from Goldman:

(Goldman)

If you're a proponent of passive investing, you probably don't like that too much. Look over there on the right-hand side. See how index volatility is higher than volatility on Goldman's most-shorted basket? Yeah, so that suggests that recent equity volatility is being driven by passive "investors" (and the scare quotes are there for a reason). Here's Goldman:

For the first time in 6 years, the volatility of the S&P 500 has been greater than the volatility of the most shorted stocks. This suggests investors that short stocks (i.e. Hedge Funds) are not making big changes to their positions on a daily basis, while investors that trade at the index level are rapidly changing their positioning. We believe it is increasingly important for portfolio managers to know how much of their stocks are owned by passive funds as that appears to be one of the primary sources of the recent volatility.

If you recall, I've talked a ton since the February selloff about the manic character of flows into and out of popular vehicles like SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ). Long story short, flows in those products are starting to resemble "hot money", with investors and traders jumping in and out from week to week depending on the headlines. This was readily apparent in QQQ during the recent tech rout.

Just as the predictable flows into these products suppressed volatility last year, unpredictable flows in those same vehicles will end up exacerbating volatility when the waters get choppy. Analysts of all stripes have been warning about this for years and you can see it starting to play out in the chart shown above.

So, if you're wondering what to watch for in the weeks ahead, there are some good candidates. If you see FX volatility picking up, it could signal that markets are becoming more concerned about longer-term implications from a possible trade war.

Perhaps more relevant for readers on this platform is the point about the Fed "put". Watch for signs the market is beginning to take some hikes out.

Finally, the flows data for some of the popular index products is going to keep showing up in the news as these vehicles are becoming more and more important in terms of pushing around markets.

