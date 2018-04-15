Credit Market Round-Up For The Week Of April 9-13

The short-end of the curve is starting to show some decent value.

Let's begin this week taking three looks at the yield curve, starting with a comparison of yields between the first of the year and Friday's close (April 13):

The entire yield curve has shifted higher. The short-end is responding to the Fed's actual and anticipated rate hikes. The long-end of the curve has moved higher in anticipation of faster growth and rising inflation expectations (more on that below).

Since the first of April (about two weeks), the yield curve has shifted modestly higher, but more so in the belly of the curve (the 2-7 year) than the longer-end (20+year).

And finally, we have the following comparison for the last week:

Again, most of the move higher is in the 2-7 year part of the curve; the longer-end (20+ year) barely changed.

One of the main reasons for the increase in the long-end of the curve is the increase in inflation expectations:

Five-year inflation expectations were about 2% at the end of last year. They rose as high as 2.3% earlier this year, but have since moved lower to ~2.2%. Inflation expectations are highly correlated with the 10-year yield as shown in the following scatterplot chart:

The chart above plots the monthly average of the 10-year Treasury yield and the Y/Y percentage change in CPI going back to 1953. The correlation of these two series is .68 - which is statistically significant and shows that inflation expectations are strongly related to Treasury yields.

And, once again, we're seeing more chatter about the tightening yield curve:

The 10YR-FF spread is again approaching 100 basis points while the 30YR-FF spread is below 150 basis points. Earlier this month, St. Louis Fed President Bullard noted that with the Fed raising rates this year, a yield curve inversion is a possibility. This has usually been a precursor of a recession.

And, finally, there is now more value in the front-end of the curve:

The 2-year CMT is ~2.25% while the 5-year CMT is ~2.6%. That means that shorter maturity corporate credits (read shorter/lower duration) have some decent yield for income investors.

