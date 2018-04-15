GNC: 2018 Consensus Estimates Appear High

We continue to believe the shares are undervalued despite this concern, though we maintain our view that upside potential is essentially as limited as downside potential.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) reports first-quarter earnings in just under two weeks early in the day on April 26, 2018. The first quarter report will likely be rather convoluted and include at least a few nonrecurring adjustments primarily related to the company's recent debt extension. The nonrecurring items will inevitably cloud the company's underlying operating performance and require parsing of the figures to clear away the chaff. The day also promises to be a volatile one given the uncertainty surrounding GNC and the exceptionally high short interest in the company's shares.

We actually consider it possible the company may exceed first-quarter consensus estimates (after adjusting for various nonrecurring items), though probably not by a wide margin. However, projecting quarterly results isn't our forte (we prefer to deal in longer time frames and avoid the occasionally idiosyncratic nature of results from period to period), though the results will further inform our projections. Regardless, we expect a new round of angst - it's just a question of whether on the part of those long or short.

We're rather less optimistic about the remainder of the year. Our preliminary projections, refined with additional detail available from the company's recently filed annual report, suggest the company will fall short of current consensus annual earnings estimates. However, it's also clear that the market doesn't place significant stock in the current consensus - a term we use very loosely since there is little market consensus about future earnings or, for that matter, anything else regarding the company. The shortfall likely relates to the full impact of the company's recent debt extension, which we sometimes refer to as a debt refinancing, not yet being fully reflected in those estimates.

We provide an update on our broad views on the company's key metrics subject to revision based on the first-quarter results.

Revenues

We anticipate comparable store sales results rising in the low single digits throughout the year in accordance with management's expectations from the fourth-quarter conference call. However, we expect net revenues to remain relatively constant as a significant portion of this growth is offset by the loss of revenues associated with the former LuckyVitamin business which was sold last year. The lack of operating margins in that business, though, should slightly boost operating margins.

EBITDA

We anticipate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the current year will be approximately $220 million to $240 million. The revised projection is not significantly different from our earlier estimate of a range of $215 million to $240 million. The exact timing and nature of expenses for additional marketing, discussed on the fourth-quarter call, and the potential for these costs to be offset by reductions in other areas drive this projection. The resulting interest expense deductibility limit is, therefore, roughly $66 million to $72 million, well below our projection for annual interest expense.

Interest Expense

We anticipate interest expense for the coming year, including amortization of debt and refinancing expenses, to be approximately $110 million although this figure is highly dependent on the company closing the preferred stock transaction and the timing of the closing during the year. The projected interest expense is actually less than our original estimates due to a refined projection of the debt structure, principal payments and allocation, and timing of the prospective proceeds from the preferred stock transaction permitted by the information in the annual report. However, the projection also anticipates the company directing the majority of its free cash flows to debt reduction during the course of the year, the timing of which could differ from our projections.

Free Cash Flow

We anticipate free cash flow for the coming year will be approximately $90 million to $100 million, which is well below our earlier projection for free cash flows as high as $135 million. The projection appears to be roughly in line with or slightly below the company's expectations (the fourth-quarter conference call implied free cash flows closer to $125 million) though the amount is also partially dependent on the timing of the closing of the preferred stock transaction and whether the company elects to pay preferred dividends in cash or pay-in-kind with additional preferred stock.

In this regard, there is a strong case to be made, despite the additional dilution to common shareholders, to pay the preferred dividends in additional preferred stock. In our view, the company would be better served utilizing the pay-in-kind option over the next few years - despite the incremental dilution - in order to retain the $19.5 million in annual preferred stock dividends and accelerate debt reduction, particularly given the probable impact of interest expense deduction limitations.

In addition, free cash flow is highly dependent on the company's capital expenditure decisions over the course of the year. We've projected around $30 million to $35 million in capital expenditures, roughly in line with the prior year.

Effective Tax Rate

Finally, we project an effective tax rate for the company closer to 30% due to the limitation on deductible interest expense enacted with corporate tax reform. The estimate contrasts somewhat with the company's comment on the fourth-quarter earnings call which suggested an effective tax rate closer to 25% was "reasonable," although the call occurred before the company finalized the debt refinancing and sweetened the refinancing offer to get additional lenders to agree to the deal. We don't presently see a plausible path for the company to achieve an effective tax rate of 25% this year and have maintained our higher projection.

The above refinements to our model result in preliminary projected earnings per share for the current year of $0.60-0.65, markedly below the present consensus estimate, or $0.35-0.40 per share on a fully converted basis assuming conversion of the proposed preferred shares (with a somewhat higher figure using weighted average shares outstanding though this is dependent on the timing of the conversion calculation). In 2019, our initial projections are for $0.65-0.70 in earnings per share and $0.37-0.42 on a fully converted basis, though these are inherently more uncertain.

Nonetheless, despite the additional information and clarity available from the annual report, our projections remain subject to potentially significant revision as additional information becomes available after the first-quarter results. The company's approach to redeeming additional convertible notes, as required by the refinancing, could also significantly impact our projections. The first-quarter results will provide a better basis for further refining, and we will update our projections and provide additional detail after the release.

Conclusion

Our perspective on the company has not changed over the last few months. We believe expectations are excessive and are somewhat skeptical about the company's potential over the long term but nonetheless believe the present valuation misrepresents the company's (albeit diminished) inherent value barring an unforeseen event. In this respect, we continue to believe our short put option position remains the best approach to the company.

The significant increase in short interest in the company since the beginning of the year despite its already depressed share price, however, emphasizes that there are many on the other side who disagree with that assessment. The relatively lackluster terms of the preferred stock transaction (with no outright acquisition despite the basement valuation and a deal size which was essentially the minimum for a viable equity infusion) as well as risks associated with rising trade conflicts with China likely bolstered the short view.

Unfortunately, the proof of which perspective is correct may ultimately not be in the first-quarter pudding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are effectively long through short put options positions of various strike prices and expiration dates. We may adjust our options positions in the next 72 hours.