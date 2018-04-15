Oil, Toil, And Trouble

Middle Eastern geopolitics are once again taking the forefront and impacting oil prices. Most recently the US, France, and the United Kingdom launched a missile attack on three Syrian chemical warfare locations in response to a purported Syrian Assad backed chemical attack in Douma, Syria.

Source: New York Times

This and rhetoric coming out of the White House which includes both suggestions of sustained efforts in Syria, and specifically calls out Russia and Iran for tier support of the Syrian Assad regime, could lead to further escalation. It also makes it seem unlikely the President will once again waive economic sanctions related to the Iranian nuclear deal.

(Note: Congress refused to certify President Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran. So it requires a continuing waiver ever 90 days by the sitting President to continue to keep it in place.)

These sanctions previously impacted Iran primarily by making them unable to obtain financing from foreign banks and resulted in an estimated 1 million barrels per day reduction of Iranian oil supply (2012 – 2015). Given international backing for the nuclear deal the US may struggle to persuade most Asian and some European buyers (e.g. Germany) from halting import of Iranian crude this time around. However, France and the UK, who joined in the missile attack in Syria, could sign on; while importers with business in the US will think twice before risking their US operations. Importantly, any US sanctions would likely once again also affect shipping insurers and/or banks that supply importers with credit. Thus, whether in conjunction with France and the UK, or unilaterally, the US does have the power to significantly hamper the Iranian oil-export machine. Quantifying that impact is difficult, but petroleum-economicst.com had previously estimated a crimp on exports of 300,000-400,000 barrels per day.

Iran's upstream oil development would also likely face even stronger headwinds than what has already largely stalled its efforts. Total, a French multinational, is the only major Western company I am aware of to have signed a deal for Iranian upstream development since sanctions were suspended. With France being one of the countries who joined the US in targeted strikes against Iranian backed Assad regime chemical sites, this brings even Totals continued cooperation with Iran into question. Banks and other firms have also been reluctant to step in and finance Iranian projects. This in part was due to local Iranian turmoil and economic weakness, but also in part because they fear the resumption of sanctions would raise legal risk for their US divisions. Thus, the US President refusing to once again waive sanctions in the Iranian nuclear deal, will affect any Iranian upstream development efforts almost immediately. Just the ongoing possible of it has already.

If a return of sanctions was countered by Iran resuming development of its missile program, we could see yet further escalation by Israel, a pre-emptive strike against that program.

Source: Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu speaking against Iranian nuclear deal at Congress and UN

Israel had already been urging the US against the Iranian nuclear deal and toward a military solution instead; even going so far as to side-step the previous US President and speak directly with Congress about the matter. On Iran’s side, the head of the country's Revolutionary Guards has also threatened his group could begin targeting any US troops in Iraq or Syria as well US Naval bases on the Persian Gulf.







Source: Google Maps with author's added information



In short while we all hope for peace, it is not difficult to envision continuing escalation and spread of war in the region.



Historically, Saudi Arabia (Sunni) and Iran (Shia) have been bitter enemies (though both are members of the OPEC cartel). Currently, they are involved in a proxy war in Yemen. One which recently escalated when a missile and drone attack on Saudi Arabian territory, including oil production facilities, was shot down. Here too is another potential point of escalation which could curtail Middle Eastern supply (and kill innocent civilians).



Also, at the danger of being even more cynical, the House of Saud has an IPO of oil giant Saudi Aramco imminent. Thus, while the House of Saud and other oil producers in the region have historically stepped in to make up for any Iranian shortfall, this time could be different. Saudi Arabia allowing oil prices to rise in front of the IPO would only be logical.



In an article from 2014 entitled, “Why Is The House Of Saud Allowing Oil Prices To Fall?” I indicated, “how low oil prices can go and for how long” depended in large part on decisions regarding “the maintenance of political power by the House of Saud”. Here I warn the opposite, but for a similar reason. $100 per barrel oil could occur much quicker than many think possible. Once again price is, “as dependent on the geopolitics of the Middle East as the boardrooms of the Mid West”.



Here is a list of my holdings in the energy sector for any who might be interested. Note these are not a buy list nor recommendations, such things are reserved for Cash Flow Kingdom members. These is merely a quick list of my personal holdings in the energy sector for those who might want to do further research on their own. I tried to put the less risky investments towards the top:

Risky:

PEO - CEF comprised of Energy and Natural Resource Majors, 78 basis point fee trading at 15% discount to NAV

MLPG - ETN comprised of North American natural gas MLPs

MINDP - preferred of a small oil equipment leasor with current demand challenges, but also a strong balance sheet.

AROC - natural gas compression equipment leasor; very good growth prospects but also high debt

CPLP - diversified shipping leasor (including product tankers, oil tankers, and other ships); good cash flows, stupid ATM usage

KNOP - shuttle tanker leasor, offshore oil is higher risk, but effective duopoly in shuttle tanker leasing helps offset it

TGP - LNG ship leasor; tied to one specific sector but has strong cash flows and long-term leases

XES - ETF comprised of oil sector equipment and service names

Very Risky:

TEGP - North American oil and gas pipeline operator (extra risk from contracts ending)

TK - ship leasing parent of TGP, TOO, and TNK with IDRs; effectively leveraged choice of these three names especially TGP

TNP - ship leasing, diversification and a fair amount of longer term contracts; however, a lot of debt coming due in 2019

MLPQ - 2x leveraged MLP ETN

OTC:BRYFF - nano cap North American drilling mud provider

EGC - Gulf offshore oil producer with high fixed costs and therefore operational leverage to oil prices, effectively an option on oil prices which doesn't suffer from time decay

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article discusses risky investments including investments tied to a specific sector and microcaps. I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.