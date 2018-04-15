Buckle: A Double Ended Surprise

However, the company's fourth-quarter earnings exceeded our expectations based on far better gross margins even after adjusting for corporate tax law effects.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) reported comparable store sales which underperformed our expectations while also reporting fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded our estimates. Nonetheless, we continue to see positive potential in the company's shares based on valuation and our internal projections for forward earnings per share which exceed the current consensus estimates.

Comparable Store Sales

In a prior article, we went out on a limb to project the potential for a very robust comparable store showing for the company's February period given the abysmal performance in the prior year. The comparable store sales result fell well short of our estimate of positive performance as high as +7% by instead declining -5.3%. The differential was, in part, impacted by timing differences associated with an additional week in the prior year, but this nonetheless resulted in a significant miss and reminded us why we typically avoid such specific short-term point estimates.

However, the disappointing performance did not materially change the ongoing improvement in the company's trailing six- and twelve-month results which we have been tracking since its nadir in early 2017, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Buckle Monthly Sales Reports

Indeed, averaging the comparable store sales performance for the January and February periods provides a more consistent ongoing uptrend in comparable store sales results for the first quarter. In addition, while net revenue performance was disappointing, the company has arrested (at least for the time being) the prior steep decline in average monthly revenues:

Source: Proprietary Calculations

It's too early to say the reversal will hold, but given the persistence of declines in trailing performance, it is nonetheless encouraging. On balance, we continue to believe the company is successfully stabilizing the business, although the process is ongoing and will require additional time.

Fourth-Quarter Earnings

On the other hand, the company reported positive results - and exceeded our expectations - for fourth-quarter earnings. The company reported earnings per share for the quarter of $0.87 versus a consensus estimate of $0.72. A portion of the excess - $0.05 per share - was due to income tax benefits related to the recent change in corporate tax law as the company reduced deferred tax liabilities to account for the new statutory rates. However, the majority of the excess - $0.10 - was related to the strong performance of the business in the fourth quarter as gross margins greatly exceeded analyst estimates as well as our own estimates.

The improvement was driven by gross margins which rose by 250 basis points from the prior year, the bulk of which (225 basis points) was associated with improvements in merchandise margin. The results bear out our prior expectations, discussed in an earlier article, of improving gross margins based on a lower proportion of revenues in inventory going into the holiday season versus prior years, although we clearly underestimated the potential positive impact.

Forward Earnings

The current consensus earnings estimate for the year ahead is $1.90 per share. In our view, this estimate may be slightly pessimistic based on our own projections which suggest earnings for the coming year in the range of $2.00-2.10 per share.

We developed our estimate using forward projections for net revenues, gross margins, operating margins, and income tax rates. The base assumptions in our forward projects are outlined below:

Net revenues will decline approximately 3% for the coming year in comparison to the prior year with revenue declines moderating over the course of the year based on current revenue trends;

gross margins will improve slightly versus the corresponding quarters in the prior years (largely due to better inventory management) with slight deterioration in the last half of the year as the company laps the comparatively strong recent fourth quarter;

selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales will continue to increase slightly relative to the prior year due to incremental deleveraging and rising expenses; and

the effective tax rate will average 23.8% (versus 37.3%) due to the impact of changes in corporate income tax rates.

In addition, we tested the sensitivity of our earnings projections for the year ahead against changes in each of the above metrics. The sensitivity of our earnings projections to each key assumption are summarized below:

A decline in total annual net revenues of 5% (versus our base projection of 3%) reduces annual earnings per share by approximately $0.05;

a percentage point decline in gross margins relative to our base projection reduces annual earnings per share by approximately $0.17;

a percentage point increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses (as a percentage of revenues) relative to our base projection reduces annual earnings per share by $0.14; and

an increase in the effective tax rate to 24.8% (versus our base projection of 23.8%) reduces annual earnings per share by approximately $0.03.

Clearly, net revenues and effective tax rate are less important to our projections than gross margins and operating margins. A continued decline in revenues above the company's recent experience would impact results, but the impact would be relatively muted (and, indeed, potentially offset) by changes in gross and operating margins. We therefore focus our attention on assessing our projections for forward gross and operating margins rather than revenues and effective tax rates.

In terms of gross margin, we believe our projections are reasonable based on historical experience and the comparatively strong results from the fourth quarter. Indeed, the company exceeded our gross margin projection in the fourth quarter by nearly 200 basis points. We believe this performance will remain largely intact going forward such that gross margins in the first and second quarter will improve slightly from the respective periods in the prior year while deteriorating slightly in the third and fourth quarters. The resulting trailing weighted average annual gross margin will remain relatively flat and consistent with that experienced during 2016 under the belief that the lower margins experienced in the first three quarters of 2017 were in part related to the company's improving inventory management by clearing excess at discounted prices.

A graphic representation of the company's historical quarterly margins and our projections (percentages shown) for the year ahead is reflected in the following chart:

Source: Proprietary Projections

So, on the whole, we feel reasonably comfortable at this stage with our gross margin projections.

In respect to operating margins, our base projection incorporates an ongoing increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses on an absolute basis as well as a percentage of revenue basis due to the combination of ongoing deleveraging (as total revenues continue to decline) and rising operating expenses. The magnitude of the dollar and percentage increases is roughly consistent with that experienced in the prior two years which may, in fact, be slightly conservative based on our expectations for a slower rate of decline in total revenues. However, we do not foresee any specific factors which would cause this figure to deviate significantly from prior experience and therefore consider our base projections reasonable at this time.

Our projections, of course, will be adjusted over time as the company reports results and additional information becomes available, and we will update our view accordingly.

Conclusion

Buckle surprised on both the positive (with respect to fourth-quarter earnings) and the negative (with respect to February comparable store sales results) since our last report on the company. However, while we continue to track changes in comparable store sales and net revenues, the longer term trend of improvement in these metrics remains intact. In addition, we believe there is a reasonable possibility the company will be able to exceed current consensus earnings estimates for the company year and possibly by a decent margin, resulting in a forward price-to-earnings ratio between 10 and 11.

We continue to see long-term potential in the company based on the stabilizing business, modest forward valuation, conservative financial position, and ongoing dividend distributions.

