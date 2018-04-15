INDA: This Fund's Portfolio Weightings Take It Off Of My 'Buy' List

I believe that investors looking to capitalize on the growth of the Indian middle-class should look for a more "balanced" fund.

Investors who are looking to capture returns in emerging markets would be well-served to consider India as a possible destination for a portion of their investment dollars. With an economic growth rate of around 7% per year, India is rapidly moving up the global economic leaderboard. It is forecast to overtake the United Kingdom as the 5th largest economy in the world this year. Recent reforms, such as the government's demonetization of high-denomination banknotes to the passage of a federal "goods and services tax" to replace a patchwork of local taxes, should open up additional opportunities for strong growth. This bodes well for India's population of 1.3 billion, many of whom have yet to enter the emerging "middle class". As more of India's population does achieve "middle-class" status, Indian companies should profit from a wave of new consumer demand.

Source: Forbes

The iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) is a fund that offers investors a way to obtain exposure to the Indian equity market in a single, readily-tradable package. Started in 2012, the fund has accumulated over $5 billion in assets under management, on which it charges a 0.68% management fee. While this fee would be high if we were talking about a US-focused fund, the fact is that there are limited options for US investors to invest in Indian equities. As such, a slightly elevated management fee is simply a fact of life that prospective investors will have to accept as a cost of gaining exposure to this corner of world equity markets.

With a distribution yield just above 1%, INDA is probably not an ideal income investment. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that the distribution has followed an upward (albeit highly volatile) trajectory.

INDA Dividend data by YCharts

Examining the fund's holdings gives me a reason to be concerned about investing in this fund, however. As is often the case with many market cap-weighted funds, INDA's asset allocation is skewed overwhelmingly towards the largest companies in its portfolio. The result is a distribution of holdings that looks like the chart below:

While this concentration in a small number of holdings may not be a problem if you happen to be bullish on HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB), Reliance Industries, or Infosys (NASDAQ:INFY), the fact that these three holdings alone comprise almost one-fourth of INDA's portfolio means that the remaining holdings have less of an ability to influence the overall returns of the portfolio. This, in turn, diminishes one of the central points of holding any ETF: that ETFs provide diversification. While INDA is "diversified" in the technical sense of the world, the fact remains that the performance of its top holdings will have a much greater influence on the fund's performance than its other holdings. Before putting their money to work in this fund, prospective investors should ask themselves if they are comfortable with that.

INDA's portfolio also shows pronounced sector tilts which potential investors may want to take into account before investing. Almost 40% of the fund's portfolio is concentrated in either the financial or technology sector. If investors are bullish on the growth of these sectors, then there is no harm done. However, the result of this allocation is to reduce the exposure that the portfolio has to other, more consumer-oriented sectors. If investors are evaluating INDA as a vehicle with which to capture the growth in Indian middle-class spending, this is a factor to keep in mind.

INDA's bias towards the financial sector is particularly troublesome given current developments within the Indian banking industry. Those who do not follow the Indian economy closely may not be aware of this, but the Indian banking industry is currently experiencing a great deal of bad publicity at the moment.

Other Funds May Offer More Well-Rounded Exposure Than INDA

INDA becomes a less compelling investment option for market participants looking for exposure to Indian equities when compared with other fund offerings. In particular, BlackRock also offers the iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) in addition to INDA. True to its name, SMIN focuses on the small-cap segment of India's stock market. While there is always an additional risk when dealing with smaller-capitalization companies, the reward can be correspondingly greater. Indeed, SMIN has turned in a reasonable performance against INDA over most time periods since its inception in 2012, although at the cost of a slightly higher (0.75% vs. 0.64%) expense ratio.

SMIN is particularly attractive because its portfolio is less concentrated in any one company - the largest allocation is around 2%. In addition to fostering better portfolio diversification, this gives the fund the ability to hold more securities than INDA (274 vs. 79). The fund's sector allocations are also less stacked in favor of the financial/IT complex: While the financial sector is the second most highly represented sector in the portfolio (17.2% allocation), it falls behind the consumer discretionary sector (20.9% allocation) and is neck-and-neck with the industrials sector (16.7%). Depending upon an investor's particular objectives, this more balanced sector distribution might be more appropriate than INDA's somewhat skewed portfolio.

Closing Thoughts

Investing a portion of one's funds in the equity markets of the world's most populous democracy is likely to be a winning long-term proposition. However, choosing a vehicle by which to do so is something that requires a degree of discretion. While INDA's impressive assets under management figures, ample liquidity, and low expense ratio initially commend it to investor consideration, a more detailed examination of its holdings suggests that a better strategy to capture the growth of the Indian economy might be to purchase a better-diversified, possibly supplementing it with direct purchases of INDA's top holdings, several of which are traded in the US as American Depository Receipts.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. I am not a tax professional or investment adviser. Please consider consulting with a tax professional before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HDB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.