4 Well-Covered Preferreds Yielding Over 8%: No K-1, All Going Ex-Dividend Soon

They're all cumulative, and 3 of 4 are selling below their $25 call value - the 4th is at $25.03.

They're all well-covered, with coverage ratios of 2.25X to 7.6X.

This industry leader has multiple preferreds, all yielding over 8%.

With some high dividend stocks struggling with coverage over the past year, you may want to consider adding some preferreds to your portfolio. Preferred shares rank higher than common shares in two ways:

On an income statement, companies deduct the preferred dividends before determining the cash available to common shareholders. In a liquidation, preferred shareholders rank senior to common shareholders.

Since the shares in this article are all cumulative, there's a third benefit: Management must pay preferred shareholders any skipped dividends, before paying common dividends.

Seaspan Corp. (SSW) is the world's largest independent owner, operator and manager of containerships. it has an average of ~5 years remaining on its long term charters, which represent 90% of its revenue. The company has had its ups and downs over the past few years, and actually cut its common dividend from $.375 to $.125 a year ago, in April 2017.

(Source: SSW GCI presentation)

However, management has made a couple of moves in 2018, which should help the company's prospects moving forward. We'll discuss its new alliance with Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings later in the article.

In late March '18, management announced that it had acquired the remaining 89% it did not own of Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC ("GCI") from affiliates of The Carlyle Group and the minority owners of GCI.

GCI’s fleet of 18 modern containerships is comprised of high quality 10,000 TEU and 14,000 TEU eco-class vessels, representing a total of 204,000 TEU. Of these 18 vessels, there are currently 16 on-the-water vessels with the remaining two newbuild vessels scheduled for delivery during the second quarter of 2018.... GCI’s current fleet will contribute approximately $1.3 billion towards Seaspan’s contracted future revenues, increasing Seaspan’s total contracted future revenues to approximately $5.6 billion. In calendar year 2019, with an 18 vessel fleet, GCI is expected to generate $185 million to $200 million in annual EBITDA. (Source: SSW GCI news release)

As you can see in this table, an additional $185M - $200M is a big deal for SSW, which had $525M in adjusted EBITDA in 2017. Since SSW already owned 11% of GCI, a very rough estimate of the additional EBITDA the GCI fleet could add would be ~$164M to $178M, a bump up of ~33%.

SSW's slashing of its common dividend vastly improved its common dividend coverage, by 102%. The other categories weren't so peachy, though, with revenue falling -5.3%, EBITDA down -15.5%, and CAFD off by -67%:

(Source: Table furnished by HiddenDividendStocksPlus, with data from SSW)

Preferred Distributions

But wait, there's more. Even though SSW's CAFD was off big time in 2017, take a look at how weel they covered their preferred dividends. Even on a simple net income basis, SSW covered its preferred payouts by a trailing factor of 2.72X in 2017. If you add back non-cash depreciation and amortization, the coverage factor increases to 6.83X, and if you just use CAFD, it was a coverage factor of 4.44X.

(Source: All tables furnished by HiddenDividendStocksPlus, with data from SSW)

Management uses a metric they call normalized net earnings, which adjusts earnings for interest rate hedges, disposal gains/losses, share-based compensation, and vessel impairments.

(Source: SSW Q4 presentation)

Using this metric, the preferred coverage for Q4 2017 was 2.23X, and the coverage for all of 2017 was 2.20X - SSW had normalized earnings of $141.49M in 2017.

(Source: SSW Q4 presentation)



Here are SSW's four current preferred offerings: SSW-H is selling at $23.80, 4.8% discount to its $25.00 call value. SSW-G and SSW-D are also selling at ~2.4% discounts to call values. SSW-E is right around the call value, selling at $25.03.

These shares all yield over 8%, ranging from 8.16% to 8.38%:

(Source: All tables furnished by HiddenDividendStocksPlus, with data from SSW)

The table below gives you all 4 of these preferreds on a yield to call date basis, to account for length of time to call date, and current prices vs. their $25.00 call value.

Interestingly, SSW-D's call date already passed on 1/30/18, so holders of these shares could potentially have their shares redeemed at any time, which would result in a $.65/share capital gain. That's why SSW-D has such a bodacious annualized yield listed below.

(Source: All tables furnished by HiddenDividendStocksPlus, with data from SSW)

Taxes

SSW's dividends are reported on a 1099, not a K-1, and are treated as qualified dividend income.

However, if the dividend payments exceed SSW's earnings, they are treated as a non-taxable return of capital. This is what happened in 2016 and 2017.

(Source: SSW Tax Information page)

Tailwinds

After undergoing quite a trough in 2014-2016, and the Hanjin bankruptcy, the shipping container industry began to perk up in 2017.

Improving containership demand has led to an increase in containership charter rates. Charter rates for 4000 TEU panamax vessels, were approximately $9,000 per day in January 2018, compared to an annual average rate of approximately $7,700 per day in 2017, and an average rate below $5,000 per day in 2016. Charter rates for panamax vessels have nearly doubled year over year. Benchmark charter rates for 2500 TEU feeder vessels were approximately $9,250 per day in January 2018 compared to annual average rates of approximately $8,300 per day in 2017. and approximately $5,800 per day in 2016. The improving demand backdrop for containerships has also led to an improvement in asset prices. Benchmark prices for 10 year old panamax vessels were approximately 80% higher at the end of 2017 compared to the end of 2016." (Source: SSW site)

The industry has moved from an over supply of vessels, to much lower order book, which resulted in the global fllet's idle capacity being near a decade low:

(Source: SSW Q4 presentation)

Trade demand, which drives container shipping, has also ramped up, moving above 6%:

(Source: SSW Q4 presentation)

Container throughput grew ~8% in several areas of the world in 2017, while annual capacity decreased:





Risks

Dilution of common shares: In mid-February 2018, management announced that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, run by billionaire Prem Watsa, made a US$250 million investment in Seaspan 5.5% interest bearing unsecured debentures, and Class A Common Share purchase warrants. "There are 38,461,359 warrants, each exercisable into one share of our Class A common stock at an exercise price of $6.50 per share. Each warrant is exercisable within seven years." (Source: SSW site)

With ~127M shares currently outstanding, this 38M common share amount represents a ~30% potential dilution of SSW's common shares, and may serve to keep a bit of a lid on the common price, which, nonetheless, was $6.84 on 4/13/18.

While management lauded the new alliance with Fairfax, that share dilution is something for common shareholders to be aware of, especially if SSW's common shares were to rise to a higher level.

Customer Concentration: Due to container line consolidation, 5 customers comprise ~88% of SSW's base, with COSCON having the biggest share, at 37%:

(Source: SSW 2017 20-F)

However, the GCI deal has now broadened SSW's base, giving it much more diversification:





Debt & Liquidity

Here's SSW's current debt ladder, from its annual 2017 report. The company has ~13% of its long-term obligations coming due in 2018.

(Source: SSW 2017 20-F)



Summary

We rate SSW's preferreds a buy, based upon their strong coverage, and attractive yields. However, there's one in particular, which we hold in our Hidden Dividend Stocks+ portfolio.



All tables furnished by HiddenDividendStocksPlus, unless otherwise noted.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

