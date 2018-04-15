Consider This 10.5%-Yielding Health Care REIT For Your Income Portfolio

Health care real estate investment trusts have gotten destroyed in the last twelve months. With shares sitting near 52-week lows, however, I think income investors with a contrarian bent and a high risk tolerance may want to consider Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA). The health care REIT has an investment-grade rated balance sheet and should be able to maintain its dividend payout with run-rate AFFO. The REIT sell-off is overdone in my view, and it provides income investors with a tempting entry window into the stock. An investment in Sabra Health REIT yields 10.5 percent.

Whether you look at Sabra Health Care REIT or any other health care REIT, chances are that you can buy them at a significantly lower price than a year ago. The reason? Investors are worried about rising interest rates and operator solvency. Further, some health care REITs have come under pressure as investors fear a dividend cut.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), for instance, froze its dividend payout after the company reduced its AFFO guidance on the back of operator problems. Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) is another health care REIT that came under pressure lately, even though the REIT's dividend appears to be safe for the time being. I have recommended both Omega Healthcare Investors and Senior Housing Properties Trust to income investors with an above-average risk tolerance (keep in mind that this requires constantly monitoring the REITs' dividend coverage stats).

Sabra Health Care REIT has dropped off sharply over the course of last year as investors rotated out of health care REITs. Year-to-date, SBRA has slumped ~8 percent, last 52-week low @$15.78.

Sabra Health Care REIT - Business Overview

Sabra Health Care REIT has a strong focus on leasing properties to the sklled nursing/transitional care sector which contributes the majority of the REIT's cash net operating income. Senior Housing properties (leased and managed) and specialty hospitals make up the remainder of the REIT's portfolio mix.

Sabra Health Care REIT's properties are spread out all over the United States and Canada.

Here's a breakdown of the health care REIT's properties and units by state.

Some problems have emerged in the skilled-nursing sector over the last year. While demand dynamics remain attractive long-term (people will continue to age and need medical assistance in old age), growing overcapacity in the sector is weighing heavily on operators which suffer from low occupancy rates and put pressure on rents.

Some operators - as was the case with Omega Healthcare Investors, for instance - are going out of business and facilities need to be transitioned to stronger operators. The risk here: REITs might have to take impairment charges on their direct financing leases, and potentially take a revenue hit in case an operator runs into more severe problems.

Looking at Sabra Health Care REIT's operator breakdown, no operator represents more than 10 percent of the REIT's cash NOI. In other words, the more diversified a health care REIT is in terms of its operator base, the lower the risk of a cash shortfall and a dividend cut.

Here's the breakdown.

Sabra's occupancy rate in the skilled nursing/transitional care segment was a low 81.6 percent at the end of the December quarter.

Strong Balance Sheet And AFFO Growth

Two reasons stand out why I am optimistic about Sabra Health Care REIT: One, the company has a strong balance sheet with investment-grade ratings from major rating agencies (BBB- / BBB- / Ba1). REITs with strong balance sheets are preferred income vehicles during a sector downturn and/or growing headwinds in the SNF sector.

Here are a couple of key leverage stats for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Second, Sabra Health Care REIT has grown normalized AFFO at 7 percent annually since 2011. REITs with investment-grade ratings and demonstrated records of cash flow growth are preferred income vehicles for income investors in times on increasing uncertainty.

Guidance And Valuation

Sabra Health Care REIT has guided for $2.28-$2.36/share in normalized adjusted funds from operations in 2018, implying a 7.4x 2018e normalized AFFO multiple. Assuming no dividend growth, the REIT will pay out ~78 percent of its projected normalized AFFO this year.

And here's how Sabra Health Care REIT compares against other health care REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book ratio. SBRA can currently be bought for a discount to book value.

Your Takeaway

Sabra Health Care REIT is a promising REIT to consider near 52-week lows. Though the skilled nursing sector faces some challenges (oversupply leading to low occupancy rates and pressure on rents), Sabra Health Care REIT has a diversified operator base and a strong enough balance sheet to withstand an industry downturn. Sabra Health Care REIT currently pays $0.45/share quarterly, and the dividend is covered by projected 2018 (normalized) AFFO. Since a 10 percent yield is never "safe," only investors with a high risk tolerance may want to consider SBRA. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

